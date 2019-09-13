A

4 Possible Ways to Protect Your Cricket Bat

By Michael Henry
13th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Cricket Bat is an important component in cricket-sports. Every cricket-lover wants to replicate the aspects of their favorite players. Aspects can be cricket bats, playing techniques & style, cricket grips & size, and many more. But, the most important key-sign which every cricket-lovers grab is cricket bats which primarily includes bat brand, style, key-specs, & features.


Although, the cricket bat is an essential asset. No one wishes to fork out a new cricket sock for every year or month. Apart from playing cricket only, one should also have to take care of their cricket bats by protecting and maintaining them from any of the damage/cracks. So below are the 4 main ways with which you can take care of your cricket bats.


4 Possible Ways to Protect, Repair, And Maintain Your Cricket Bat:

  1. Knocking & Oiling
  2. Taping
  3. Toe-protecting
  4. Maintaining Sock


1. Knock-in, Oil it, Protect it:

Knock-in your cricket bat helps in protection against the impact of a cricket bat. Oiling helps in maintaining the moisture levels of your cricket bats within the blade.


How to Knock-in and Oiling:

Knock-in your cricket bat either with a simple ball or wooden mallet. Prefer to knock-in edges & face of your cricket bat before the game. To reduce the risk of cracking, try to oil your cricket bats before using it.


2. Apply tape on bat face:

Both edges & face are primarily on the higher verge which can increase the crack rate on your cricket bats. However, oiling and knock-in your best cricket bats is a way to protect your sock but taping is also essential for your cricket bat.


How to Apply:

Once the match or game finishes, you will find out some horizontal cracks in the face of the bat. On that point, one must apply the fiber tape either on the cracked spots or full playing face.

3. Protect your cricket bat toe:

Often too many talks about edges and faces, still the most important component of the bat is pending and that is toe protection. Risk of cracking can be more if your bat hits a speedy cricket ball without any toe protection & can also harm the blade as well.


How to protect:

Simple, yet efficient way is to protect your toe is applying a toe guard on your cricket bat. This can ensure the long-lasting of your cricket bat.


4. Manage your cricket bat after a while:

Maintaining your cricket bat eventually after use is the most difficult task. Retaining it in an efficient and good way, can offer a very good life & care to your bat.


How to Maintain:  

Try to use linseed oil for every 5 to 6 weeks (approx.). This can enhance the flexibility of your bat. Always maintain the grip of the sock incorrect position only i.e. Horizontally. Place your bat in dry and frosty locations.

Conclusion:

A cricket bat is your dignity and delight which needs to be protected. By applying the above-defined ways can guide you better in protecting & enhancing the long-life of your cricket socks. As you never know, you can play better in your next game with our bat care & protection guide.




  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Michael Henry

    Michael Henry, is an online blogger & content writer with a deep knowledge of online sporting goods with ease. He works in a cricket equipment manufacturers company. He imparts his knowledge with online buyers about sporting goods.


    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [Startup Bharat] After making $200 in a night from Facebook ads, this entrepreneur transformed his loss-making business and generated $1M revenue

    Sindhu Kashyap

    How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    Ola, Zomato, and Practo: meet the 5 successful businesses that were started by college friends

    Debolina Biswas

    Bennett Coleman & Co buys shares worth Rs 241 Cr in Future Retail

    Press Trust of India
    Daily Capsule
    How SonyLIV recorded 100 million downloads (and other top stories of the day)
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Vertex Growth closes inaugural fund at $290M for high-growth tech firms

    Sujata Sangwan

    Bennett Coleman & Co buys shares worth Rs 241 Cr in Future Retail

    Press Trust of India

    Facebook global exec meets IT Minister, discusses cross-border data flows

    Press Trust of India

    This Marwari entrepreneur sold his startup to Disney. His story has now won a book award

    Madanmohan Rao

    The space call: feed your curiosity of the outer world with these 8 jobs

    Tenzin Norzom

    In the time of economic slowdown, how PSEs are funding startups to power growth

    Sameer Ranjan

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Sun Sep 15 2019

    iTEC Hackathon 2019

    Bengaluru
    Mon Sep 16 2019

    The Oman E-Commerce Conference

    Oman