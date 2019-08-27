7 Basic Parts For A Better Project Proposal

In the any kind of industry, the project proposal plays very vital role in winning the confidence of sponsors and stakeholders. Thus it is very much important to prepare a very matured and stunning proposal to improve the chances of winning a project.





There is no any defined template for the project proposal as it is unique to each project but the format and the basic outline remain same. We have created some sample Project Proposal Template which can be downloaded for free for web development company.





It is very much important to address the queries raised by the stakeholders during the requirement gathering process in the proposal document.





Such as:

As a solution provider or service what’s the problem you’re trying to solve?

How does the project align with your organization’s overall strategic goals?

What are the benefits for the user?

Success Measurement Metrics?

What are the deliverable?

What is the time frame, what are the deadlines and how do you plan to meet them?

What are the resources you’ll need to get the project done on time?

What’s the project budget?

What are the risks and issues?

Who are the people responsible for the project and what are their roles?

How will the project be reported?





Ideally the project proposal should be designed to answer all of the questions listed above like if we go for web development company Singapore. It is good idea to distribute the proposal in these seven basic parts:

Proposal Summary: In this section, list down the following:

Version Table – maintaining the different versions of proposals

Contact Information of both the parties





Introduction of your company: Just briefly describe the company details (not more than 300 words) and list down the services being offered by your company. Try to highlight the service which is being proposed to the client.





Requirements: It’s better to list the earlier requirement received from the client and below that try to give as many details as possible. There are few benefits of detailed requirement:

It will help to win the client’s confidence that the requirement has been well understood

It will help during the project development process and make it easy to do the closure as per requirements defined here.





Solution: The proposal should list down the problem statement that why there is a need of project and what is the plan to solve the problem or exploit the opportunity.





Assumptions: It is better to clear list down all of the assumptions which would be considered during the project development phase. It is always a good idea to write even the basic points in this section.





Out of scope: Just think of all major or minor points which won’t be in project scope. It’s worth to include even small points.

Appendix: Here papers are attached to support proposal





Case Studies: It is always better to share the case studies of similar kind of projects which would have been done in the past. This will give some confidence level to client of being a subject matter expert and help in winning the project significantly than others.

That’s the bare minimum, of course. Project proposal is the first step to outline what the work is all about. There are several other ways to make your project proposal effective. Just follow the five steps to write a winning project proposal.