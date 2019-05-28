You must have heard in online marketing "Content is King". It is also the most famous saying in search engine optimization. Content writing is a path to achieve a good ranking on the search engine. The work of a content writer is not just about writing, they have to engage people with it. Content writing services is a dominant part of any business to have an online presence.





So, what does a content writer do?





A content writer specializes in writing content on any niche. They can write on anything from tours and travel to web design and development. The expertise in writing on any subject makes them different from other writers.





If content connects with the target reader, then half of your marketing is done. It is the voice of your company that you want people to hear. A copywriter can turn any writing into something engaging so that people can know about your business. If you are seriously thinking about making an impact on your customers then hiring a content writer is the best way to do it.





Every online business needs fresh content in order to keep their customers and subscribers happy. But you need to know that not all the write-ups are of the same caliber. The article written for the purpose of search engine optimization will be different from copy produced by a newspaper or editorial writer.





But for most of the people, it may appear just the same. So, if you are running a business on a website, hiring content writing services in India to handle your writing needs is a must. The first you need to figure out what type of content you are looking for. Still, if you have any doubts, go through this post and know which type of content writer will satisfy your needs.





1. Technical Writer

Technical writing as the name suggests is not everyone’s cup of tea. It includes a vast niche which can range from the latest gadgets to robotics to computer and science. Technical writing is in itself is vast and requires specialization in order to deliver a perfect copy. There are many types of professional writers like the one who writes on mobile phones, cars, software development, and so on.





The main ideas behind this are to present the technical information in an understandable way so that it could be perceived by the novice readers. A technical writer makes sure to present the information in a presentable and less intricate way. The knowledge and skills in the English language are as necessary as having a passion for writing technical stuff. So if you have a business related to any of the technical stuff, you can hire a technical writer from a well-reputed content writing company.





2. Content for SEO or SEO article writer

The content plays an essential role in increasing your search engine traffic. If you want to rank on the top of Google, then high-quality content is not optional. Google considers unique and fresh only for ranking any website. Also, keywords play an important role in SEO writing. You have to place the right keywords strategically on the content so that the search engine could find it. A copywriter is a master in optimising content for SEO.





Most of the people confuse between the two, ie, content marketing and SEO. Let's take a look at both of these terms to have a better grasp. SEO or search engine optimization is to make a website search engine friendly in order to rank on SERPs. It adheres to the strict guidelines by Google and ensures the continuous flow of organic traffic on your website.





On the other hand, content marketing is part of SEO. It is the text on your website and blog post.

Since SEO is the combination of both the methods, one cannot survive without each other. The role of the SEO content writer is to make your content keywords rich. By doing this, the writing is making sure that your content is easily crawled by the search engine. It will help in ranking your website and posts.





The SEO writer has a profound knowledge of search engine optimization and content marketing. The density of every keyword in the article of 500 words should be 2% to 3%. Keywords included should not look unnatural or out of context.





3. Instructional Design

The way to make learning easier for beginners is the job of instruction design writers. They facilitate the process of acquiring knowledge by making learning fun for the readers. It starts with finding the needs of the learner and then designing the learning process.





They specialize in creating instructional material and storyboard for the businesses. The procedure of creating an instructional design takes time and effort. Also, the writer must have the expertise and know-how of the process.





4. Press Release

What is the best way to make your presence known to web users? If you are launching new services or products, how will you spread the word about it? Well, in this case, a press release is the best option to make people aware of this. Earlier, the business owners used to sent these release to the local radio station or newspaper.





But now, with most of the people using the internet these days, you can utilize an e-press release. With it, you can directly connect to your online audience. Businesses are sending these releases to the reputed digital platforms to publish them. They can get more visitors from the links.





Remember, there is a difference between news and a press release. The primary purpose of a release is to promote something specific in brief. It has three roles in online marketing-

• To let people know about some event

• To let people know about a business

• Promote a business’s services or products.





5. Ghostwriting or Ghostwriter

Most of the time, people have a vague idea about ghostwriting. They can see ghostwriting everywhere, from businesses to popular blogging websites. The meaning of a ghostwriting is that when you write for a business, you let others put their name on it. Here, you will hire someone who will write articles and blogs for your business.





The writer will be paid for his or her work. You have no copy write over the work. People hire a ghostwriter for reasons such as-

• Business is growing, and the owner doesn’t have enough time or skills to produce a perfect copy for their readers.

• Many people have ideas about a good story but don’t have knowledge how to put thoughts into words.





6. Guest Posting

The guest posting includes publishing a blog or article on a well-reputed website from where you can get backlinks for your business. The guest post writer gets the credit of writing which will include your business and link to your website. It is one of the top link building methods from where you can generate high-quality backlinks for your site.





7. Professional Business Writer

In incorporate business, these writers are in high demand. Business writing incorporates email, report, memorandums, product or services description and so on. The professionals working in digital marketing needs them. Business writing should be simple and easy to understand.





Content writers are professionals in the art of persuasion. In the end sales and conversions are what matters to most businesses. With optimized and professionally written content, readers can take action more efficiently. Content is as much about effective conversions as it is about fanciful wordings.





It’s impossible to change the mind of the people with poorly written, boring, and non-informative content. All the businesses in the digital marketing field must take note of this. It’s easier to set up a company but not easy to convince people why they should choose you. If you want to create a compelling brand of your business, then copywriters are the best way to do it. It will set you apart in the competition and also give a voice to your business.





8. Social Media Writer

Social media is an excellent platform to advertise your company. You can attract the attention of the people on social media with quality content and forge relationships with your clients. The goals of the company should be determined before writing content. With a good freelance writer, you can easily promote your products and services on social media platforms.





Conclusion

If the content you post has grammatical errors, typos, punctuation error, etc., then it will present a bad image of your company. It's essential to check your copy is free of errors. That's why most businesses outsource their writing services to freelancer or a company. Your content is the reflection of your business.





There are various types of content writing services in India you can hire according to your pre-requites. The first part is to identify those requirements and then contact a proficient content writing company in India to fulfill your needs.



