8 Reasons to upgrade your Magento store to its latest version

Magento keeps on releasing its latest Security Patches Updates (https://magecomp.com/blog/?s=supee https://magecomp.com/blog/?s=supee) and New Version Updates frequently. You might get a thought that why Magento do keeps on releasing these updates very often? Do they really serve value to your store?





The answer is a big 'Yes'. Just think for a while, you like your smartphone apps are updated to have new features and better performance. Similarly, Magento also wants your store to have the latest features and fixes to let your store serve great value to you as well as your customers.

Let's dive into 6 incredible reasons, why you need to upgrade your Magento store to its latest version.













Security update

With every Magento version release, there are always security updates complimentary with it. Yes, it's such a great and foremost thing to secure your store. Running an online store is a big responsibility because it contains some valuable and personal data of your customers. So, it is expected of you to have a secure store.





Code enhancements

Magento team always improves the code or fixes it to make it work better. With the latest languages making its way, they enhance the code and even some features which need improvements. Fixed bugs and improvements are the foremost reason to upgrade. And that consequently leads to our next reason, i.e. better performance.





Better performance

With each update, you subscribe to your store with better performance. Your store consists of loads of data of your products as well as your customers. So, for any website you need high performance to handle the traffic and for serving a pleasant shopping experience. It may lead you to grab some potential customers.





Improved User Interface

The user interface is the foremost thing one sees on a website. Whether you are a customer or an admin, UI should be easy so that anyone can use it without facing any difficulty. It should be clear and straightforward.





Newly Added features

With version Magento upgrade, you can enjoy new features which will enhance your store. Updating your store with latest features will draw the attention of visitors. On the other end, it will impress your customers too. Serving your customers with quality service is a goal of every store owner, and new features help you to achieve it.





Reduced Cart abandonment rate

With the updated version, you can consequently decrease cart abandon rate. With newly added features and latest technology, you can serve a tremendous shopping experience to your customers. It will increase the reliability of your store.





Higher conversion rates

You can increase your conversion rates subsequently after reduced cart abandon rate. It is the ultimate goal of any store owner to receive high conversion rates. It's quite tricky but not impossible to achieve high conversion rates. If you take care of your customers and their needs and you provide them with what they want at reasonable prices, you'll see a boom in your conversion rates.





It makes you ready to set out the new market

If you are planning to launch the new product, you are entirely ready with your website. You just need to add products, and you are ready to go. With the help of the upgradation process, you can have new features featuring your new product in a highly effective way. It can help you to impress and draw the attention of your potential clients and serve them great value with the help of latest technology featuring in your store.





What are the Latest Updates?

For Magento 1.x Users the latest Magento version is 1.9.4.1 and for Magento 2.x users the latest Magento version is 2.3.1.

If we observe the latest upgrades of Magento 2.3.1, the version has PWA, Graphql and many most recent technologies used for its development. It is advisable to use the latest versions and keeping your store updated with the newest technology. With the help of the upgradation process, you get free from the performance optimization of your site as they result in improved performance. Also, you get new features featuring in your website which subsequently will create a good impression on your visitors as well as your customers. Updating or say upgrading is as necessary as your application updates. You may feel left out with the old versions as it will deprive you of having the newest features in your site. In today’s world, you can only survive if you keep yourself updated. And if you fail to do so, you may get left behind.

If your store has third-party Magento Extensions (https://magecomp.com/magento-extensions.html) then it becomes even more challenging to handle third-party software with version upgrades. Because sometimes upgrading can crash your extensions or they can just stop working in your store. Upgrading a Magento store(https://magecomp.com/magento-upgrade-service.html) is quite a difficult job but you could take the assistance of Expert Magento Developer who can handle it with expertise. Taking the help of the company or an agency will free you from the responsibility to handle compatibility conflicts.

So, Upgrade now!