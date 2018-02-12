The software development companies are evolving at a greater pace with the increasing demand. Companies are looking for software solutions as a means to improve their operations, workflow, and collaboration inside and out of the company. Moreover, automating the task and reducing workforce helps in boosting productivity and revenue.





image





Whether it be retail, healthcare, B2B or industrial sector, having a custom software is the need of every industry. With the emergence of software companies day to day, it is hard to select the one that meets your requirements. However, not anymore because we are going to compile a list of software companies with a brief intro, what they offer and propel your idea into reality.





Have a look at them.

ScienceSoft is an IT development vendor founded in 1989 and headquartered in Texas, US. The company offers a wide range of IT-related services, including IT consulting and development of custom applications, enterprise solutions, and software products. With the help of its 550+ IT professionals, ScienceSoft has already carried out 1850 successful projects for Fortune 500 businesses, mid and large enterprises, and startups across various industries.

Intellectsoft started operations back in 2007, now have grown into a mobile-first software development company. With over 10 years of experience, the company has worked with 35 fortune, 500 clients. Intellectsoft has developed software for companies including Harley Davidson, Jaguar and Land Rover.

Intellectsoft specializes in custom software development, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain Solutions, Big Data and Analytics and many more. With 200 plus developers, the company has expanded its operations in five countries. The company claims to develop exemplary solutions for the world’s most forward-thinking companies.

MojoTech, US-based company started its operations in 2008 as an engineering firm. The team comprises of former engineers of successful startups and scientists from NASA and US Navy. MojoTech team helps you out by defining your strategy, accelerate your development, launch your product, innovate and scale up. The company helps clients to tackle the business challenges. It has been recognized by The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Tech Crunch and was ranked as a 42nd fastest growing software company in America by Inc Magazine.

IQVIS, a silicon valley based software company has been operating over 10 years with a proven track record of success. The team comprises of developers, designers, engineers and digital strategists who help companies to achieve their goals from startups to fortune 100 companies and service-related enterprises. Besides building custom software solutions, the company also offers AR & VR solutions, Chatbot and AI Development, Cloud Solutions, IoT solutions and Staffing Solutions. IQVIS has been listed in top 20 promising Augmented Reality Technology Solution Providers 2017 in CIO Review.

Intridea, acquired by Mobomo is a DC-based software and engineering firm with strategists, developers, and creators working all under one roof. The company has dealt with over 145 clients including startups and fortune 100 companies. Intridea specializes in Agile development on platforms like Ruby on Rails, AngularJS, Node.js, and Backbone.js. The company delivers optimum software solutions by incorporating best practices and team of highly capable and experienced people.

SoftEQ a Texas-based company, founded in 1997 offering services in areas like mobile applications, advanced web applications, and embedded software. With the team of 150 engineers, designers, and other professionals, each individual has expertise and experience in a particular domain. In 2015, the company was declared as one of the best Java Developers.

Prismetric, a complete web and mobile development service provider was founded in 2008. Two people with expertise in mobile, web, CRM and business intelligence solutions founded the company. With a team of more than 60 developers, Prismetric offers quality service with speed, affordability and client satisfaction. The company offers software development services including Joomla Development, Magento Development, Silverlight Development and much more. The company assures the safety of client’s data from unintended usage.

If you are in need of software development services, make sure to try one of these companies. They have handpicked companies with recognition from trusted sources and organizations.

Perfectial is a business-oriented product design and development company committed to helping businesses kickstart, develop, and succeed. Perfectial has implemented innovative ideas that allowed businesses – large and small – to scale, evolve, and prosper in a range of business domains. Perfectial’s competence in working with modern platforms and frameworks is recognized and highly valued within the U.S. and European markets.