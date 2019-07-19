A Complete Guide To Choose The Best Technology Stack For Mobile App Development Projects

Clients usually seek out for a well-performing application while the developer has the ultimate role to play in choosing the technology working at the back-end. However, the accompanying technology influences the application’s ultimate performance to a great extent. Technology stack has a big role to play in determining the future of software products. This refers to the comprehensive list of interface designing tools, programming languages, intruding technologies and database servers which come together to create a versatile application. Today, you are going to learn about the concept of technology stack and also know about the means of deciding about the right tech stack to suit your mobile app development.

Main Components of Technology Stack

Front-end Development interface between users and the mobile app.

Backend Development for converting user input into output.

Development Platform for designing and developing a mobile application.

Additional Requirements in the form of technical factors affecting app performance.

Technology Stack for Native App Development

Native apps are designed in such a manner that they can perform efficiently on a specific mobile operating system. Start-ups as well as big business houses require the backing of native apps. However, their high price tag forces most of the companies to come up with a cheaper second copy. These applications also require the backing of few app enhancements here and there for ensuring their compatibility with other platforms. Various advantages offered like faster performance, top-notch user experience, best responsiveness, and high securities further add up to its lure. The productivity of the application increases as it gets to access Smartphone device features like address book, camera, NFC module etc.

Technology Stack for Android Apps

Java – At most every, Mobile application development company use this predominantly for web and app development. This open source programming language is popular for its rich tools and libraries. It is also famous for its scalability and can handle complex tasks with ease. However, Java consumes high memory and is very slow.

– At most every, Mobile application development company use this predominantly for web and app development. This open source programming language is popular for its rich tools and libraries. It is also famous for its scalability and can handle complex tasks with ease. However, Java consumes high memory and is very slow. Kotlin – This comparatively new programming language offers congruity and stability to Android Studio. It is ideal for both existing as well as new projects. The inter-operable Kotlin can even be employed in Java-based projects. It comes with a powerful syntax requiring less coding in comparison to Java. The clean and inherently lightweight Kotlin has been specifically designed for offering solutions to deficiencies in API design and improving the existing Java models.

– This comparatively new programming language offers congruity and stability to Android Studio. It is ideal for both existing as well as new projects. The inter-operable Kotlin can even be employed in Java-based projects. It comes with a powerful syntax requiring less coding in comparison to Java. The clean and inherently lightweight Kotlin has been specifically designed for offering solutions to deficiencies in API design and improving the existing Java models. Android Studio – This is the main toolset for app development over the Android platform. It assists in debugging, performance tooling and editing of codes for creating high-quality and unique apps.

– This is the main toolset for app development over the Android platform. It assists in debugging, performance tooling and editing of codes for creating high-quality and unique apps. Android Developer Tools (ADT) – Developers can use graphical UI builder, on-device debugging tools, fully scriptable test automation support and emulators for unleashing their optimal potential with the Android Developer Tools.

Developers can use graphical UI builder, on-device debugging tools, fully scriptable test automation support and emulators for unleashing their optimal potential with the Android Developer Tools. Android SDK – Developers need to install every SDK version pertaining to a particular Smartphone prior to writing programs coupled with latest features. You can either download the components of Android SDK separately or opt for third-party add-ons.

Technology Stack For iOS Apps

Objective-C – This primary iOS developing app language is ideal for tackling complex projects and is also used when the project is exceptionally large with a development team comprising of highly experienced developers. Objective-C, the superset of C programming language has gained widespread popularity for its dynamic runtime environment and object-oriented capabilities.

– This primary iOS developing app language is ideal for tackling complex projects and is also used when the project is exceptionally large with a development team comprising of highly experienced developers. Objective-C, the superset of C programming language has gained widespread popularity for its dynamic runtime environment and object-oriented capabilities. Swift – This lightweight and open-source language can simplify the development process to a great extent. It even allows reuse of codes by developers for providing security, simplicity and cost-effectiveness. The propensity of mistakes committed by developers also diminishes in comparison to Objective-C with its inline support to manipulate data and text strings. Swift comprises dynamic libraries which are uploaded directly to memory thus increasing app performance by cutting down its initial size.

– This lightweight and open-source language can simplify the development process to a great extent. It even allows reuse of codes by developers for providing security, simplicity and cost-effectiveness. The propensity of mistakes committed by developers also diminishes in comparison to Objective-C with its inline support to manipulate data and text strings. Swift comprises dynamic libraries which are uploaded directly to memory thus increasing app performance by cutting down its initial size. Apple Xcode – This UI development tool can also be termed as the official IDE of Apple Inc. It assists in creating gaming and native apps for being published in the Apple Store. Xcode provides integrated support towards a graphical editor for building user interfaces, Git repositories, combined documentation and debugging as well as instrumentation tools. Other iOS platforms like tvOS and Apple Smartwatch are also supported by Xcode.

– This UI development tool can also be termed as the official IDE of Apple Inc. It assists in creating gaming and native apps for being published in the Apple Store. Xcode provides integrated support towards a graphical editor for building user interfaces, Git repositories, combined documentation and debugging as well as instrumentation tools. Other iOS platforms like tvOS and Apple Smartwatch are also supported by Xcode. AppCode – This offers faster coding in comparison to Xcode and also supports a plethora of languages.

– This offers faster coding in comparison to Xcode and also supports a plethora of languages. iOS SDK – Its application programming interface serves as a link between platforms and software applications. Various tools are provided for the proprietary iOS operating system by iPhone SDK which is even compatible with other devices like the iPad.

Technology Stack for Cross-Platform Development

Xamarin – This technology stack is ideal for native cross-platform apps. It allows engineers in sharing 90% codes over popular platforms. It also allows developers to code in the .NET framework or C# language. Here the statically typed language of C# offers both IDE support and mature tooling. On being written, the codes are cross-compiled with Android OS or the native UI for iOS binaries. Xamarin offers the dual advantage of app development and testing apart from checking it in the cloud. You can also benefit out of functionality from and device-specific APIs within C# code. Pinterest and Slack are some popular applications which have been built over the Xamarin technology stack.

– This technology stack is ideal for native cross-platform apps. It allows engineers in sharing 90% codes over popular platforms. It also allows developers to code in the .NET framework or C# language. Here the statically typed language of C# offers both IDE support and mature tooling. On being written, the codes are cross-compiled with Android OS or the native UI for iOS binaries. Xamarin offers the dual advantage of app development and testing apart from checking it in the cloud. You can also benefit out of functionality from and device-specific APIs within C# code. Pinterest and Slack are some popular applications which have been built over the Xamarin technology stack. React Native – Facebook initiated the development of this widely popular cross-platform app. Its JavaScript framework assists in creating iOS and Android apps coupled with advanced features which benefit developers immensely. It uses the exact same fundamental UI building blocks as that of regular Android and iOS apps. The time-saving and cost-efficient framework of React Native provides various packaging and debugging tools. These can be learned easily by newcomers thus further adding to its popularity. Skype and Instagram are two popular examples of mobile applications build on the React Native technology stack.

TypeScript – This language comes with some cool features pertaining to easy error detection while writing React components such as tightening the feedback loop.

Technology Stack for Hybrid Apps

Standard tools and web technologies such as JavaScript, CSS, and HTML5 are used during Hybrid app development. This wraps up the shared code in a native container for being shipped as a regular application.

Ionic – This open-source Angular-based framework has an easy learning curve and combines CSS & HTML with JavaScript for rendering support to third-party developers as well as various plugins. Given its critical ability to impart a native look to hybrid apps apart from being extremely well implemented, it shares a big supporting community. Ionic makes use of DOM elements for tackling the causes of poor mobile performance.

Sencha Touch 2 – This efficient framework combines the best attributes of JavaScript, ExtJS, and HTML thus serving as your ideal choice while trying to build a complex hybrid app having an interactive UI like native apps.

Adobe PhoneGap& Apache Cordova – This web-based framework assists in the building ofcross-platform app development. Apache Cordova provides the main strength and PhoneGap provides access to the hardware level of the device. Developers also do not have to solely rely on CSS or HTML as they can access various libraries like Knoeckout.js, jQuery, Angular.js etc.

Things to Keep In Mind before Choosing a Technology Stack

It might seem difficult to take the ideal pick with an array of app development tools, stacks, and platforms available in the web portal. Although choosing a technology stack seems to be like a “project within a project” requiring a lot of effort, this choice has a big role to play in paving the ultimate success story of your mobile application. The vital factors mentioned below can assist you in taking the right approach while choosing a technology stack:

It is necessary to market and promote the app properly for reaching a wider audience base in less time. It is thus advisable to opt for a technology stack offering maximum benefits. Appealing and intrusive UI design, faster development and integration of social media platforms can help out in such a scenario.

You need to consider the type of project, as well as its level of complexity while building a customized app having responsive and intricate UI designs. It is advisable to opt for Swift and Kotlin for respective platforms in this case.

It needs to offer seamless integration of core mobile backend services pertaining to geo-location, offline synchronization, token management, push notifications, certification, and authentication.

The tech stack used in your mobile app development needs to be in sync with your project’s functioning. This is crucial while introducing a new technical stack after starting with the app development process.

It is necessary to authenticate the idea for its uniqueness before starting with the project. This can help you in taking an appropriate decision for enhancing engagement of potential clients without crossing over the budget.

Modern technology related to app development comes adequately prepared for combating security threats. Thus, choosing a technology stack which requires writing long code lines make the development process risky.

You should choose the technology stack related to app development with adequate caution. You need to take the call after considering your development plans and your development team’s expertise. An adequately executed technology stack can help with business stability as well as customer retention.