App Store Optimization for a new App

The basics of ASO along with a checklist

By Shreyas Kulkarni
29th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

App Store Optimization

After doing a couple of projects in Digital Marketing for websites, I got a chance to work for an app. When I joined the project, the app was under development and soon to be launched on Google Play Store and iOS App Store. The first question that came to mind was, there are millions of apps on these stores. How is anybody going to find my app organically. A quick google search gave me a term – ASO i.e. App Store Optimization just like the SEO for websites.


What is ASO

When a customer searches for a query on the app store, a search engine results page is produced just like a Google SERP for web pages. So, it’s necessary, the app should rank for these keywords.


The Tool.io defines it as “App Store Optimization also known as ASO or App Store SEO is the process of optimizing an application in order to maximize its visibility in the stores in Search (when users search) and Explore (when users browse), increase traffic to listing and improve conversion rate to generate the maximum volume of organic downloads.”

Where can ASO be done?

There are two places where a marketer can optimize the app listing:

On-Metadata Factors:

Android ASO Elements


Figure 1. Google Play Store ASO elements: The elements that a marketer can optimize to get better ranking and higher install rate

Pic Credit: TheTool.io


iOS ASO



Figure 2. iOS AppStore ASO elements: The elements that a marketer can optimize to get better ranking and higher install rate

Pic Credit: TheTool.io


  1. Android URL Package:
  2. Top 2 keywords
  3. Developer Name (only Google Play)
  4. “Company Name”: Top 4 keywords
  5. App Name / Title
  6. 30 characters
  7. “Brand Name”: 2 most important keywords
  8. iOS Subtitle
  9. 30 characters
  10. Next 2 most important keywords
  11. Android Short Description
  12. 80 characters
  13. POD
  14. Description
  15. 4000 characters
  16. Structure it on following points:
  17. Achievement - POD
  18. Information
  19. Issues solved
  20. Features
  21. Social Media Links
  22. Customer care email address
  23. Website homepage link
  24. Pricing
  25. Privacy policy page link
  26. T&C page link
  27. Promo Text and Keywords Field (only Apple)
  28. 100 characters
  29. Category
  30. Selecting the correct category is important to get relevant suggestions
  31. iOS provides option to select primary category & secondary category
  32. Icon
  33. First thing that customer looks at. ASO is not directly affected by this, but customer perception is
  34. Screenshots and Video
  35. 6-7 images + 1 video
  36. Add a text line to each image
  37. Images in 9:16 format
  38. iOS Video: 9:16 format
  39. Android Video: 16:9 format as it needs to be uploaded on YouTube and referenced from there.

Off-Metadata Factors

  1. Volume and speed of installs
  2. Ratings & Reviews 
  3. User Engagement


Volume and speed of install(frequency) would depend on your marketing strategy.  


Localization

Apps are launched on stores by providing the location. It’s important to do keyword research based on the target region and provide keywords appropriately. Localization gives the opportunity to communicate a solution to the need of that region.


Keyword Research

All the basic techniques of SEO keyword research apply here. Just the tools that make it possible. Personally, I use SEMrush for my webpage keyword research. I used “The Tool.io” for app keyword research. Few items to keep in mind:

  • Perform separate keyword research for android & iOS
  • Localize the keyword research

When should ASO process be started?

Ideally start the keyword research when the app is at a wireframe level and features are decided. This will give enough time.

Post the app launch, perform ASO audits at regular intervals and optimize the app page.


Tracking & Metrics

  1. Keyword ranking: change in keywords you are ranking for and keywords your competitor is ranking for
  2. Organic vs inorganic installs. Can further categorize by region
  3. Conversion rate to install. If you are running a ads campaign, find no of clicks to install/first-open to find efficacy of the app page


Example

Following is an example that closely resembles the research and suggestions for one of my clients which is mental health & fitness domain:

aso checklist

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How to Find Deleted Messages on Facebook Messenger in Android

Chandra Shekhar Choudhary

How major disruptions created two digital worlds of India

Abhishek S

Top 15 E-commerce Marketing Strategies to grow your Online Store Sales

Madonna Grill

Recover Deleted Files Using Command Prompt in Windows 10 – Hassle Free Solution

Mack John
Daily Capsule
Celebrating India's most-loved brands amidst COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How major disruptions created two digital worlds of India

Abhishek S

Astride Towards Creating an Ecosystem for Self-Reliance in Manufacturing Sector

Vegavid Technology

10+ Best Online Grammar Checker Tools 2020 (Free & Paid)

Shawn Malik

Tips to Increase Customers Loyalty in Digital Marketing in The Downturn

Pratik Patel

5 Best Healthcare or Hospital Management Software in 2020

Ankush Mahajan

How I Discovered My New Side In This COVID-19 Outbreak

Deepshikha Choudhary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online