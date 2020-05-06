Top 5 Future Trends in the Automotive Industry

By Parul Sagar
6th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the automobile industry faces a huge crisis in both the demand and consumption in rural and urban areas. Many leading automobile plants are closed, halted their production, mandated plant closures, in turn, let the contractual workforce lose their job. This reverse gear of the Indian auto industry has affected research and development, technological up-gradation, and closing of the inventory. The inventory is piled up with old productions ready to be out in the Indian markets. 


Inventory at auto firms



HIGHLIGHTS:


  • The Indian automobile industry is fourth in the world
  • Two-wheeler industry in India is the largest in the world
  • Largest tractor manufacturer
  • Eighth largest commercial vehicles manufacturers in the world


All the automakers in the list Honda, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Kia motors, hero motocorp, Honda Motorcycle, scooter India, TVS motor company, Bajaj Auto, Suzuki motorcycle and many more have supported the lockdown. The automobile industry has faced a production loss of 2 lakh crore till now. Also, the auto industry is hit from multiple fronts including domestic and export demands, supply chain disruption. 


Automobile industry




Top 5 Future Trends in the Automotive industry



Consumer-centric approach

Software and data are becoming necessary to develop both local and global strategies. Collecting data from the users, partnering with the major or minor industry standards, activating the ecosystem will lead to a more customer-centric approach. 


Agility for innovation

All of the innovation comes from the implementation of agile methods. IT department is an integral part to derive the strategic decision-making process, product development, production pipeline, and commercial department. Now the cars with basic features have transformed into advanced features. For example, a big data analytics platform is used to optimize various parts.

The introduction of IoT has made significant opportunities in the automotive insurance sector such as UBI (usage-based insurance). The automotive UBI can work in IoT based fleet management, semi-autonomous and autonomous car, artificial intelligence, and HMI in transportation in the future. A strong IoT backup is required to connect vehicles and devices.


IoT advantaves



Partnering

The importance of the partnership between startups, major companies, local and central government leads to unique solutions for unique auto problems. Major partnerships with big brands can prevail even at a big range. The support from the Government will be a new approach that will enhance the user experience.


Connectivity and data

The combined response of diverse mobility and digitization can be looked at in future cars. Connectivity and data in the vehicles help the consumer in a long way. 


Autonomous and electric vehicles


It will take far longer to cope with the latest technologies based on EVs and autonomous vehicles. Consumers adopt changes when it is likely to favor their needs. That is true in the case of combustion cars other than fossil fuels. Autonomous cars make both passengers and drivers available at the same times. 



Different markets have identified different trends in the coming years. The automotive UBI, V2G, vehicle as hub concept, mild hybrid, and health monitoring are some of them. Specific support is provided by the Supreme court withBS-IVV stock liquidation. Also, an extension of the moratorium on principal interest payment will provide further relief. plan the things in favor of employee engagement, cash and liquidity management, sales and marketing revival, and operational continuity. 


According to the data released by industry body Society of India automobile manufacturers, passenger vehicle sales declined 51% to 1,43,400 units last month. While sales of commercial vehicles exploded 88% to 13027 units, those of two-wheelers fell 40% to 866,469 units. In order to respond to this pandemic, automakers are looking for agile manufacturing processes and supply chains. They tend to reduce the cost of production and also diminishing the total cost of ownership for their clients. This will give rise to their vehicles more feature-rich experience.


 

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How to Find Deleted Messages on Facebook Messenger in Android

Chandra Shekhar Choudhary

20 Best Websites to Find Free Stock Photos in 2020

Monu Rohila - Digital Marketing Manager

How to be Impactful in Conducting Online Classes? | Post COVID19 Situation

Mayank khare

How work from home can boost your business growth further?

Bala Bharathy
Daily Capsule
Meet the self-taught coder who built Zerodha's tech
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Six ideas for strengthening your Marketing activities during Coronavirus crisis – Making your Business Fit as a Fiddle

Priyanka Bhatia

Complete Guide for On-Demand Courier Delivery App Development: Must Have Features

William Mark

How work from home can boost your business growth further?

Bala Bharathy

How to be Impactful in Conducting Online Classes? | Post COVID19 Situation

Mayank khare

20 Best Websites to Find Free Stock Photos in 2020

Monu Rohila - Digital Marketing Manager

How AI And Big Data Are Transforming The Customer Experience

Mitesh Patel

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri May 08 2020

Demo Day Starfleet India

NA
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru