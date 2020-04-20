What are the Best social media management tools available in the market?

Whether it comes to advertising and marketing your business or brand, Social media is an essential piece of your business marketing strategy. It is a great platform for brand awareness and getting feedback from your customers. Social media is again useful for engaging viable prospects on a daily basis.





So, what’s the solution?





The market is filled with a great deal of social media marketing tools and can resolve the very problem of posting content across different networks under one roof. But how to choose the one that’s a perfect fit for your business given that there is a vast pool of social tools out there and all claim to be great.

Top 21 social media management tools for Businesses/Enterprises





Here is a complete list of social media management tools that will prove beneficial for both small-medium businesses and large enterprises. They are already performing well in the market for the past few years and making a considerable difference.

1. Social Flow

2. HubSpot

3. Oktopost

4. Falcon.io

5. Hootsuite

6. Buffer

7. Sendible

Sendible is an agency-level social media-marketing tool where you can manage multiple clients at once. Sendible is “the tool” for carrying out multiple marketing campaigns at once.

8. Agorapulse

It is a pocket-friendly tool (starts at $99 a month) for social media marketers. Using this tool, it is possible to schedule your content on different social networks such as Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter, etc.

You can access the dynamic report of your social channels.

9. Social Report

The social report is an amazing management tool for social media. It has a great list of features such as scheduling of posts, monthly report generation and monitoring the activities of social media.

10. Hopper HQ

Hopper HQ stands out as a social media tool for great no. of reasons. But before we get to the features, let’s say that this tool can make your social media management an effortless experience.

11. SEMrush

12. Meet Edgar

It is not as popular as Buffer, Sendible or Hootsuite but we think it deserves a mention. It is a tool known for automation. It published evergreen posts for your business account, which is an advantageous feature. Also, the tool allows important integrations with different networks such as Bit.ly, and RSS feed automation.

13. Sprout Social

14. Tailwind

An official partner of Pinterest, Tailwind is a great tool to do Pinterest marketing. Using the features of this tool, you create multiple boards, bulk uploading of pins, even schedule a calendar. You can also know the best time to post your pins to get maximum engagement.





15.IFTTT

16. Tweepi

Tweepi is focused on Twitter. If you have a strong audience on Twitter then with this tool you can grow your follower's list by interacting with them on a regular basis.





17. Sked Social

18. CoSchedule

19. e-clincher

This is a bit different from mainstream social media management tools. It is not only simple and easy to operate but has unique features to offer to its users.





Some of the factors that make this tool outstanding are integration with Canva and RSS feeds. It has a content scheduler, auto-posting, social inbox, analytics & reporting, URL shorteners, keyword monitoring, etc. You can also find amazing features like influencer discovery and suggested content curation too.

20. Social Pilot

21. CrowdFire

CrowdFire is a tool preferred by social media marketers and experts for all the right reasons. A feature that tops the list is the ultimate social engagement it offers to the brands or companies. Along with the scheduling of posts and publishing them, there is a lot of automation that this platform offers.

Conclusion

Social management tools make the process of social sharing and engagement easier. While some tools help in posting content and tracking the results others help marketers in planning their ad campaigns by seeing the real-time audience and their behaviour.

Thus, every enterprise must make use of these social tools to keep their marketing on track and eventually grow their business. Depending on the need and goals of a company or business, the team or owners can choose which social media tool will serve the best and cater to all their needs. So, go ahead and pick a social tool to make your digital marketing journey easy.