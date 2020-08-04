Defining the Next Generation of Software With No-Code

There is a very clear difference between things that should be handmade and things that do not need to be. This line allows some objects and knick-knacks to be perfect in their own special ways. Some things like cards, cake and more must be handmade. But enterprise applications, software development, and process automation can completely be made in an easier, no-code fashion.





Every generation there comes a turning point where there is a clear definition of a new technology that proves itself to be necessary for the future in that space. Right now is the generation of no-code software development and leaving behind older development methods. It is the generation where pictures do speak louder than words.

What is No-Code?

No-code software development, like cloud computing, is not a new category of itself. More than anything it is just a shift in development methods that allow development processes to be made faster and cheaper than ever before. No-code tools have made software development more democratized than ever before. They allow people without any technical background to use simple systems such as drag-and-drop to create interfaces that could normally take months to perfect.





No-code software development is the driving force in ensuring that business owners have the opportunity to take some amount of control over the technical aspects of their business. It allows for visual software development as compared to written and thus has the ability to reach a much farther user base. Even platforms such as G2 have made sure to give no-code the importance it deserves and publishes information and lists regularly.

Challenging the Assumptions

It’s a general belief that only simple department level applications can be built with no-code platforms. However, no-code platforms today are challenging this assumption by providing advanced features in the product. These features can be used by business users to build not just simple but complex and advanced enterprise-grade business applications. Quixy, one such advanced no-code platform, has helped Cochin Port Trust, a leading sea-port in India build a comprehensive Container Freight Management System integrated with other systems like SAP, etc.

Feeling The Innovation Experience

Working from home has become the new normal. However, this has never been the most enjoyable experience for most due to the lack of resources. As this becomes normal, everyone is working on ways to create more efficiency in processes. No-code software development hit its peak just in time for this and many other reasons, as Ninox agrees. No-code and low-code development created an air of accessibility that had been lost as people were out of the office. Workflows changed and no-code tools created the room for adaptation.





Organizations all over the world are now offering services that are keeping businesses afloat through their cloud-based systems and are saving the back and forth which has become harder as face to face contact is missing. Most of these software are offering free trials or free subscriptions amongst other perks to organizations that need it. Companies like Appian are offering Safe Workplace solutions to help businesses fight the pandemic as they re-open their offices amidst the COVID-19 crisis. The no-code software development revolution had been accelerated by the onset of COVID 19, but there is no turning back. Once businesses have a taste of what they truly are capable of achieving there will be no other way.

Simple Processes, Work Flexibility, Consolidated Platforms

How often do you feel like applying for a leave, tracing your shipments or, just creating a workflow is much more work than it should be? The future while complicated and unknown is going to be simple. Having things that make sense are having ones to stay and no-code software development is just that. No-code tools are the key to building integrated systems and seamless operations that are efficient, adaptable, and agile.

With visual software development, day to day operations never needs to be halted by something that was not coded on time or changes that don’t make sense. This agility is created by empowering individuals and creating future resilient systems. Just as Flowforma successfully did for the NHS of the UK. They realized the importance of digitization in the system that supports the healthcare of the whole country with respect to self-assessment and made it easy to handle.

Have You Upgraded Your Business To The Next Generation?

It’s time to empower the citizen developers in the organization to take charge and solve their unique challenges by building applications using no-code. This will not only reduces the IT backlog in the organization but also promote innovation and bring agility in business operations.





Think about where your business stands. No matter what you do and your plans for the future, I am sure that the words digitized efficiency is a part of it. The strategic approach to that is not by spending all your time focusing on this but being able to digitize while scaling-up other parts of your business. No-code tools can help you do it all. Make sure your business is reinforced and ready for the next generation of development.