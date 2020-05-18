Just a few years ago, being a "digital" organization was like having a website. Times have changed. As the world of insurance enters the era of artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, connected objects ... insurers gradually change paradigm, going from "detection and repair" to the paradigm of "Prediction and prevention".





Going digital today goes far beyond just technology. Capitalizing on the opportunities of the digital world requires a will and a vision of what is happening today and what will change tomorrow. Training, that is to say the acquisition of knowledge and the dissemination of knowledge that prepare the future, is a major issue for insurers, companies or insurance intermediaries.

Online training, a competitive advantage for Insurers

Digital training now allows organizations to change the way knowledge is transmitted and acquired internally within teams but also with all stakeholders in organizations: customers, partners, distributors, etc.





On the one hand, online training technologies facilitate internal training and continuing education for insurance professionals. On the other hand, they offer the possibility for insurers to widen their service offer to partners who want effective support and to clients who are now ready to play the prevention game in order to better anticipate and manage their risks.





From engaging customers and employees to reinventing business models, digital technologies allow organizations of all kinds to completely redefine the boundaries of what they can be and offer. But as the world evolves around us, one thing remains constant: the need to deliver to employee-ambassadors and to customers a unique and enriching experience.





If face-to-face training strengthens interactions and links between trainers and participants, these have drawbacks in terms of organization, time, costs and travel expenses.





Thus, Online training is an attractive alternative for insurance professionals.

The difference between e-learning, correspondence training, webinars and webcasts.

E-learning training is different from distance learning by correspondence. Correspondence training is more suitable for people who are not computer literate and who prefer to receive printed courses by post. This form seems unsuitable for insurance professionals who work with IT tools on a daily basis.





Distance learning and online training called "webinars" are more appropriate. It's about inviting online participants around a trainer who presents a topic live. The webinar can also be recorded and viewed later. Several powerful tools allow this type of distance training, notably GotoWebinar or Cisco Webex Meeting, among many other solutions.





As soon as a group brings together a wider audience with audiences both face-to-face and online, we will speak of a webcast.





Webinars and webcasts are very relevant learning processes, especially to tackle general or fundamental subjects that require learners only a limited presence and listening time (1h30 to 2h00 maximum). Thus, generic themes relating, for example, to market developments, specific regulations or ethics, will be perfectly suited to this training mode. The learner is actively listening, the educational message delivered is deliberately short, and interactions with the trainer and other learners are reduced.

How does e-learning training work?

E-learning is based on a didactic learning and validation system.

E-learning training is distance and online training. A simple internet connection is enough, without having to download software or applications. The learner is invited to connect to a web platform (Learning Management Systems - LMS) and to follow the course from any medium (computer, tablets or smartphone), at their own pace and according to their own availability.

Like face-to-face training, e-learning training is designed as a real educational program and is based on a didactic learning process, with lessons and interactive exercises that allow the learner to move forward in the process. knowledge acquisition.

E-learning courses, at least for those delivered on modern and ergonomic web platforms, are enjoying increasing success due to the richness and quality of varied content which facilitates the understanding and memorization of learners: videos , audio, downloadable courses, training exercises, tasks to complete, online final exam.

Some online courses prevent the learner from remaining isolated behind his screen and offer personalized follow-up with a trainer who can encourage, correct exercises, answer questions and interact with learners throughout the learning process. Discussion groups can also supplement the training and encourage exchanges between learners.

Finally, online training can integrate a system of certification of learners, in the event of completion of the course and / or passing an exam.

What are the advantages of e-learning for insurance professions?

The advantages of e-learning are numerous. The main ones are:

On the side of the learner:

The learner performs the training at his own pace, according to his availability No travel or accommodation costs Rich educational content that appeals to all memories: videos, writings, audio… Self-assessments at the end of the course Attestations and certificates in case of success

On the side of the company or the insurance firm:

Unlimited number of learners Savings on indirect costs linked to face-to-face training Flexible training for learners Individualization and adjustment of courses according to predefined educational objectives Reduced logistical constraints (no room rental, employee travel, etc.) Accurate training reporting and automated analysis of results Long-lasting and updatable training materials

As for those who design and offer online training (companies, wholesalers, associations, institutions):