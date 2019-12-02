How Do Movies Impact our Societies

Movies are watched by everyone. We all enjoy them. From thrillers to adventures, comedy to horror movies is part of everyday life and the industry is growing every single day. Learn how they affect our society

By Rilind Elezaj
2nd Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Audiovisual input and output devices are in abundance these days and so are movies and films. Everyone watches videos be it on TV, social media, or cinemas. The film industry is arguably one of the most impactful sectors in modern society. Sitcoms and comedy shows make us laugh, psychological thrillers help us see the world from an improved perspective, and historical films help us understand where we’ve come from as a people. Every video and every film reflects society and transforms opinions.


The Undisputed Raw Power of Movies

The power of audiovisuals has been manifested and exploited politically, socially, and economically throughout history. Leaders such as Adolf Hitler, for example, successfully used films as propaganda tools during World War II. Facts like these show the raw power of film: An immense power that has even caused revolutions.


As the technology keeps growing, political and economic leaders have utilized cinema in changing and shaping people’s outlooks either for their own benefit or for the benefit of the people. Audiovisual translations are also readily available and extremely affordable for everyone these days, which makes it easy for filmmakers to reach their target audiences from all corners of the world; in their mother tongue.

 This post explores 7 ways in which cinematic art affects society and the modern world.


 1.      Movies inspire us

A good movie will entertain, educate, and inspire the viewer in many ways. Think of the impact that songs have on people, for example. They make us think. They make us compassionate. They inspire us to help others and to do good to and for humanity.


Movie


Romantic movies, on the other hand, remind us why love is important and why it is worth fighting for. They make us cry and laugh at our own romantic flaws, consequently helping us understand our partners and family members more. They make life worth living- they make us feel alive. That’s without forgetting how affordable transcription services have made it easy for people to watch and understand movies that teach meditation and mindfulness, most of which are in Asian languages.

There are many films whose plots give us reasons to rise up every morning and venture into the world with hope and optimism. They encourage us to conquer personal pains and to impact positively on other people’s lives. Movies such as The Pursuit of Happiness (2006) and The Bucket List (2007), for example, have inspired their viewers to work towards making the world better for everyone.

 

2.      Movies can create awareness on multiple aspects of life 

People need to be reminded about the importance of formal education as well as co-curricular school activities such as art and sports. School-related films underline this importance and give education stakeholders ideas on how to improve education systems in different parts of the world. Besides that, film brings us to understand the negative effects of drugs, alcohol, and substance abuse. Crime and action TV shows also warn us about the dangers of criminal activities, terrorism, and war.

Speaking of war, movies help people understand the atrocity of living homeless and miserably in refugee camps. Movies awaken the senses of empathy in people who have never experienced civil war firsthand. They help us feel responsible for our brothers and sisters living in war-torn countries even as much as we’ve never been there ourselves. This is the awareness that has fuelled the growth of so many charity organizations and trust funds.

movie and culture



 3.      Movies mirror culture

Every movie is set and developed in a particular culture. They are an integral part of us; they mirror what we believe in and how we coexist as people. It is easier to see our concerns, attitudes, flaws, and strengths in films than it is to decipher them from our daily interactions. When our prevalent beliefs and ideologies are challenged in films, we are able to interrogate ourselves and embrace change. And thanks to audiovisual translations, people from all over the world are able to watch movies and understand the cultures of faraway communities. That has, in turn, helped us to become more united even when our cultures are so different and diverse.


 4.      Movies shape culture

 Besides mirroring our diverse cultures, the film has for a long time been shaping our beliefs and values. A good example is when people copy fashion trends from movie stars and musicians. It is also common these days to find societies using figures of speech that are inspired by the film industry. At the very least, film solidifies selected cultural beliefs and renders some redundant.


5.      Movies teach us history

 Most history movies are fact-based and, even for the few that are fictional, they still depict a realistic and fantastic picture of how the world was before the invention of the audiovisual devices that we know today. They connect the modern world with past generations.

A good example is the Vietnam War movies that explain what transpired back in the day and help today’s generation to appreciate the significances of the war, both positive and negative. Add transcription services to these movies and the history comes out even clearer. Transcribed historical videos support learning by connecting viewers to the proper subject matter without losing the context.


And then the negatives

6.      Desensitization of sympathetic feelings

Many social psychologists today hold the opinion that movies erode sympathetic feelings in people by making violence and the suffering of other people seem acceptable. Bystander apathy is on the rise, with many people in the larger urban areas opting to passively watch as people injure or kill one another. This tendency of not helping the victim or Okaying violence has grown as a result of the media desensitizing sympathetic feelings.

Movie impacts society



7.      Parenting challenges

Romantic movies make sex look “cool”. Crime movies make lying seem calculative. There are also genres that normalize stealing and dishonesty. Teenagers are now able to access pornographic content online and watch songs that advocate for drug and substance abuse. All this content is misleading to young boys and girls, but parents can’t seem to find reliable, foolproof strategies to stop their kids from accessing it.


Conclusion

Movies are evidently very impactful in today’s world. And because the positive impacts outweigh the negatives, it is our duty to choose the right content for the right audience and to protect young minds from the content that would corrupt their feelings and opinions.

 

 



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Rilind Elezaj
Rilind Elezaj is an experienced a Digital Marketing Specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry. Rilind possesses a strong entrepreneurial mindset and has devoted his career to enhancing the sphere of digital marketing. In his methodological approach, Rilind integrates web development and other digital marketing solutions to create hybrid strategies that bring the best results.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Why Financial Intelligence is Important

Bhavin Patel

10 Mistakes Every Startups Should Avoid to be Successful

Mirror Review

5 Credible Content Marketing Strategy That Will Skyrocket Your Public Engagement

MahdiAli Khanusiya

Top 7 Chatbot Development Platforms To Build Powerful Bots For Your Business

Poonam Singh
Daily Capsule
Why wait for someone else? - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How Important Is Marketing To Your Taxi Business?

Premjith B P K

Sanjay Kumar of Memestic Shared 5 Tips for Young Entrepreneurs to Start Off

Neha Kapoor

5 Tips on Using Stock Photos for Your Company Newsletter

ais linn

5 Credible Content Marketing Strategy That Will Skyrocket Your Public Engagement

MahdiAli Khanusiya

Why Financial Intelligence is Important

Bhavin Patel

Top 5 Young Entrepreneurs to look out for in 2020

Neha Kapoor

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore