10 Famous Indian Brands that you thought were International

Have you ever liked a brand more for its name than its products? Well, we can’t blame you. The fancy brand names always manage to grab eyeballs and make people fascinated. Sometimes we presume the level of quality by the brand name itself. Hence some Indian brands have chosen names that sound like a brand from overseas. With this trick, they were successful to play with the minds of people and attract a large crowd.





Here is a list of 10 Indian brands that you thought were international because of their foreign names.





1. HiDesign





It is a popular accessory brand that produces leather goods and is based in Pondicherry, India. HiDesign is the manufacturer & marketer of leather products including laptop bags, travel bags, handbags, wallets, belts, jackets, shoes, etc. The first store was opened in 1990 in Pondicherry, and over the course of 9 years, India became the biggest market for the company.





2. Da Milano





This classy Indian brand with Italian name refers to the powerful people of Milan, who has Milano as their surname. It produces high-end leather goods and home furnishing items. The brand started in 1989 as a single store and now has a chain of its studio across India and the Middle East.





3. Colorbar

Colorbar is one of India’s leading beauty brands whose strength lies in its international formulations, premium packaging & product innovation. It was launched in 2005 and has been the fastest-growing beauty brand since then. The brand has carved a niche for itself in the beauty market & stands strong among other world-famous brands like L’Oreal, Revlon and Lakmé.





4. Ferns N Petals





Ferns N Petals is a popular Indian gifting brand that offers a wide range of gifts for any occasion. It was started by Vikas Gutgutia in 1994 and considered one of the largest flower retailers in the world. Apart from flowers, the brand offers plants, cakes, chocolates, gift hampers, personalised gifts and more such gifting options.





5. Jaguar Cars





One of the world’s most famous car brands, Jaguar, is owned by Tata Motors since 2008. Jaguar was acquired by Ford in 1990, who also procured Land Rover from BMW. Later, he sold both Jaguar & Land Rover to Tata Motors and then became Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. as the single design, manufacture and sales company. It is one of the premium luxury car brands in India.





6. Van Heusen





It is another initiative of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle that markets men clothing items, including t-shirts, shirts, jackets, trousers, and innerwear. It is India’s largest and fastest-growing apparel brand that represents style, luxury and comfort.





7. Larsen & Turbo Limited

Larsen & Turbo Limited is an Indian technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, & financial services conglomerate, headquartered in Mumbai. It was founded in 1938 by two Danish engineers taking refuge in India.





8. La Opala





La Opala is a French sounding name, but the brand and its products are 100% Indian. It offers high-end tableware. Mr Sushil Jhunjhunwala introduced opal glass in India in 1988 under the brand “La Opera.”





9. Old Monk

Old Monk is an iconic Indian dark rum, launched in 1954 & produced in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. It is a dark rum with distinct vanilla flavour, blended & aged for a minimum of 7 years. Since 1982, Old Monk has been awarded several gold medals at Monde World Selections.





10. Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield is an Indian motorcycle manufacturing brand manufactured in factories in Chennai. It was founded in 1955. Royal Enfield was used to be British Motorcycle Company, but today it is owned by Eicher Motors Limited, an Indian automaker. Being one of the oldest motorcycle brands in the world, it enjoys the longest motorcycle production run of all time.





Next time when you step out for shopping, prefer these Indian brands and support #VocalForLocal campaign.