5 Career Tips by Sumit Saurabh for the Students Looking to Pursue Fashion Management as Their Career

The fashion industry is the next highest dream that a student can think of. With fame and glamour by its side, fashion management is surely an interesting course to pursue. A blend of creativity, glamour, and originality with a mix of style and sensibility is what the fashion industry always demands and awaits. From Ritu Kumar to Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee, India has a lot of talent in the Fashion industry. One such unique talent in India is Sumit Saurabh who has taken his love for fashion and camera to a wholly different level.





Apart from being the founder of Desizn Circle, Sumit Saurabh also provides training to students for exams like NIFT, NID, PEARL, ISDI Marongini, etc. The Institution is also known to hold exhibitions and fashion shows showcasing all the raw talents of the country. With the right kind of attitude and work techniques, students at any age can get to the Fashion Management Institutes. Some of the career tips to keep in mind while pursuing fashion management as a career are listed as under:





1. Think about the niche you want to pursue





Whether you want to start your own business or work for a big fashion company, you have to stand out as a professional in your work. You have to know your niche well and identify it properly. If you focus on a single niche, you will succeed in your field and focus is the main key when it comes to good work. If your niche is bridal wear, stick only to that and do not deviate to swimsuits. If you are planning to choose women's bags as your niche, do not change in between anything else. Plan your niche first and proceed with your work.





2. A degree within budget





A career in fashion management means you have to have the right skills and knowledge to be able to move ahead. Even if you are not planning of setting up your own business, yet employers do look forward to your associate's or bachelor's degree in fashion before hiring you. That is why having a good degree in fashion is important to enter any big fashion company. The cost of getting into fashion degree schools is different and it varies accordingly. So, you have to keep your budget in mind while choosing to pursue a fashion course. Choose a fashion school that can handle student loans after graduation.





3. Understanding of trends





Students who are crazy about their passion try to improve in the industry by understanding all the new trends coming in the markets often. Subscribing to your favorite designers, reading fashion magazines, looking up to influencers on social media are some ways to keep in connection with the latest trends. The formula for successful fashion is the mixing of trends with your unique taste while presenting to the audience. Do know the core values of the company before knowing their trends. The core values may be elegance, comfort or simply style and you have to understand it before going into trends.





4. Networking





Networking has become easy in the present world with the advancement of technology. The newbies can come in contact with famous fashion designers, suppliers and companies in the digital sphere. This can be done by creating your fashion blog or website. It is important to attend exhibitions and shows to come in contact with many people and create the channel. Be confident and keep your spirits high when you connect with any big name in the fashion industry. These partnerships can be of great help in forwarding your career in the future.





5. Be confident and yourself





Always try to set your trends and create your own unique identity in the industry. While serving your clients, allow your creativity to shine at its utmost best. Find out what inspires you and draws you towards fashion. The inspiration may be anything from nature to people's art, try to find out something which attracts you and be confident in your work.





Conclusion





The fashion Industry is quite lucrative as people are conscious of their looks and if they get their style, they are ready to spend money on it. These are some of the tips which can help you in your years in the fashion business. If you are keen on fashion, be the star and steal the show!