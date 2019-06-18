Five Essential Steps you should ensure while developing a website

The Stage of web development is one of the most important while creating an online presence for your brand/organization. The quality of the website decides how the website will be perceived by the viewer. The level of impact it will have on the users will be dependent upon how the website layout has been planned and how the visuals have been created.





Every digital marketing company in Mumbai will have a pre-decided process in place during website development for its clients. Right from the initiation until the website is completed, this entire process should ideally be divided into easy and manageable steps this not only helps in streamlining it well, but it also ensures that all the necessary timelines are met without any major hiccups.









The following steps can serve as an excellent guide to designing and developing a professional website:





1. Project Planning

Considered to the most important step of the entire process, project planning decides upon the objectives and goals of the web development process. This step is further divided into the following areas:

Assessment: This includes understanding the exacts needs of the website, understanding the audience profile, its goals, features and all other necessary information about the website.





Project Summary: During this step, the development team summarizes the website's requirements and takes a bird's eye-view of the process. A concise document is created and it is used as a reference throughout the development of the website.





Understanding Resources: The software and other requirements are taken care of at this step and all third party needs are answered . The budget of the project depends upon this step and therefore resource needs to have understood completely.





Analysing the competition: This step involves knowing what your competition is all about and how their presence will impact your bounce rate. The layout, visual branding, ease-of-navigation and call-to-action are the key areas you will need to focus at this stage.





2. Scope of the project

The next step determines the project scope. This is a vital one since determining the project scope will ensure that the specified budget does not overshoot and the project is completed within the desired time frame. If you have partnered with a website development or SEO company in Mumbai for this, they will create a GANTT chart so that it offers a visual reference to the project. The Gantt chart is useful as it displays the timeframe for completing each stage along with the activities required for the project. Apart from specifying the scope of work, it also defines the accountability between the web design team.





3.Web Designing

Designing of the website is the next important step in this process. It includes theme selection, layout, colour and features, selection along with various aspects of the website. The web designing team incorporates elements like:

An elegant looking layout

A theme to portray the brand products

A colour to match the brand identity

A smart company logo

The team creates a few prototypes of the websites and these are shared with brand owners to get their concurrence on the design idea, layout and other features.





4. Web development

The web development incorporates different elements of the website and creates a functional website. The home page is designed and the internal pages take shape at this stage. The website owner then provides the content after which the site is populated using the same. Payment gateways, contact forms and CMS forms and CMS is chosen at this stage.





5. Testing and Deployment

The final touches are imparted by the designers and all rough edges are ironed out. It is tested by the developers and its responsiveness is checked too. When the team receives an ALL-OK, the website is made live and formally launched



