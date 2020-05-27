5 Must Have Corporate Employee Training Programs for Every Organization

While you have heard about many corporate training programs, a few programs are related to professional growth as well as employee's personal growth.





In this story, we will talk about 5 popular as well as essential corporate training programs for employees.





Personal Development Training Presentation Training Etiquettes Training Leadership Training Sales Training

Personal Development Training

In Personal Development Program we learn following skills:





Provide you with the right mindset required to reach professional success

Shift the way you think and react to your environment

Get a deeper understanding of your performance level and the barriers to it

Help you chalk up an individual development plan to overcome the barriers to your succeed

Help you understand the components that contribute to your success as an Individual

Presentation Skill Training

Presentation Skills Training Program and Public Speaking Courses are a key part of soft skills training programs. These public speaking courses train you to deliver persuasive presentations . In the business world excellent presentation skills is the key to career growth. Presentations are something we do so often and are not even aware that we are presenting something.

Presentation Skills Training Program and Public Speaking Courses are a key part of soft skills training programs. These public speaking courses train you to deliver persuasive presentations. In the business world excellent presentation skills is the key to career growth. Presentations are something we do so often and are not even aware that we are presenting something. Presentation Skills training helps you in maintaining a constant positive and professional manner while presenting your ideas in any field and situation. This, in turn, enables you to make an indelible professional first impression and at later stages to. All logical information does not capture the attention of the audience for too long.

A good business presentation is like a sketch wherein you is then completed with opinions being added and colored with imagery and given a presentable personality to complete it. The more you ask questions and make people use their minds, the more the audience interaction, retention and motivation.

Etiquettes Training

Public Etiquette:

Guiding an individual on the guidelines of how one carries himself in public. The image of a corporate if directly effected in the way an individual of the employee carries him/herself in public.

General etiquette entails:

The dressing of the individual

They way they shake hands

The way they react to winning or losing

The way they meet and greet others

Communication Etiquette:

The manner in which a person a person communicates be it telephonic, verbal or non verbal communication and through email.

Telephone & Email etiquette:

The mannerism in which the individual speaks over the phone in public.

Verbal:

The way, the attitude in which they speak.

Non verbal:

The manners, in which they stand, walk their gesture and even eye movements. This is also known as body language.

Dining Etiquette:

How people carry them selves at formal parties and their manners while dining. This is simply because the manner in which a person conducts himself at a dining table also directly related to the manner in which they conduct themselves with a client.

Leadership Training

Leadership training and Management training are on the rise in today's scenario of a global market. Leadership Development Program and Leadership Coaching lay great emphasis on self-awareness and management skills.





Training for Leadership has a place of great importance in today's world. Leaders have been traditionally viewed as "mythological creatures", separated from the rest of humanity and empowered by some mysterious quality that eases their road to inevitable success.





However, the modern belief is "leaders are evolved, not born." With patience, persistence and hard work, any individual can become a highly effective leader.

The onus is on oneself to believe and make it happen. That is the reason Executive Leadership Training is so highly sought after during these uncertain times when only the resilient will survive.





Leadership coaching process of the 4 Es to achieve this end:

Envision - creating appropriate goals and effectively communicating it to the stakeholders.

creating appropriate goals and effectively communicating it to the stakeholders. Enable - creating the appropriate culture and processes necessary to achieve these goals

creating the appropriate culture and processes necessary to achieve these goals Empower - providing people with the necessary resources that will allow them to function at their highest

providing people with the necessary resources that will allow them to function at their highest Energize - motivating and energizing by rewarding both individual and team successes and focusing on communicating information to all concerned at appropriate times.

The Leadership Training Program will also focus on:

Traditional theories of leadership

Developing desired traits of leadership

Leading in today's constantly changing environment

Understanding the different roles to be played by a leader

Sales Training

The Professional Sales Training teaches effective selling skills which will enable participants to significantly improve the ability to improve sales of the organization.

Sales as we all know is the foundation pillar of any company, hence sales Training will help drastically in increasing the retail sales in an organization.

Sales Training Courses enable you to learn effective ways to have a healthy balance between Sales and Motivation.





Today's marketplace is highly competitive and every organization is looking for a larger share of the market. In an economy where the customer is king, how do sales representatives position the features and benefits of the products/services they sell?





Sales training plays an important role in helping sales representatives practice and polish their skills.

The Sales Training programs help sharpen the selling skills of all representatives responsible for promoting sales figures viz. Strategy & planning, execution and supporting to representatives on the field, enabling them to take advantage of sales opportunities and aggressively expand the business.





Sales Training Programs focus on the following areas: