Many companies are giving their premium digital marketing and SEO courses and tools absolutely free. Companies like MOZ, Ahrefs, Facebook, LinkedIn, Spyfu, TechSmith, HootSuite and many others are providing their courses or tools for free.









List of Free Courses and Tools That You Can Use for Free During the Coronavirus Lockdown.

Moz

Moz is a software as a service company based in Seattle that sells inbound marketing and marketing analytics software subscriptions. It was founded by Rand Fishkin and Gillian Muessig in 2004 as a consulting firm and shifted to SEO software development in 2008. They are offering over a dozen courses which will help to improve your SEO skills online . You can avail their premium courses on topics like local SEO, Technical SEO, keyword research, backlinks basic and much more.

In order to avail these courses by Create an account at Moz and purchase any course of your choice. At the end of the checkout, you just need to add this coupon code wegothis to get that course for absolutely free.





Ahrefs:

Ahrefs is an SEO software suite that contains tools for link building, keyword research, competitor analysis, rank tracking and site audits. Ahrefs is the most extensively used SEO tool. It helps to do keyword research, site audit, technical analysis, and much more.

Ahrefs is now offering its most popular course Blogging for Business completely free. This 5 hours Seo covers almost everything that will help you to grow your business blog and generate sales through it.





SpyFu:

SpyFu, originally GoogSpy, is an American search analytics company based out of Scottsdale, Arizona. Started in April 2005, SpyFu shows the keywords that websites buy on Google Ads as well as the keywords that websites are showing up for within search results Unlike Moz and ahrefs which offers complete solutions to all your SEO needs, spyfu focuses on keywords. Spyfu is a popular keyword research tool used by thousands of digital marketers all around the world.

In Their Latest blog post, they have announced that spyfu is free for anyone that needs it. All you have to do is contact their support team at support@spyfu.com and request for spyfu free version.





Hootsuite:

Hootsuite is a social media management platform, created by Ryan Holmes in 2008. The system’s user interface takes the form of a dashboard, and supports social network integrations for Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube . Hootsuite is a social media management software which helps you to manage multiple social media accounts via a single dashboard.

Hootsuite is offering free access to its software until 1st July 2020. Additionally, you also get access to its library of social media courses and other essential tools.





Skillshare:

Skillshare is an American online learning community for people who want to learn from educational videos. The courses, which are not accredited, are available through subscription. The majority of courses focus on interaction rather than lecturing, with the primary goal of learning by completing a project.

You can learn almost anything at skillshare. Also, you can share your skills by joining as a teacher at skillshare. There are lots of options to explore at skillshare.

Skillshare is offering its 2 months paid membership for free.

Shopify:

Shopify Inc. is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary E-Commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems.Shopify, a popular eCommerce platform used by millions of entrepreneurs to sell their products online.

In order to extend its support Shopify is doing their part by offering 90 days extended free trials of its software along with other support.





Codecademy

Codecademy is an online interactive platform that offers free coding classes in 12 different programming languages including Python, Java, JavaScript, Ruby, SQL, C++, Swift, and Sass, as well as markup languages HTML and CSS.

As part of the scholarship to students, Code Academy is offering access to codecademy pro accounts to 10,000 students across the world.





Harmon Brothers University

With Families and Businesses Around the World Grappling with COVID-19, Harmon Brothers Is Releasing One Month of Popular Harmon Brothers University Course for Free as Relief to Small Businesses. If you Want to learn video scriptwriting?

If yes, then this is the right course for you. Join this course now to receive step-by-step lessons to master the art of video script writing over the next 14 days.