Startup founders and entrepreneurs may sometimes undermine the importance of marketing activity as it is the most cash burning and time consuming activity that keeps the founders and entrepreneurs away. The focus on developing a great product/ service may be fruitful only when it reaches the maximum possible people and helps to monetize product/ service. Market acceptability and scalability play an important role in success or failure of any startup in medium to long run.





Regarding marketing, startups face dual challenge: they have the budget shortage for marketing, but without marketing they may not get the market entry and scale. They can leverage the guidance of marketing, branding and sales consultants/ experts, if required for marketing efforts. Providing seamless customer experience through technology applications may go a long way in maintaining customer relationships. Technology consultants/ experts may help the startups for developing technology in this aspect. The following ideas may help startup founders and entrepreneurs for marketing efforts at shoe-string budgets and tight timelines.





Create your own space in the market





In today’s business environment, it is very difficult for the startups to capture the mind space of the consumer. Consumers are constantly bombarded with information across all the marketing channels by businesses. Also, there are a lot of companies with multi-million dollar budget for marketing that shall compete with your startup to gain the consumer mind space and the marketing channel space. So, in this highly competitive marketing space, as a you startup may avoid direct competition or clash with the businesses to prevent cash burn of your limited budget. Rather as a startup, you may focus to create and nurture your own space in the market, your niche and highly loyal and engaged consumer base to begin with.





Define and understand your target audience





Since, you are on the limited budget, it is important to ensure the best results from your marketing investments and efforts with minimum wastage of money and time. The first step is your message should reach the right people at the right time. To achieve this define your target audience holistically and unambiguously with minimum subjectivity. Once your target audience is defined then it is important to understand them, their habits and their behavior – offline as well as online – such as their areas of residences, their areas of workplaces, their consumption patterns of products and services, their lifestyle, their spending patterns, online presence and browsing habits, etc. Thereafter, brainstorm to find and work the effective marketing channels to cater to their needs/ requirements and communicate your message to them.





Data-driven marketing campaigns





In today’s fast moving and busy world, it may be difficult to generate and convert the leads from your target audience with a single marketing campaign. Hence, you may need to run multiple marketing campaigns regularly for the desired results; to generate new leads and customers and gain the scale for your business. It is important to experiment, learn, and quantify the parameters and results to build the next campaign that is more effective than the previous one. Capture and analyze the parameters of your campaign such as the number of eyeballs attracted, number of people engaged with the campaign, number of people visited the website or offline due to the campaign, number of users/ clients converted, marketing channels explored, effectiveness of each channel, missed opportunities or inefficiencies, etc. This shall be helpful to create better campaigns on the themes that keep consumers and potential consumers engaged, and help to retain them or convert them as customers.





Work with timelines and stick to it





To create marketing campaigns it is important to brainstorm, innovate, quantify parameters and results for better tracking, etc. However, in today’s fast moving and high competitive world, you do not have forever time to plan and strategize; fast implementation is the key. While exhaustive work is required, it is also important to allocate the timelines for each and every activity and stick to the timelines to generate the results.





Leverage word of mouth





Word of mouth is a highly effective tool available that doesn’t require much direct marketing investment from your end. If you provide great product/ service that value-add to your consumers then they are more likely to tell about it to their colleagues, friends and family, who may be your potential consumers and newly acquired consumers. If these newly acquired consumers are delighted, they in turn are further likely to propagate the message to their contacts and connections. In this way, it shall increase the consumer base with minimum marketing budget. Hence, it is important to offer great consumer service at an affordable price that is worth for the value your product/ services offer.





Focus on long lasting consumer relationship





Once a customer is converted, it is important to retain them and build relationship with them rather than just one time sale. This shall be much effective for future revenue as the cost of retaining a customer is much less than the cost of acquiring a new customer. If required, assign account managers to take care of the big ticket or loyal customers’ requirements and provide seamless experience. Offer personalized services to them or create some value for them at a lower cost to give them the feeling that they are receiving more value from you compared to the costs they are incurring as your payments, which shall go a long way to maintain the relationships. Hence, it is important to convert a customer, build relationship with them and maintain those relationships for long term success.