Measures Every Coworking Space Should Adopt Post Coronavirus Lockdown

The beginning of the year 2020 has witnessed one of the biggest outbreak that history has ever recorded. This disease has greatly impacted the entire world at a scale that is unfathomable.. Corona virus disease is a droplet infection and spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough and sneeze. The virus is notorious for surface transfer and hence when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touches their eyes, nose or mouth, it enters your system and infection starts right from there. As the world is still reeling under this deadly infection and globally we are keeping no stone unturned to combat it with great strength and striving hard to find a permanent cure in the form of medicines and vaccines, the hard fact is a cure to the Covid-19 remain fleeting and still under trial. The world is under lockdown to cut down and minimize the infection, however, it cannot be that way forever. The Corporate sector is coming back into action slowly and gradually but with complete gear and attire to combat and minimize the infection by taking utmost measures to ensure safety of the employees and premises at the highest level. In the wake of this Pandemic, the Coworking spaces in India needs a special mention as like any conventional office these business setup have stood up in fighting against the infection with great commitment and vigor. Here are few methods that coworking spaces have adopted or should adopt to ensure even higher levels of hygiene than a typical office:





Entry Level Sanitization & washing hands - A clear notification should be given to every member that anyone who is accessing the hub should first sanitize their hands before entering the premises. For that the hub should make special arrangements to keep bottles of sanitisers at the entry gate and a supervisor should be appointed to ensure that the process is followed by all diligently. Once inside the premises one should voluntarily opt for washing of hands very often before and after a task to keep yourself safe and free of any possible infection. Social Distancing - Coworking Spaces should focus on providing private cabins for teams wherever possible so that the Interaction at the space is limited to the team members within ones company or team. In any case members should keep a few feet distance from each other when interacting to keep the infection away. Provision of Gloves and Masks - The Coworking spaces can also install dedicated cabinets for gloves and masks which members can wear as per their discretion and requirement to keep the chances of infection at the minimum. Daily Cleaning and Sanitisation - Sanitizing or Disinfecting is all about thorough cleaning with various disinfectants or chemicals to kill germs from the roots. Hence, it’s imperative that every corporate setup and offices carries out daily cleaning with a regular schedule of Disinfection and Sanitisation, in short a super Sanitisation of the entire premise including the toilets, pantry, workstations, even the furniture and fittings to completely cut down the chances of germ buildup. Increased social responsibility - Be it the toilets or the pantry or the common area, its imperative for each and every member to be diligent and aware when it comes to keeping the premises and fittings clean, when using the toilet, do keep it clean and dry at all times as wet surfaces are breeding grounds for any germ, also try not to splash while washing hands, in short use the best of your civic senses while availing the common services in coworking spaces. likewise for the pantry area, ensure to clean up any left over you might have spilled and don’t forget to wash hands before and after. Every Coworking spaces have their own cleaning team that takes care of the facilities day and night, pls be cooperative and considerate towards their efforts and commitment because of which we are all able to continue on working comfortably without worrying about the cleanliness factor.





By following the above few methods, I am sure we will be able to combat this global pandemic at our own small ways till we find a permanent cure for it. As we end, a sincere thank you to all the medical professionals and personnel, cleaning staff and everyone in between who put their lives in danger ignoring their own families and children to go out and save the world, save us and our families. We salute these unsung heroes. May we heal together!