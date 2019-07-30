Most Preferred Ecommerce App Development Companies in 2019

Source: Freepik





The increasing popularity of online shopping resulted in the growth of the internet as well as a remarkable growth in the sector of eCommerce. Almost every person from youth to elder enjoys shopping online. Businesses have now found a great profit in the business of eCommerce. It is estimated that in 2019, eCommerce sales are expected to account for 13.7 percent of retail sales worldwide.





Looking for a proficient eCommerce app development company that can deliver you great results for your business venture? We have listed down the best eCommerce app development companies that you can rely on hiring in 2019. These companies backed up by a strong team of developers can offer you powerful eCommerce solutions delivering a premium shopping experience to customers.





1. QSS Technosoft





Source: QSS Technosoft





QSS Technosoft helps you create spectacular eCommerce app development tailored as per your business needs. Till now, the company has catered to the needs of the businesses and enterprises in different industries from Travel, Fashion, Food, Apparel to Logistics, Branded products, etc. For a reasonable app development, you can consider hiring QSS Technosoft services.





QSS Technosoft developers have extensive experience and knowledge of creating impressive eCommerce sites, recognize the technical glitches and ensure guaranteed maximum performance. Their range of eCommerce services include:





● Seamless Platform Migration

● Analytics-Based Enhancements

● E-Commerce API Integrations

● E-Commerce Support & Maintenance services









2. Brainvire Infotech Inc





Source: Brainvire Infotech





Brainvire Infotech is a 17 years old award-winning Digital Company offering best Mobile app development (Android, iOS, Windows, Hybrid), Web App Development (PHP, .NET, MEAN stack), Game App Development & Enterprise Solutions.





Having served over 2000 clients, they worked with a wide array of industries, including –BFSI, Retail, Media, and Healthcare including some popular clients like Walmart & FreshDirect. Choosing Brainvire for your eCommerce app development ensures having our project in safe hands!









3. Gorilla Logic





Source: Gorilla Logic

Gorilla Logic is one of the premium providers of eCommerce app development. With substantial domain expertise in delivering full-stack web, mobile and enterprise applications, Gorilla Logic also offers services in other core areas– Web Application Development, Mobile Application Development, Back End, UX/UI, Agile, Security, DevOps, QA, Big Data and IoT.









4. Absolute Web Services





Source: Absolute Web Services





Absolute Web Services offers full-service development services with a specialization in eCommerce applications. Having done business for 20 years, the company is backed up by high experienced developers that have a greater understanding of the entire business processes from e-commerce development to web design and web development.





Their key customers include –University of Miami, Luminaire, Grand Western, Oribe, RubberB, VOGA Italia, iStencils, FairyLoot, Fitlife Foods, Wyze Cam, Royal Flowers Group, Rivergate Companies, etc.









5. Cyber Infrastructure Inc.





Source: Cyber Infrastructure Inc.

CIS is well aware of the globally recognized standards and latest technology trends and that’s the reason why the company has an extensive client-base across the world. CIS rely on applying highly optimized solutions to a wide multitude of industries.





CIS’ vast range of services includes open source development, business intelligence and analytics, mobile application development, business process management, front-end design, cloud infrastructure implementation, and digital marketing. Whether you are a start-up or a big enterprise, CIS has a track record of designing great solutions irrespective of your business size.









6. Fingent





Source: Fingent





Fingent is a mobile, web & enterprise software development company headquartered in New York, with a presence across the globe. Finget is a trusted technology advisor to more than 150 businesses, including start-ups, SMB's and Fortune 500 enterprises. With offerings like eCommerce development, mobile, web & enterprise development, the company delivers great solutions on next-generation technologies.









7. Dotcomweavers





Source: Doctomweavers

An award-winning web designing and development company, DotcomWeavers particularly specializes in offering great solutions for eCommerce development, Custom Software, and Mobile applications.

In the industry for the past 12 years, Dotcom weavers, till now, has developed 400+ projects for businesses of all magnitudes & industries. If you are looking to utilize Magento as your eCommerce platform then this company can well cater to all your needs.









8. Atlas Softweb





Source: Atlas Softweb





Atlas Softweb has been creating user-friendly ecommerce website for clients across various domains. Some of their key clientele includes – Nirma University, Shamrock international, The Pizza Maker, Chic Road, KRYA, The UK Training College, The ELD experts, Educents, Pesche, etc. The company uses innovative methods to business’ Ecommerce development needs & can aid your organization in several ways including improving your business presence.





9. Contus





Source: Contus





Established in the year 2008, Contus has more than 200+ tech Professionals revolutionized clients’ business digitally across 40+ Countries like UK, UAE, USA, etc. The company is headquartered in the US with offices in India. Contus offers a wide array of extensions, mobile & web applications, and omnichannel management solutions as per client requirements.





Contact Contus for end-to-end eCommerce development consisting of web back end, mobile commerce, delivery tracking app, social commerce. Some of the platforms that the company uses are Magento, Drupal, Prestashop, Zencart and many more.





10. SynapseIndia





Source: SynapseIndia





SynapseIndia is another eminent ecommerce development company, offering specialized solutions for various platforms like OpenCart, Magento, WordPress, BigCommerce and several more.





Being one of the oldest eCommerce development company, SynapseIndia has been in existence since 2001. Their clients are comprised of reputed global brands such as PayPal, UNICEF, Indian Army, Bata, DNG, Johnson & Johnson, etc. Contact the company for an end to end E-Commerce Solutions – Shopify, Magento (Magento Enterprise, Magento Enterprise Cloud), WooCommerce, OpenCart, BigCommerce, etc.





Conclusion





This brings us to the end of the list of some of the leading eCommerce app development companies around the world. You can hire these companies to help build your next online store. These companies are budget friendly and can considerably reduce your overall ecommerce app development cost. Any questions in mind? Please specify in comment section below!