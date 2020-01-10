PPC vs. SEO – Which One Does Your Business Need?

Like every other entrepreneur, you sure want to drive maximum traffic to your website. Don’t you? However, when it comes to deciding the vehicle needed for bringing in the desired traffic, we all have a hard time choosing between SEO and PPC. Both of these options can be rewarding if you know how to leverage them effectively. However, before you decide to proceed with any of these vehicles, make sure you know their pros and cons well. This will help you make the right decision and ensure a long-term result within your marketing budget. Here, we will discuss the features, benefits, and challenges of paid advertising and optimization campaigns. We are certain that by the end of this blog, you will know whether you should hire a PPC company or go for an SEO agency. But for now, let us dive into our discussion session.





SEO – Search Engine Optimization





To put it simply, SEO is all about optimizing your business website with the most-searched keywords to ensure high ranking in the search engine results. Organic in nature, SEO also involves off-page factors like the creation of long content such as articles and blogs, and link building for a high ranking result. Find here are some of its pros and cons.





Pros





1. Upholds credibility – When you secure the top rank in the first page of Google through SEO strategies, it creates a positive impression upon the visitors about the authenticity of your business. Needless to say, it amounts to the positive branding of your business as well.





2. Long-term returns – Unlike PPC, you do not have to pay advertisement costs for occupying the a favorable rank on the search engine. All you do is pay for broad SEO activities like keyword analysis, local SEO services, content production, and many more to reap consistent benefits for a long time.





3. Creative edge – Since SEO entails the creation of quality content, it exhibits the creative talent of your business. Interesting blogs, infographics, and videos with perfectly-placed keywords can give the target audience the relevant information.





Cons





1. Need patience – SEO yields results but it takes considerable time. You may need to hire a professional to carry out in-depth research and curate customized SEO campaign for your business. Thus, a high ranking result is never an overnight achievement.





2. Can be complex – Developing an SEO strategy can be complex because it requires a detailed analysis of search engine algorithms, keywords, the scope of your business. Wondering what to do? Get assured returns on your investment by hiring an expert from an SEO agency.





3. Keeping up with the search engine algorithm – It can be a headache to keep adjusting your SEO campaign with the constantly-changing algorithms of the search engines. So, there is no break from monitoring and optimization tasks in SEO.





PPC – Pay-per-click





PPC is an online ad campaign wherein the company agrees to pay a fee to the search engine authority whenever an internet user clicks on its business ad. Today, the Google Adwords platform is being leveraged by businesses from all around the world to get featured on the top rank. You too, can hire a PPC management company and make the most of the paid advertisement platform. But, before that, here are a few things you must know.





Pros





1. Better result in less time – In PPC, paid ads show up within the top slots on both desktops and mobile versions. Moreover, if the bid amount and quality score are both high and favorable, chances are that your ads might bag the top rank within a much lesser time.





2. Customization – Paid advertisements can be optimized by incorporating relevant keywords, language, location, and many other important factors. Thus, you get the customization option when opting for PPC.





3. Budget scalability – There is no rigid rule that you have to stick to a particular budget. PPC services are highly scalable. This means you can start with a small budget and gradually scale up if you see positive results. Therefore, you are in charge of deciding your bid.





Cons





1. Temporary – Although you can get faster results through PPC ads, the flow of generated traffic is temporary. It automatically ceases when you stop paying for the clicks. Consequently, your business gets topple from the top ranking.





2. Continuous monitoring – PPC can be difficult to handle because it involves the development of advertisement copies and landing pages, bid management, campaign management, and many other tricky areas. You cannot help but hire a specialist for getting high deliverables.





Conclusion – Any leading internet marketing agency provides both SEO and PPC services. Now that you know the benefits and hurdles of both sides, you can take a pick and make an informed choice. No matter which services you opt for, you can rely on Webbiner for quality returns at competitive investment. Contact the professional team for further discussion.



