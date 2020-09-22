How I ranked 1000 keywords for SEO on Google in 3 months at zero cost

SEO (Search engine optimization) has become a buzz word in the business world. Because it is the best practice to crack Google algorithm which considers more than 200 factors to rank a content. Below are the steps that have given me 100 percent results in ranking my contents in search engines. I was able to rank for more than 1000 keywords under top 100 list in google ranking.

There are a mouthful of factors that affect the ranking. Paid marketing, gathering backlinks etc. But, the ultimate goal of every search engine is to provide the best user experience by showing the most suitable result for what they want to know. Therefore, nobody can beat you, if you do it systematically seeing yourself as the reader.

Let’s dive in deep through the 8 steps of the SEO ladder.

1. Cherry-pick your niche





The first step is selecting a niche of your website. Select one where you can contribute better and your mind falls for. For example, if you are a civil engineering student/ graduate, you can go for a website that offers quality information and latest updates on the realm.





Selection of niche for your website is very important. It should be one where you can contribute uniquely and you have eternal interest.









2. Choose the right domain

This was the major confusion that hovered around me when I began. I ended up choosing both .in and .com. Because, both have their own pros and cons. .com does the google indexing works by itself and is really fast and efficient. On the flip side, you can’t add any plugins in it. But no worries. To cop up with that, you can buy .in domain to use as an assistant to the other. Focus on the .com, by systematically doing the SEO optimisation in the other website. And you don’t have to consider buying .in as an extra expenditure. Trust me, its an investment.

The best practice is to buy both .in and .com domains. You can install plugins in .in and after optimising the content, export to .com.

3. Make good use of SEO Plugins

Plugins are software components that add a specific feature to an existing computer program. The main SEO plugins you can leverage for content optimization are given below.

1. Yoast plugin





The right side of the figure shows the Yoast seo plugin installed in the website. It helps to optimize the content for SEO. It’s very user-friendly. They can efficiently guide you by paying attention to each detail. Yoast provides resources to understand each of the components you require for seo. And there you go. Your content is ready to flatter google algorithm.

2. Headline Analyser





The column in the right side shows headline analyser seo plugin installed in a website. The plugin tells you how good your headline is at capturing eyeballs to skim through your content. They give marks out of 100 when you try out different headlines and give tips to further improve it.

3. Smush plugin

The plugin compresses your images to optimum size. It increases the loading speed of your website which is an important factor to drive traffic to your website.

Now we have all the tools ready. Let’s begin.

4. Concentrate on a particular branch of your niche

It is important that you focus on a particular branch of the selected stream. Be it a business website or technical, you shouldn’t be spreading your wings at least for the first 3 months. For example, provide contents related to sustainable housing only if that is a realm you can go really deep. Once you achieve a considerable organic traffic in your website, no stumble stones. You can explore other paths in your selected niche.

When starting out your website for first 3 months, articles should be solely based on a very narrow area in your niche. This is to appear as the subject expert and gain trust in the eye of google.





5. Selection of topics and keywords for seo

Next step is the selection of topics to write and the keywords for seo. You can go to Ubersuggest website and give a topic that invites you to pick the pen. They will show you an overview of the keyword which includes search volume, ranking difficulty etc. A short description of what each of these terms mean will be given in the website itself. Have a look at them and prepare an excel sheet to record the keywords for seo. Choose a focus keyword and 3 to 4 LSI keywords in a post. LSI keywords mean words related to a topic that more people will be interested to know.

6. Target your audience





Target your audience point blank. For example, you can make posts related to career opportunities and project ideas keeping in mind civil engineering students as the readers. Also, ensure that you choose the audience whom you can contact and tell about your website. It is a win-win. They get the required information and you get more traffic.

7. Go through the top 20 websites

Now it’s time to peep into what others have done. Type in your focus keyword in google and go through the top 20 websites. You will know what you competitors lack. Write down your piece by adding all that they missed in a unique style of storytelling. Remember, never stuff your keywords. Use them in the flow. But make sure you add them in main headings, in the first 100 words and throughout the body of the content at an optimum frequency.

Never stuff keywords. But add them in main headings, in the first 100 words and through out the content in a flow.





8. Look at the analytics and get boost

Once you publish your content, track the analytics either through Ubersuggest or Google search console. If you have done everything right, you will start seeing the results. Keywords having less volume and SEO difficulty will rank within a week and that having higher difficulty will take more time.





Now we have succeeded in ranking the content. What about earning money from it? Continue producing quality content. The reward will come for you. I got AdSense sanction with in the first 3 months itself, because I was not aiming for money, but at the primary goal of how influential my content could be.