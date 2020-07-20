Are you looking for best minecraft server hosting services in 2020 then you are on the right place. We hope you would have played Minecraft game. If not, you must try once. Here, you will love this gameplay and would be interested in multilevel playing. Hence, it would help if you bought Minecraft server hosting on rental to play multilevel gaming. By this, only you can come to advanced level in sandbox gaming, which is developed by Mojang Studios in 2011. Here, we have listed the top 10-server rental service provider for Minecraft video game players. They are the best for beginner, novice, and advanced Minecraft gamers.

Best Minecraft server hosting 2020

1. ScalaCube

ScalaCube is an Estonia-based Minecraft server hosting rental service provider. It is famous for the bedrock edition. You can buy their server by just paying $ 5 a month via PayPal, Master, and Visa cards. They offer $ 2.5 on your further month’s renewal. Hence, you save 50% on buying a dedicated Minecraft server. You can set up this server instantly with its user-friendly control panel. They have server locations in four different locations like Australia, Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. All these four servers function with ultra-low latency optimization.





Features





ScalaCube offers free MY SQL for MC gamers.

It gives you a free domain to Minecraft players.

It server comes with DDoS protection. Hence, MC game players can play unlimited 24/7.

It provides 4-server locations through VPS.

It offers unlimited slots for MC gamers.





2. Hostinger

Hostinger International, Ltd comes under the top Minecraft server hosting with 29 million users globally. The Minecraft gamer or MC gamers are using its cloud-based web hosting services from 2011. They are famous today as they serve in more than 170 countries. Hence, the virtual private server or VPS is ready to use as soon as you pay them $ 8.95 a month. Moreover, they give 30-days money back guarantee if you do not like this server. With this amount, they give you full root access. The PC configuration you need is with is a 2-GB RAM for multiplayer level play. It has a user-friendly control panel, where a new gamer will not get confused on technical hierarchy.

Features





Hostinger gives you 24/7 DDoS protection. Hence, MC gamers can build their dream 24-hours 365 days a year without any server traffic disruption.

Hostinger is the best Minecraft server hosting, which comes with Instant set-up features.

It offers mobile apps for Android and iOS. You can download from Google Play Store.

It provides 24/7 customer care online.

It offers cloud-based automatic off-site backups.





3. Apex Hosting

Apex Hosting is the best Minecraft server hosting for the beginners in MC multiplayer level. You can buy a server on rental with $ 5.99 a month. You can pay 4.49 for further or on consecutive months later on. It is easy to install with your home PC is with 1 GB RAM. It hardly takes 5-minutes to set up. However, they provide an MC control panel that a beginner will never be stuck with what to do next after installing. You can access their serves, which are spread across 15-locations worldwide.





Features





Apex Hosting offers Minecraft server hosting with a free domain name for MC gamers.

It comes with DDoS protection for Minecraft server hosting.

It serves MC players 24/7 through online chat support.

It gives you automated backups.

Apex Hosting comes with Java and Bedrock servers.





4. BisectHosting

The MineCraft game players looking for a cheap Minecraft server hosting, then BisectHosting is the affordable service provider for you. Their budget pack starts from $ 2.99 per month. Here, you will get 15% off on yearly subscription. Within the budget pack, the highest package cost $ 95.68 only. When you compare the features with other service providers, it has much for MC game lovers. The beginner and novice MC players can try multiplayer level. Hence, you will reach the advanced level within a month or so with this Minecraft serve experience.

Features





BisectHosting offers full root access and full FTP access.

It gives unlimited SSD space.

It comes with DDOS protection for uninterrupted MC game playing.

It offers 24/7 support for the users of Minecraft server hosting.

It provides custom JAR support.





5. MCProHosting

MCProHosting is the best Minecraft server hosting for the beginner, novice and advanced MC game players. Their server rental pricing starts from $ 7.99 per month. Yet, its bedrock or mobile version is much affordable at $ 1.49 a month. Their plan offers 10-players to unlimited players for higher payment plans. They give 7-days moneyback guarantee if you are not satisfied with their features and service. Their servers are located at 20 different countries worldwide. They give you free recovery access if necessary by the user





Feature





MCProHosting gives full file access to MC game players.

It comes with DDoS protection.

It comes with custom Minecraft control panel.

It gives unlimited RAM and storage.

It provides dedicated 24/7 support via ticket and online chat.

6. MelonCube Hosting

MelonCube Hosting is the best Minecraft server hosting with SSD storage. Yet, it is reliable for any beginner and novice Minecraft multiplayer. They offer affordable pricing at $ 3 a month. However, if you wish to have unlimited slots and storage, you have to buy higher pricing plans, which are below $ 100 only. You can set up by yourself after going through a demo on their official website. They have 3-server locations, namely, in Canada, France, and The USA.





Features





MelonCube Hosting provides Multicraft 2.0 control panel.

It is with DDoS protection.

It offers customs JAR functions.

It provides full FTP access.

It comes with 1-Click plug-in installer.





7. ServerMiner

ServerMiner is the best Minecraft server hosting for MC game players who is on a low budget. It is the best to try by the beginners and novice game players to try multiuser and build great with available resources on Minecraft Soundbox game. You can start right now by paying $ 7.58 per month. This is user-friendly with many modes and plug-ins.





Features





ServerMiner comes with a player tracker for Minecraft player.

It offers 50-GB storage space.

It comes with SMPicnic controller panel.

It gives full root access.

It gives DDoS protection.





8. BeastNode

BeastNode is the right Minecraft server hosting for advanced game players. Yet, they do have low pricing for beginners and novice Minecraft game to play as multiuser. The price starts at $ 2.99 a month for beginners. The advanced level gamers can buy their $ 120 per month plan. Their premium pack has many features, which are not available with its competitors.





Features





BeastNode offers players slots from 1 to 160 numbers.

It uses a dedicated IP number.

It provides unlimited storage and bandwidth

It provided SSD such that you play Minecraft without any lagging.

It gives free subdomain.

9. Shockbyte

Shockbyte provides Minecraft server hosting with many features at an affordable cost. You pay $ 2.50 a month. In this plan, you get 1 GB Ram and 20 slots. The highest rental price they have is 22.50 a month. Yet, the advanced players can select a custom plan after checking its technical features. You can select a server location from Australia, Europe, and Singapore.





Features





Shockbyte offers custom JAR support.

It gives you a free subdomain.

It gives you unlimited SSD storage and bandwidth.

It comes with automatic backup.

It comes with full FTP access.





10. GGServers

GGServers is the best for beginners and advanced MC game players to buy Minecraft server hosting on rental. The beginner can buy their starting pack, which is $ 3 a month. You can buy add-on packs later on after finding them as reasonable. The advanced level player can go for $ 36 plan. They have servers in nine different countries. Recently, they have launched the bedrock edition for smart peoples.





Features





GGServers gives unlimited slots for premium plans.

It comes with DDoS protection.

It uses SSD for Minecraft servers.

It comes with instant activation and selects a server of your choice from their list of 9 servers.

It provide 24/7 customer support.





Faqs

What is the most popular Minecraft Server 2020?

ScalaCube, Hostinger , Apex Hosting, BisectHosting, Herobrine, MCProHosting, Minecraft Central, and Universemc are the most popular Minecraft Server as of 2020.

How much RAM should a Minecraft server have?

A minimum of 2-GB RAM is desirable to have for Minecraft server.

What is the best Minecraft server hosting?

Hostinger, ScalaCube, Apex Hostin, BeastNodec, MelonCube Hosting, and ServerMiner are the best Minecraft server hosting.