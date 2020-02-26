How Single Page Application Can Benefit Your Business?





We’re living in the technical age where the customer is king.





Great customer experience is what users demand these days. The dynamic market is leading businesses to explore new ways to provide a delightful experience to the users.





In the same context, single page application is worth and insightful. Yes, you read it right.





But many of us still get confused with single page application term. So, lets first what is a single page application ?





Single Page Application

The definition of single page web apps lies exactly in their words. It has only one page, that means the whole page gets load only for one time. Later when users requests for any data only that data will be updated not the whole page.





The main approach of single page application is to retain the user experience for the loading speed of the page and making it function mobile app in the web browser. There are innumerable examples of SPAs we’re noticing in our day to day life. Some of them are Facebook, Airbnb, Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram etc. You can build a single page application with their frameworks like Anjular.js, React.js, Vue.js, Backbone.js and much more. The ones I mentioned are the top SPAs framework you can go for. Out of all Angular single page app is the most popular one.





So, I guess you got an idea about the single page web apps, now let us get deeper into the pros of it.





Benefits of Single Page Application

Responsiveness & Speed

It is the most important part to take a note off while building a website or application for the business. And somewhere it is still in its going stage. But, with the help of the single page application, you can increase the loading speed of the page to a great extent. As they reload only the particular piece of a content request by the user which leads to lighter server payload. It cuts down more than half of the server load which comes as an issue in the multi-page applications.





Offline Support & Caching

This adds to the advantage of single page applications as it can work offline due to their ability to cache any local data. SPAs will store the data that is received when requested to the server. Later app can use this data whenever there are connectivity issues. The same thing is not possible with multi-page applications, hence SPAs holds the market here.





Increased Performance & Continuous UX

If you’re building a single page web app, you can be relaxed about the continuous user experience. As it comes with a straight forward beginning, middle and ends that leads to seamless UX with animation effects and various transitions. It even increases the performance as it only loads the data that is requested.





Adaptability & Flexibility

It is one of the best things about a single page application is you can reuse the web app code for the mobile application. As I said above, SPAs gives users a fluid user experience and they feel like using an app, not a static website page. The designs of SPAs are adaptive to mobile devices as well.





So, what we can conclude here?

I can say that if you’re planning for huge user engagement, then single page applications suits the best for your business.





With that, everything comes with its pros and cons, you should make a decision based on your requirements and business type. One more thing to take note in SPAs is it has decoupled front end and backend. Hence, when you make a small change is a front end, you don’t need to deploy the whole thing again.





Thus, I would again say to research deep and then select the best that suits your business.