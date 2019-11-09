How to start a social media site in 4 steps





In recent years, the need to be a part of some sort of online community has increased. With more and more people spending so much time on social media, there are increasing worries about how sites like Facebook might be affecting our everydays life. Nowadays, normal life standards require having a social media profile, communicating and sharing your personal info on the web.

Social media sites just keeps growing and growing. Facebook has reached 2 billion monthly active users already and most of the new social media platforms are doing really good on the market.

So why not to create your own one! The market for this industry exists, and recent statistics shows that the demand for social communication is only increasing.

According to recent research by MarketingSherpa, 95 % of the online adults aged 18 – 34 most likely follow a brand via social networking. There are 2.56 billion global mobile social media users, or 34% penetration and 1 million new active mobile social users added every day according to We Are Social. This infographics about social media users’ growth confirm the potential on the market too.

There is a demand; all you need to do is to find the right tools and tips to make such platform.

1. Conduct a Quality Market Research

There are many available marketing research tactics, which you can use to shape your marketing persona. When conducting this study, you can get two types of data: primary and secondary.

- Primary data gathers information directly from the source or your customers. This method involves tactics like surveys, focus groups and interviews.

- Secondary data sources are related to statistics and infographics. This method includes reports, studies, and information from official authorities and associations.

2. Define Basic Social Media Features Plan

You need to prepare a complete social media features plan that will be based on your customer database. Use your market research findings to compose a plan that wraps up everything your users would desire in one place. Following their needs, the development process of the social media features plan is the most important step when creating a social media site.

You have to take into consideration everything: news feed, messaging, groups, profile looks, buttons, status updates, comment sections, privacy policy etc. The list is long, that is why you need to organize everything in a plan and have a clear overview of the defined things and cracks that need improvement.

Finally, you need to know what type of interface will trigger engaging reaction among the users. User centric interface means that you need to create an intuitive mapping between user’s intention and application’s function that enables a solution to a given task. The way people interact with your site and how they access its functions is greatly affected by the quality of the user interface.

3. Pick Your Social Media Website Builder

Building a social media site from scratch isn’t an easy pie.

First, you need to register a domain, start a web hosting account and build your social media site from nothing. This requires hiring capable software developers that have the needed knowledge and expertise to help you develop the defined features.

4. Run Demo Tests on Real People and Promote

After finishing with the defining processes and starting a social media site, you need to run a trial period. Testing the demo version on your customers will help you define the bottlenecks, issues, and errors. This stage will make you finalize your product and improve existing bottlenecks.

