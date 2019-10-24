Top 3 Best Customer Feedback Software in 2020

Setting up the business is much easier than keeping the business a level ahead of your competitors. Along with the quality of the product, customer experience determines the success rate of your business. Thus, acquiring feedback from customer is sacred for businesses. When it comes to feedback, you may receive both positive or negative reviews. But something that matters is how quickly you respond to the feedback. The success of customer experience depends on your ability to act on the insights gathered from customer feedback software.





Make your customer feedback collection & management quick & easy with these Top 3 Customer Feedback Software in 2020.

1. Zonka Feedback





Being a key player in the feedback domain, Zonka Feedback Software has been delivering high-end feedback expertise for both customers and employees. This extensive feedback software enables you to collect feedback on Kiosks, iPad & Android Tablets, Online Surveys on Website, Mobile, Email & SMS.





Core Features of Zonka Feedback Software

Apart from this, there are numerous core features that can make this software an ideal option for your business:





Feedback Management - Backed with the robust functionality and secure framework, Zonka allows you to manage your feedback campaign with just a few clicks. You can track responses in the dashboard and response inbox instantly as they happen and sync. Collaborative Inbox feature of this Customer Feedback App provides user-friendly response Inbox that enables you to analyze feedback insights and convert them into actionable data. Close The Feedback Loop - With Zonka, you get notification of negative feedback in real-time. This helps you to take prompt action to improve feedback and Close the Feedback Loop to improve customer experience. You can easily set priorities and add tags to responses and mark them as urgent or flag them to filter & view easily. Zonka allows you to track the history for all activities done with the feedback response. Real-time Reports & Analytics - The Dashboard of Zonka software is embedded with the real-time reports & analytics expertise through which you can quickly monitor every feedback and get an in-depth analysis of all responses. Zonka has made easy for you to get survey-based reports, location-based reports with no time. You can also drill down reports and filter them on the basis of date, location, time, question, tags & more through advanced filters. APIs, Webhooks & Integrations - This Customer Feedback Platform is easily integrated with some very popular platforms and applications like Zapier, Twilio, Plivo and more. This robust integration enables you to manage feedback seamlessly. Alert & Notification Features - Zonka provides real-time email and SMS feedback alerts for all new feedback and negative feedback. With the instant notification, you can take immediate corrective action to resolve queries and talk to your customers.





PRICING: 15 Days Free Trial - No credit-card required | Starts with $19/month.





2. piHappiness

When it comes to finding the best customer feedback software, piHappines is another feature-packed software. It is an all-inclusive platform that enables you to create customer-centric feedback & surveys and manage them seamlessly. Through piHappiness you can also develop engaging CSAT, CES 2.0 and Net Promoter Score based surveys.

Core Features of piHappiness

Net Promoter Score Forms - piHappiness provides Net Promoter Score forms that enable you to gauge your customers willing to recommend your product/service and their satisfaction level. Notifications & Alerts - When customers provide you with any negative reviews, piHappiness immediately sends you Email notifications of it. Report & Analytics - The in-built analytics feature of this software enables you to generate customer feedback reports in a few minutes.





PRICING: Basic - $49.99/ month | Premium - $99.99/ month | Premium+ - $149.99/ month

3. Appzi





If you are a Saas company and looking for a platform to gauge the user-experience of the product, then you should try Appzi. It is a web-based user feedback software that enables SaaS companies to collect feedback within their website or app. Appzi allows you to create a feedback button, link, or specific event to attract customers to respond to the surveys.

Core Features of Appzi

Variety of Survey - The in-built features of Appzi covered different types of Customer Feedback Surveys that can be easily embedded inside your website. Management from One Central Place - This smart software enables you to manage all incoming feedback in a central place. Notifications & Alerts - Appzi immediately sends you Email notifications when your customers provide you with any negative reviews.





PRICING: Startup - $29 | Business - $89 | Enterprise - $599+





Wrap Up

So far we have listed the top 3 best customer feedback software that would surely fill your customer feedback requirements and help you to acquire actionable data. You can consider these customer feedback software for your next customer feedback project.







