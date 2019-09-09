Top 10 GoLang Web Development Companies
Here are the best 10 Golang Web Development Companies across the world that are using GoLang programming language
Golang is an open-source programming language designed by Google. It is the most user-friendly language that can make powerful web applications without compromising on speed.
The programming language was created to tackle the problems of existing languages while preserving their significant characteristics. The features like ease of use, easy maintenance, secure and cheaper in cost are all that make it highly popular. These are probably the reasons why so many industries are opting for Go programming language for their web development. Are you searching for the top Golang development companies?
In this blog post, we are sharing a list of top Google Go language companies that you can rely on hiring for your next project.
QSS Technosoft
QSS Technosoft builds reliable, effective, and most powerful web API solutions using next-generation programming language- Golang! The company seeks to help businesses of all sizes across a wide spectrum of industry verticals with the use of Google GO language in developing APIs for mobile and web-based projects using strong expertise of Golang developers. QSS has domain expertise in Golang programming language and can help your business leverage the benefits of this next-generation programming language while staying your business at the top.
Services Offered:
Golang a wide array of services offered:
- Golang AI/ ML App Development
- Synchronized Apps Development
- Multifaceted Cloud App Development
- Golang web Apps Development
- Golang support and maintenance
Codism
Codism is a top-notch Golang development company that offers most amazing web platforms from start-ups and small to medium businesses business. Over the years, Golang has come up with a comparatively faster and more efficient programming language for a number of development services. Whether you are looking to get the task done in a very short time frame or don’t want to get into the minute details related to coding, then take Golang development services from Codism.
Services include:
- Custom Application Development
- Python
- React Native
- PHP Development Services
- Magento Development
- Golang Development
- WordPress development
- QA Services
Ally Global Services
Ally Global Services finds GoLang a contemporary programming language for Modern Development. Ally Global Services is a prime-notch top Golang development company; and has been helping businesses to leverage its power making Golang less complicated for start-ups, small and medium enterprises. So, if you are looking for cost-effective and high-quality custom software development, then hire Ally global services!
Services Offered:
- Web Development
- App Development
- Online Marketing
- Oracle Solutions
- Cloud/ SaaS-Based systems
- IT Staffing and Consulting
Semidot Infotech
Semidot Infotech uses Golang to make powerful web applications without compromising on speed. It combines the power of C language with the speed and efficiency of modern programming language. The company prefers GoLang for the Speedy Development, Open-Source, Robust-Library, Optimized features. The past clients of the company include Levi's, Eyelash, Gov.uk, Everything Pregnancy, the training hub.
Services Offered:
- Mobile App development
- Web App development
- Front end development
- Blockchain development
- SEO Services
- Artificial Intelligence
- Virtual Reality
Gowitek
Gowitek is a leading Golang Development Company with over 12 years of leadership experience crafting development services for its clients. The company leverage the advantages of Google’s Go language-Golang and find it a dynamic type programming language composed explicitly for cloud platforms and web-based projects. Having delivered several GoLang projects for clients across the globe, the company finds Golang not only easy for developers but also efficient for end-users such as businesses and organizations.
Services Offered:
- Golang in IoT
- Golang in AI
- Golang in Analytics
- Golang in Blockchain
Qwentic
Qwentic is one another Golang development Company that uses Golang to develop software, mobile, and web-based projects and cloud platforms. The company finds Golang an “easy to compile,” & “easy to use” language that is also light and agile & compiles at amazing speed, giving a rather “dynamic” feel. Till now, the company has served across a diverse range of industries including Logistics, Healthcare, Advertisement, and E-learning.
Services Offered:
- Google Cloud Platform Consulting
- Golang Consulting
- Mobile App Consulting
- Advanced Analytics Solutions
- IoT Consulting
Agira
Agira uses Golang for modern development. Agira is considered a top-notch Golang development company that relies on developing software and web-based projects using Google go language. Agira is proud to mention its big list of happy clients across the world- FIXNIX, ITERON, SHANAHAN, Amateue Music Network, Any commerce, Objectedge, Zamono to name a few.
Services Offered:
- Ruby On Rails Development
- Laravel Development
- Symfony Development
- JavaScript Development
- Mean Stack Development
- Golang Development
- Mobile Development
- Rescue Projects
- Legacy Revitalization
- Learning Management System
- Geographic Information System
- DevOps Development
- Blockchain Development
Hyperlink InfoSystem
Hyperlink InfoSystem is a leading web and mobile app development company established in 2011. The company primarily focuses on building projects using Google's Go language. The company is backed up by strong GoLang developers makes it easier for startups, small and medium enterprises to develop easy to maintain websites. Using this programming language allows you to gain the luxury of using a codebase that does not require much time & effort.
Services offered:
- Mobile App development
- Web & CMS Development
- eCommerce development
- Mobile game development
- IT services
- TV App development
- Blockchain development
Bacancy Technology
Bacancy Technology build user-friendly enterprise applications using trending technologies like Golang, cloud and Big data analytics, enterprise mobility helping businesses & individuals across logistics, retail, eLearning, and agriculture just to name a few.
The company has full-stack software experts, with expertise in front and back-end technologies. The company develops as well as maintains a variety of software including server, database, network, front-end web apps, back-end architecture, scalable system, web apps, command-line apps, APIs, using GoLang.
Services Offered:
- Custom websites to enterprise-level development systems.
- Design, develop, migrate, integrate, deploy and maintain software for desktop, web, and mobile platforms.
- UI and UX design, web servers, clients and databases management.
Mind Inventory
Mind Inventory is an expertise in offering Golang Development Solutions to professionally cater to all project needs of the clients across the globe. The company has a strong team of GoLang developers having comprehensive knowledge of the Google Go language who rely on adopting a practiced approach to build cloud-based infrastructure applications and streamlining software development. Some of the industries company served include shopping, business, travel, Food & Drink, Real Estate, Fitness, sports, Education, Entertainment, etc.
Services Offered:
- Mobile app development
- Cross Platform development
- Java script development
- Web development
- Blockchain Development
- CMS & Ecommerce
Conclusion
This brings us to the end of the list of some of the leading GoLang development companies around the world. You can hire these companies to help build your next website development. Want to inquire more? Let us know in the comment section below!
