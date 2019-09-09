



Golang is an open-source programming language designed by Google. It is the most user-friendly language that can make powerful web applications without compromising on speed.





The programming language was created to tackle the problems of existing languages while preserving their significant characteristics. The features like ease of use, easy maintenance, secure and cheaper in cost are all that make it highly popular. These are probably the reasons why so many industries are opting for Go programming language for their web development. Are you searching for the top Golang development companies?





In this blog post, we are sharing a list of top Google Go language companies that you can rely on hiring for your next project.





QSS Technosoft





Source: QSS Technosoft





QSS Technosoft builds reliable, effective, and most powerful web API solutions using next-generation programming language- Golang! The company seeks to help businesses of all sizes across a wide spectrum of industry verticals with the use of Google GO language in developing APIs for mobile and web-based projects using strong expertise of Golang developers. QSS has domain expertise in Golang programming language and can help your business leverage the benefits of this next-generation programming language while staying your business at the top.





Services Offered:





Golang a wide array of services offered:





Golang AI/ ML App Development

Synchronized Apps Development

Multifaceted Cloud App Development

Golang web Apps Development

Golang support and maintenance





Codism

Source: Codism





Codism is a top-notch Golang development company that offers most amazing web platforms from start-ups and small to medium businesses business. Over the years, Golang has come up with a comparatively faster and more efficient programming language for a number of development services. Whether you are looking to get the task done in a very short time frame or don’t want to get into the minute details related to coding, then take Golang development services from Codism.





Services include:





Custom Application Development

Python

React Native

PHP Development Services

Magento Development

Golang Development

WordPress development

QA Services





Ally Global Services





Source: Ally Global Services





Ally Global Services finds GoLang a contemporary programming language for Modern Development. Ally Global Services is a prime-notch top Golang development company; and has been helping businesses to leverage its power making Golang less complicated for start-ups, small and medium enterprises. So, if you are looking for cost-effective and high-quality custom software development, then hire Ally global services!





Services Offered:





Web Development

App Development

Online Marketing

Oracle Solutions

Cloud/ SaaS-Based systems

IT Staffing and Consulting





Semidot Infotech





Source: Semidot Infotech





Semidot Infotech uses Golang to make powerful web applications without compromising on speed. It combines the power of C language with the speed and efficiency of modern programming language. The company prefers GoLang for the Speedy Development, Open-Source, Robust-Library, Optimized features. The past clients of the company include Levi's, Eyelash, Gov.uk, Everything Pregnancy, the training hub.





Services Offered:





Mobile App development

Web App development

Front end development

Blockchain development

SEO Services

Artificial Intelligence

Virtual Reality





Gowitek





Source: Gowitek





Gowitek is a leading Golang Development Company with over 12 years of leadership experience crafting development services for its clients. The company leverage the advantages of Google’s Go language-Golang and find it a dynamic type programming language composed explicitly for cloud platforms and web-based projects. Having delivered several GoLang projects for clients across the globe, the company finds Golang not only easy for developers but also efficient for end-users such as businesses and organizations.





Services Offered:





Golang in IoT

Golang in AI

Golang in Analytics

Golang in Blockchain





Qwentic





Source: Qwentic





Qwentic is one another Golang development Company that uses Golang to develop software, mobile, and web-based projects and cloud platforms. The company finds Golang an “easy to compile,” & “easy to use” language that is also light and agile & compiles at amazing speed, giving a rather “dynamic” feel. Till now, the company has served across a diverse range of industries including Logistics, Healthcare, Advertisement, and E-learning.





Services Offered:





Google Cloud Platform Consulting

Golang Consulting

Mobile App Consulting

Advanced Analytics Solutions

IoT Consulting





Agira





Source: Agira





Agira uses Golang for modern development. Agira is considered a top-notch Golang development company that relies on developing software and web-based projects using Google go language. Agira is proud to mention its big list of happy clients across the world- FIXNIX, ITERON, SHANAHAN, Amateue Music Network, Any commerce, Objectedge, Zamono to name a few.





Services Offered:





Ruby On Rails Development

Laravel Development

Symfony Development

JavaScript Development

Mean Stack Development

Golang Development

Mobile Development

Rescue Projects

Legacy Revitalization

Learning Management System

Geographic Information System

DevOps Development

Blockchain Development





Hyperlink InfoSystem





Source: Hyperlink Infosystem





Hyperlink InfoSystem is a leading web and mobile app development company established in 2011. The company primarily focuses on building projects using Google's Go language. The company is backed up by strong GoLang developers makes it easier for startups, small and medium enterprises to develop easy to maintain websites. Using this programming language allows you to gain the luxury of using a codebase that does not require much time & effort.

Services offered:

Mobile App development

Web & CMS Development

eCommerce development

Mobile game development

IT services

TV App development

Blockchain development





Bacancy Technology





Source: Bacancy Technology





Bacancy Technology build user-friendly enterprise applications using trending technologies like Golang, cloud and Big data analytics, enterprise mobility helping businesses & individuals across logistics, retail, eLearning, and agriculture just to name a few.





The company has full-stack software experts, with expertise in front and back-end technologies. The company develops as well as maintains a variety of software including server, database, network, front-end web apps, back-end architecture, scalable system, web apps, command-line apps, APIs, using GoLang.









Services Offered:





Custom websites to enterprise-level development systems.

Design, develop, migrate, integrate, deploy and maintain software for desktop, web, and mobile platforms.

UI and UX design, web servers, clients and databases management.





Mind Inventory





Source: Mind Inventory





Mind Inventory is an expertise in offering Golang Development Solutions to professionally cater to all project needs of the clients across the globe. The company has a strong team of GoLang developers having comprehensive knowledge of the Google Go language who rely on adopting a practiced approach to build cloud-based infrastructure applications and streamlining software development. Some of the industries company served include shopping, business, travel, Food & Drink, Real Estate, Fitness, sports, Education, Entertainment, etc.





Services Offered:





Mobile app development

Cross Platform development

Java script development

Web development

Blockchain Development

CMS & Ecommerce





Conclusion





This brings us to the end of the list of some of the leading GoLang development companies around the world. You can hire these companies to help build your next website development. Want to inquire more? Let us know in the comment section below!



