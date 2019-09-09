A

Top 10 GoLang Web Development Companies

Here are the best 10 Golang Web Development Companies across the world that are using GoLang programming language

By KUMAR ADARSH
9th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Golang Development Companies


Golang is an open-source programming language designed by Google. It is the most user-friendly language that can make powerful web applications without compromising on speed. 


The programming language was created to tackle the problems of existing languages while preserving their significant characteristics. The features like ease of use, easy maintenance, secure and cheaper in cost are all that make it highly popular. These are probably the reasons why so many industries are opting for Go programming language for their web development. Are you searching for the top Golang development companies?


In this blog post, we are sharing a list of top Google Go language companies that you can rely on hiring for your next project.


QSS Technosoft


QSS Technosoft

Source: QSS Technosoft


QSS Technosoft builds reliable, effective, and most powerful web API solutions using next-generation programming language- Golang! The company seeks to help businesses of all sizes across a wide spectrum of industry verticals with the use of Google GO language in developing APIs for mobile and web-based projects using strong expertise of Golang developers. QSS has domain expertise in Golang programming language and can help your business leverage the benefits of this next-generation programming language while staying your business at the top. 


Services Offered:


Golang a wide array of services offered:


  • Golang AI/ ML App Development
  • Synchronized Apps Development
  • Multifaceted Cloud App Development
  • Golang web Apps Development
  • Golang support and maintenance


Codism

Codism

Source: Codism


Codism is a top-notch Golang development company that offers most amazing web platforms from start-ups and small to medium businesses business. Over the years, Golang has come up with a comparatively faster and more efficient programming language for a number of development services. Whether you are looking to get the task done in a very short time frame or don’t want to get into the minute details related to coding, then take Golang development services from Codism.


Services include:


  • Custom Application Development
  • Python
  • React Native
  • PHP Development Services
  • Magento Development
  • Golang Development
  • WordPress development
  • QA Services


Ally Global Services


Ally Global Services

Source: Ally Global Services


Ally Global Services finds GoLang a contemporary programming language for Modern Development. Ally Global Services is a prime-notch top Golang development company; and has been helping businesses to leverage its power making Golang less complicated for start-ups, small and medium enterprises. So, if you are looking for cost-effective and high-quality custom software development, then hire Ally global services!


Services Offered:


  • Web Development
  • App Development
  • Online Marketing
  • Oracle Solutions
  • Cloud/ SaaS-Based systems
  • IT Staffing and Consulting


Semidot Infotech


Semidot Infotech

Source: Semidot Infotech


Semidot Infotech uses Golang to make powerful web applications without compromising on speed. It combines the power of C language with the speed and efficiency of modern programming language. The company prefers GoLang for the Speedy Development, Open-Source, Robust-Library, Optimized features. The past clients of the company include Levi's, Eyelash, Gov.uk, Everything Pregnancy, the training hub.


Services Offered:  


  • Mobile App development
  • Web App development
  • Front end development
  • Blockchain development
  • SEO Services
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Virtual Reality


Gowitek


Gowitek

Source: Gowitek


Gowitek is a leading Golang Development Company with over 12 years of leadership experience crafting development services for its clients. The company leverage the advantages of Google’s Go language-Golang and find it a dynamic type programming language composed explicitly for cloud platforms and web-based projects. Having delivered several GoLang projects for clients across the globe, the company finds Golang not only easy for developers but also efficient for end-users such as businesses and organizations.


Services Offered:


  • Golang in IoT
  • Golang in AI
  • Golang in Analytics
  • Golang in Blockchain


Qwentic


Qwentic

Source: Qwentic


Qwentic is one another Golang development Company that uses Golang to develop software, mobile, and web-based projects and cloud platforms. The company finds Golang an “easy to compile,” & “easy to use” language that is also light and agile & compiles at amazing speed, giving a rather “dynamic” feel.  Till now, the company has served across a diverse range of industries including Logistics, Healthcare, Advertisement, and E-learning.


Services Offered:


  • Google Cloud Platform Consulting
  • Golang Consulting
  • Mobile App Consulting
  • Advanced Analytics Solutions
  • IoT Consulting


Agira


Agira

Source: Agira


Agira uses Golang for modern development. Agira is considered a top-notch Golang development company that relies on developing software and web-based projects using Google go language. Agira is proud to mention its big list of happy clients across the world- FIXNIX, ITERON, SHANAHAN, Amateue Music Network, Any commerce, Objectedge, Zamono to name a few.


Services Offered:


  • Ruby On Rails Development
  • Laravel Development
  • Symfony Development
  • JavaScript Development
  • Mean Stack Development
  • Golang Development
  • Mobile Development
  • Rescue Projects
  • Legacy Revitalization
  • Learning Management System
  • Geographic Information System
  • DevOps Development
  • Blockchain Development


Hyperlink InfoSystem


Hyperlink Infosystem

Source: Hyperlink Infosystem


Hyperlink InfoSystem is a leading web and mobile app development company established in 2011. The company primarily focuses on building projects using Google's Go language. The company is backed up by strong GoLang developers makes it easier for startups, small and medium enterprises to develop easy to maintain websites. Using this programming language allows you to gain the luxury of using a codebase that does not require much time & effort.

Services offered:

  • Mobile App development
  • Web & CMS Development
  • eCommerce development
  • Mobile game development
  • IT services
  • TV App development
  • Blockchain development


Bacancy Technology


Bacancy technology

Source: Bacancy Technology


Bacancy Technology build user-friendly enterprise applications using trending technologies like Golang, cloud and Big data analytics, enterprise mobility helping businesses & individuals across logistics, retail, eLearning, and agriculture just to name a few.


The company has full-stack software experts, with expertise in front and back-end technologies. The company develops as well as maintains a variety of software including server, database, network, front-end web apps, back-end architecture, scalable system, web apps, command-line apps, APIs, using GoLang.



Services Offered:


  • Custom websites to enterprise-level development systems. 
  • Design, develop, migrate, integrate, deploy and maintain software for desktop, web, and mobile platforms. 
  • UI and UX design, web servers, clients and databases management.


Mind Inventory


Mind Inventory

Source: Mind Inventory


Mind Inventory is an expertise in offering Golang Development Solutions to professionally cater to all project needs of the clients across the globe. The company has a strong team of GoLang developers having comprehensive knowledge of the Google Go language who rely on adopting a practiced approach to build cloud-based infrastructure applications and streamlining software development. Some of the industries company served include shopping, business, travel, Food & Drink, Real Estate, Fitness, sports, Education, Entertainment, etc.


Services Offered:


  • Mobile app development
  • Cross Platform development
  • Java script development
  • Web development
  • Blockchain Development
  • CMS & Ecommerce


Conclusion


This brings us to the end of the list of some of the leading GoLang development companies around the world. You can hire these companies to help build your next website development. Want to inquire more? Let us know in the comment section below!


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
    Report an issue
    Authors
    KUMAR ADARSH

    Kumar Adarsh is Metrics-focused Digital Marketing Analyst with B.Tech (Information Technology) having 6 years experience in Digital Marketing Industry who consistently doing research on different technology domains and increases the digital presence with latest technology and techniques of SEO, SMO, SMM & SEM.


    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [Funding alert] Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma invests in Mumbai spacetech startup Kawa Space

    Krishna Reddy

    Rajiv Kumar appointed as new MD for Microsoft India R&D

    Thimmaya Poojary

    Ex-Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm; will head Communication for First Games

    Tarush Bhalla

    Meet the 18-year-old entrepreneur whose startup ALMARI wants to be the caretaker of your clothes

    Sohini Mitter
    Daily Capsule
    Do all you can - your startup fix for the week
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Flipkart onboards 27,000 kirana shops to strengthen last mile delivery

    Press Trust of India

    Rajiv Kumar appointed as new MD for Microsoft India R&D

    Thimmaya Poojary

    [Funding alert] Fitness startup Fitso raises $1.5M in Pre-Series A from SRI Capital, Pankaj Chaddah, Ashish Gupta

    Sampath Putrevu

    Samsung launches Made In India app to help deafblind individuals with easy two-way communication

    Rashi Varshney

    Binny Bansal plans new VC fund of $300-400 million

    Thimmaya Poojary

    How Analyttica Datalab offers a man-machine analytics and AI ecosystem to help organisations drive sustainable business impact

    Team YS

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Wed Sep 11 2019

    Brand E-Commerce 2019

    Bengaluru
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi