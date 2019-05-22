It is apparent and clear that mobile user’s respond to mobile apps that are highly creative and self-intuitive for obtaining fast information. This has created in the proliferation and lead for Ionic App Development services in Chennai and Worldwide. More no of companies are starting to feel the dilemma for selecting the right mobile app development company and building their business apps. It also presents them with a great puzzle to select the right technology stack for designing mobile apps that confirms to their requirements.





Why Ionic App Development?

Ionic App Development is mostly preferred for its innate workability across cross-platforms that is totally compatible over Android and iOS. It can leverage several elements of the SDK Framework and then design the most attractive UI and swift functional responses. Ionic Command Line Interface is highly powerful to make the mobile app work across mobile devices. It offers the flexibility of utilizing one command to develop Ionic App for hybrid functionalities. Ionic App Development in Chennai practices Ionic design for producing mature and stability Apps over the Google Play, Apple, and Amazon Stores.





Therefore we have conducted a study on hybrid apps developments and then prepared this Top 10 Ionic App Development Companies list for hugely rewarding businesses. Given below is the ranked list of Top 10 Ionic App Development Companies in Chennai.





Way2Smile iStudio Tech Tecnovators Agnostics Solutions Technokryon Picco Soft Lassopic Intrepid IT Services Thulir Soft BlazeDream





#1. Way2Smile





Way2Smile is a mobile apps company that has ventured into hybrid apps developments. We have proven many years of experience in Cross-Platform development and well know about the technology stack for building hybrid apps in Android and iOS. We have more than 100 portfolios built for our clients using Xamarin, Ionic and Angular Cross-Platforms.





Website – www.way2smile.com | Email – bd@w2ssolutions.com | Call - +91 73387 73388





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2010





Company Size : 10 - 50





Address : No.1, 1st floor, MRK Arcade, 200 Feet Radial Rd, Sri Sai Nagar, Thoraipakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600097.





#2. iStudio Tech





iStudio Tech is a best Enterprise Ionic App development company in Chennai that specialises in building hybrid apps using web technologies. At iStudio Tech we use Ionic and HTML5 for designing mobile apps, wearable car infotainment and web apps. Our Ionic developers are good at programming utilizing frontend UI framework and designing enhanced user interfaces for mobile applications.





Website : www.istudiotech.in





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2008





Company Size : 10-50





Address : No:41, Senthamil Nagar Annexe, Arunachalam 2nd Cross Street, Ramapuram, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600089.





#3. Tecnovators





Tecnovators is a leading, Immersive mobile app development company successfully made its expertise in Ionic App developments. We deliver cutting-edge hybrid apps for businesses and enable them to increase their sales volume and conversion rates. We have app developers whose main objective is to design hybrid apps presented with outstanding functionality and design.





Website : www.tecnovators.com





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2014





Company Size : 10 - 50





Address : No: 177, Raheja Towers, 4th Floor, Beta Wing Unit No: 409, Anna Salai, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600002.





#4. Agnostics Solutions





Agnostics Solutions is a mobile app development company that follows agile methodologies for developing Ionic hybrid mobile apps. We are an offshore powerhouse for many our clients and we help them manage with the rapid changes happening in Cross-Platform technologies. Our hybrid app developers work diligently to get the native style user interface for mobile apps that works across different platforms.





Website : www.agnosticsolutions.com





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2009





Company Size : 10 - 50





Address : No.82, Highgate 9th floor, Dr DGS Dhinakaran Salai, MRC Nagar, Raja Annamalai Puram, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600028.





#5. Technokryon





Technokryon works in designing Web and Digital Marketing Solutions for many portfolios and clients in Chennai. We specialise in Ionic Framework designing and thus building cost effective hybrid apps at low maintenance. Some of the Technokryon Ionic App developers work in mobile optimized HTML5, JS and CSS3 to build rapid fast Cross-Platform Mobile Apps.





Website : www.technokryon.com





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2012





Company Size : 10 - 50





Address : No 5 Soba Nagar, Ambattur OT, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600053.





#6. Picco Soft





Picco Soft is the most sought after Ionic App development company in Chennai that utilizes cutting edge web technologies to build hybrid mobile apps. We are experts in designing open source front-end Ionic SDK Framework that is a lot mature and one that retains many users and business profits. Our hybrid app developers are well verse in custom mobile apps and mobile API integration, that’s achieved in quick turn-around times.





Website : www.piccosoft.com





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2012





Company Size : 10 - 50





Address : No.4, First Floor, 4, First Street, Kamaraj Colony, Jothi Nagar, Chitlapakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600064.





#7. Lassopic





Lassopic is a highly acclaimed Ionic App development in Chennai renowned for Cross-Platform development services. We work intrinsically in building native like, interactive mobile apps and hybrid apps with respect to every requirements of the client. We have the resilient no of Ionic App developers for building compelling hybrid applications that’s completely device independent.





Website : www.lassopic.in





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2014





Company Size : 01 - 10





Address : 2nd floor, M Block , 14/8, 1st St, Agathiyar Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600049.





#8. Intrepid IT Services





Intrepid IT Services is an Ionic Application development company in Chennai that creates both web and native apps. We build incredible Ionic Apps through low-level programs utilizing Phone Gap devices. Our accomplished Ionic developers work in Java script, AngularJS, HTML and CSS programming to create Ionic Application Solutions for new businesses to improve their performance.





Website : www.intrepiditservices.com





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2011





Company Size : 10 - 50





Address : 5E, kencers towers,, no 1, ramakrishna street, T.nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600017.





#9. Thulir Soft

Thulir Soft is a hybrid mobile apps development company that specialises in delivering quality services producing some of the amazing Ionic Apps. We employ the best of mobile app developers who can efficiently work in the given stipulated time and deliver products to our clients.





Website : www.thulirsoft.com





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 2012





Company Size : 10 - 50





Address : 15/10, Pudhupettai St, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Alandur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600016.





#10. BlazeDream

BlazeDream Technologies is one of the best Ionic App development company that works in transforming websites into responsive mobile apps preserving the best of quality. We are good at building mobile and web apps that works remarkably well and are truly based on AngularJS front-end development. We have a sufficient number of Ionic Framework developers working in different portfolios.





Website : www.blazedream.com





Location : Chennai, India





Founded In : 1999





Company Size : 51 - 200





Address : 2nd floor, No 6, Pycrofts Garden Rd, Willingdon Crescent, Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600006.





Conclusion

We have researched and studies a vast number of Ionic App development Companies to come up with this ranking for Top 10 Ionic Mobile App Developments in Chennai. It should be rather challenging for small and medium enterprises to decide the right sort of company for their Ionic Mobile App Development. If you have another Ionic App development company in mind that is not part of the Ionic Company listing then please send it to us for ratings purposes.