Net Solutions is a global digital consulting firm that helps brands leverage design services, mobile application development, analytics, and engineering to create meaningful, personalized digital experiences. We focus on mobility design, outsourced product development, e-commerce and user experience (UX).





It has the reputation of being one of the leading design and technology outsourcing companies. Meet our wonderful staff who contributed to our success and made us look good. We use our processes internally to design, build, use, monitor and improve our own internal products, executing tasks exactly as we would with our customers, using the same processes and systems, with internal customers.





Services: Analytics, Cloud Consulting, eCommerce Development, Mobile App Development, Product Development, UI-UX Design





Email: info@netsolutions.com





Established: 2000





Pay: $25 - $49/hr





Phone: +1 (888) 885-1411





21Twelve Interactive is one of the best application development companies with a wide capacity to design Android applications that better meet the needs of small organizations. With an extraordinarily effective combination of global technology resources, this US mobile application development company. It has achieved its success in a short time, thanks to the implemented methodologies that have allowed the creation of high-quality mobile applications for businesses.





21Twelve Interactive stands out for its ability to deliver award-winning quality and innovation, while remaining affordable for small startups or large companies that are experimenting with the market and testing mobile applications. Whatever the reason, here is a complete list of the best mobile application development companies in the United States and India to help you find the right mobile application development company.





Services: Android App Development, Digital Marketing, eCommerce Development, iPhone App Development, Magento development, Mobile App Development, PHP development, QA & Maintenance, Web Development, WordPress development





Email: info@21twelveinteractive.com





Established: 2016





Pay: < $25/hr





Phone: +1 (347) 474-0020





Appedology is a digital services provider based in the United States. It is well-known as a Mobile app development company that offers a wide range of web solutions and superlative applications around the world. We also create regular and meaningful digital marketing experiences to help your company attract and attract specific customers.





We believe in connecting technology, creativity, and strategy that influences our capabilities with all our renowned clients. Our digital marketing services include social media marketing, SEO, web design, video animation, game development, graphic design, and digital content creation, while our application development services offer the development of iOS, Android, virtual reality, etc.





Services: Digital Marketing, Game Development, iOS App Development, Mobile App Development, PHP development, Web Development, WordPress development





Email: sales@appedology.com





Established: 2016





Pay: $25 - $49/hr





Phone: +1 (951) 777-0715





An energetic team of leading application developers, designers and strategists passionately looking for the latest cutting edge mobile applications for emerging businesses and enterprise customers that appear in app stores.





In Fueled, we not only create applications. We create the type of applications that people talk about, which they use over and over again. The Fueled Collective, a coworking space in Manhattan, has been rated one of the best places to work in New York. It is home to 35 of the most exciting startups in New York.





Services: Android Apps Development, Design and Development, iOS App Development, Mobile App Development





Email: hello@fueled.com





Established: 2007





Pay: $150 - $199/hr





Phone: +1 (323) 908-2333





Peerbits is a global IT solutions company that provides clients worldwide with web development, mobile application development and complex IT consulting services. Our experience guarantees quality, competence and rapid execution of all projects, from medium-sized portals to the complex development of mobile applications and adapted mobility solutions. Our vision is to provide the highest integrity and satisfaction of our customers through our services, creating lasting relationships with our customers.





Services: eCommerce Development, Mobile Applications, PHP Web Development, Python, Web Developing and Designing





Email: peerbits@gmail.com





Established: 2011





Pay: < $25/hr





Phone: +1 (877) 707-0459





360 Degree Technosoft is global solution provider of web development and mobile applications development dealing in various platforms like iOS and Android. Having developed more than 500+ mobile applications on various platforms, 360 Degree Technosoft is well-accustomed with Google and Apple tools desired to develop a mobile application.





Services: Android Application development, CMS Development And Customization, iPhone Application Development, Mobile Application Development, Mobile UI Design, PHP Web Development





Email: contact@360technosoft.com





Established: 2010





Pay: < $25/hr





Phone: +1 (917) 310-0838





Simpalm is a leading service provider in the USA for development and consulting of mobile and web applications for all popular platforms. We have been designing and developing mobile applications on iPhone, iPad, Android OS and Windows for many of our clients in various domains. Our web development expertise responsive web, HTML5/Javascript Development, AngularJS, .Net and PHP Development





Services: Android App Development, AngularJS Development, Front End Web Development, iPad App Development, iPhone App Development, JavaScript Development, Xamarin Development





Email: contact@simpalm.com





Established: 2009





Pay: $25 - $49/hr





Phone: +1 (312) 544-0089





Mobulous Technologies develops customized hardware and software solutions for new companies, small businesses, medium-sized companies and large corporations, regardless of the industry. Our software developers and hardware specialists can program components as low as drivers and firmware; design and manufacture printed circuits and integrated electronic components; Implement software applications for the web, desktop and mobile devices.





Our vast experience in the mobile world allows us to develop and offer innovative mobile solutions in a variety of industries such as business, navigation, health, portable technology, augmented reality, games, consumers, mobile media and finance, etc.





Services: Android App Development, iOS App Development, Mobile App Development, React Native App Development, Web Design, Web Development





Email: sales@mobulous.com





Established: 2013





Pay: < $25/hr





Phone: +1 (302) 220-4944





Mindinventory is one of the leading mobile application development companies offering high quality and a wide range of mobile application development services for iOS and Android platforms. The company also offers web development services to its customers around the world.





Mindinventory, one of the leading iOS and Android app development companies, has already released more than 500 apps to Apple and Google stores. The mindinventory team has extensive experience in developing leading edge solutions for the Android and iOS platforms.





Services: AngularJS Development, Blockchain Development, Enterprise Mobility Solutions, Laravel Development, Mobile App Development, PHP Web Development





Email: sales@mindinventory.com





Established: 2011





Pay: < $25/hr





Phone: +1 (234) 222-0166





Konstant Infosolutions is an industry leader in delivering successful Mobile and Web development solutions across the Globe. We have been working since 2003, and have 2500+ happy customers worldwide. Having delivered 3500+ successful applications, We are committed to success and our endeavor is to build highly performant and cost-efficient solutions.We have partnered with distinguished industries and firms worldwide like Amazon Web Services, Member of iOS Developer Program, Registered Google Play Developer, Microsoft Certified Partner, Adobe Solution Partner, Intel Partner, Acquia Partner, Authorize.Net





Services: Cross Platform App Development, eCommerce Development, Hire dedicated developers, Mobile App Development, Web Application Development, Xmarian App Development





Email: mail@konstantinfo.com





Established: 2003





Pay: < $25/hr





Phone: +1 (310) 933-5465





