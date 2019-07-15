Top 10 Web Application Development Companies to Hire in 2019

Today, almost every business from Manufacturing to Healthcare is seen going digitally active thereby improving their efficiency as well as productivity making their business visible to potential clients across the world. In this article, we are listing down Top 10 Web App Development Companies which are known for providing top-notch web services globally.





Here is a curated list of top 10 web app development companies you should look for in 2019.





QSS Technosoft - Delivering Complex Web Applications





QSS Technosoft

QSS Technosoft is a renowned Web App Development Company in USA & has created several web apps addressing different needs for its clients across the world. Their strong developer team has experience in delivering complex web projects for sectors like games, logistics, IT & healthcare etc. This promising website development company has sound expertise in delivering medical apps development services at an affordable price.





Focusing on your success by creating most user-friendly web apps, the company feels proud mentioning its large base of happy clients from across the globe. Till now, the company has created several web and mobile apps to address different web needs, from games website, food industry to logistics, e-commerce & healthcare sector.





Mobiweb Technologies - All Customized Web Apps





Mobiweb Technologies





Mobiweb Technologies is a specialized company that has been offering all type of customized Web and medial app development services to its clients across the globe. Having adopted the most innovative technologies like blockchain, analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things, the company is seeking to build advanced solutions in the Web development industry.





Cyber Infrastructure Inc. - Satisfying All Your IT Needs





Cyber Infrastructure

Cyber Infrastructure uses globally recognized standards and latest technology trends with its services designed to take your business to the next level. This Indian company has been delivering optimal solutions to its wide-ranging global client base. With over 12+ years of experience in the field of IT, CIS has the right expertise to help you with all your technology needs. Just tell them your unique IT requirements & get the most innovative website development solutions with guaranteed success rate.





Some of their major services include open source development, web & mobile application development, business intelligence and analytics, , front-end design & cloud infrastructure implementation etc.





Space-O Technologies - Creating a coordinating environment for the users

Space O Technologies

Space-O Technologies web app solutions are made to offer easy & coordinating environment for the users & clients. Working with the aim to make web apps easily accessible to all the levels of society, the company is currently offering an extensive range of incredible solutions to the clients in varied sectors.





Intellectsoft - Offering Cutting Edge Engineering Solutions





Intellectsoft

Intellectsoft, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is known for offering cutting edge engineering solutions for global and Fortune 500 companies. Working with the mission to help enterprises accelerate adoption of new technologies while untangling complex issues, the company maintains its advanced domain expertise through five dedicated labs: Cognitive Computing, Decentralized Applications (i.e. Blockchain), Internet-of-Things (IoT), Premier Customer Experience (CX), and Mixed Reality (AR, VR).





Clarion Technologies - Transforming Your Ideas with Their Codes





Clarion Technologies

Clarion Technologies is a leading IT Outsourcing company with 3 state-of-the-art development centers in India. The company uses differentiated IT outsourcing model, agility, technical prowess, and flawless execution to deliver immaculate projects across industry verticals such as IT, E-commerce, Digital Media, Healthcare, and Travel & Hospitality.





Working with Cloud Strategy & Development, Internet of Things, Analytics & BI, Applications Testing, and Agile Project Management, Clarion has served a number of clients across North America and Europe.





Hidden Brains - Focusing on Innovation





Hidden Brains

Hidden Brains Infotech is aimed at improving efficiencies by advancing the quality of support in their web development services. Focussing on future innovation, the company offers end-to-end web app development services helping various sectors to connect with users efficiently & effectively.





Iflexion - Advanced Web Solutions





iFlexion

Iflexion is an Indian web development company that has been serving its customers worldwide regardless of their operation domain, geographical location and organizational specifics. The company addresses the IT needs of companies whether startups or large enterprises. Being technologically updated, the company offer services using wide array of technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, etc.





Konstant Infosolutions - Catering All needs of the Web Industry





Konstant Infosolutions

Konstant Infosolutions develop great solutions cater to all needs of the various industries. Konstant strictly follows a client centric approach in delivering best mobile and web solutions. The company works on emerging technologies like cloud computing, Iot Development, open source development and has successfully delivered hundreds of web solutions to its clients across sectors: Travel, Healthcare, Transport, Gaming, Media etc.





Diceus Enterprise - Software Development Company





Diceus





Diceus has an extensive experience in client-side and server-side scripting and can deliver any website of any complexity, from a single-page application to a complex web app or a network. Having an expertise in different coding languages and latest frameworks, Diceus’ team has delivered many projects with sophisticated content management systems and customer relationship tools.





Conclusion





We hope you enjoyed reading about these top 10 web application development companies in the world, handpicked for you. The companies develop custom-tailored apps that help businesses easily connect with the customers offering a more intimate, reliable, and trustworthy relationship. The listed web app developer companies have vast experience and expertise in offering innovative web solutions. They are aware of the unique requirements of the individual sectors and accordingly deliver a unique solution to them with 100% satisfaction rate.