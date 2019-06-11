Top 10 Right Augmented Reality companies for Startups

Augmented Reality is becoming increasingly prominent in the mobile app development industry. What started this growth was the success of the popular game Pokemon Go, which set many companies on a pursuit to catch’em all customers interested in leveraging augmented reality applications.





In came Google’s support for Augmented Reality in the form of AR Core and Apple introducing its ARKit to help AR app developers. Today, there are myriad augmented reality companies offering support for AR-based mobile app development services. In fact, the AR global market is expected to reach a valuation of nearly $198 billion by 2025.





If you’re interested in building AR apps to enhance brand value or attract customers, you need to know the best augmented reality companies to choose from. This list of top 10 companies is curated by shortlisting and reviewing the portfolios of some of the best mobile app development companies offering AR-based services.





So without further ado, here’s the list of the 10 best augmented reality companies for building interactive and bug-free AR apps:

Year Founded: 2004

Core Services: Mobile App development services, IT Outsourcing services, Dedicated Development Teams, AR/VR Development

Notable Client Projects: https://www.valuecoders.com/case-studies/

Minimum Project Size: $5000+

: $5000+ Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $10 per hour





ValueCoders has more than 450 developers dedicated towards working on emerging technologies, which of course includes Augmented Reality Development. The company has maintained an amazing 97% client retention rate for the past three years and has completed over 10,000 projects in a span of 14 years since its establishment.









Year Founded: 2004

Core Services: Software Development, Software Consulting, Mobile app development, AR app development

Notable Client Projects: https://www.pixelcrayons.com/case-study/

Minimum Project Size : $5,000+

: $5,000+ Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $12 per hour





PixelCrayons is an IT Outsourcing, Consulting, Software & Web Development firm based in India. The company has an established presence in the subcontinent and employs 200+ proficient developers to develop and deliver augmented reality app and virtual reality applications, among other high-quality software solutions to its clients.









3. IntellectSoft





Year Founded: 2007

Core Services: Custom software development, web app development, mobile app development, AR app development

Notable Client Projects: https://www.intellectsoft.net/cases

Minimum Project Size: $25,000

$25,000 Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $50 per hour





IntellectSoft was one of the pioneers in exploring the potential of Augmented Reality, on which it started progress way back in 2015.The company uses the KADO technology framework combined with Microsoft HoloLens for developing error-free AR solutions. IntellectSoft has 5 separate labs dedicated to software development technologies; which includes the division of Mixed Reality labs (for development of AR/VR).





Year Founded: 2010

Core Services: Mobile App development, Game Development, AR app development

Notable Client Projects: https://www.redappletech.com/our-portfolio/

Minimum Project Size: $5,000

$5,000 Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $25 per hour









RedAppleTech provides one of the most cost-efficient Mobile AR app and VR game development services amongst other companies on this list. The company has expanded rapidly since the past 3 years, establishing offices in locations of Sweden and the USA. The company seems to be gradually shifting towards developing AR apps for the gaming market, which is evident by its portfolio.





Year Founded: 2003

Core Services: Mixed Reality, Experiential Design, Digital Design, AR App development

Notable Client Projects: https://www.gramercytech.com/our-services

Minimum Project Size: $10,000

$10,000 Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $100 per hour





Gramercy tech has successfully developed AR apps which use location to let users see and identify digital objects projected in the real world. It is one of the best and oldest augmented reality companies on this list and employs a roster of 35+ expert creators, designers, and programmers. Based in New York, USA, Gramercy Tech has a number of high profile clients and projects





Year Founded: 2010

Core Services: Mobile App development, VR app development, AR app development

Notable Client Projects: http://www.quytech.com/portfolio.php

Minimum Project Size: $10,000

: $10,000 Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $25 per hour





While it started as a mobile app development company, QuyTech has gradually catapulted itself towards becoming one of the best augmented reality companies for startups.The core advantage of QuyTech is its expertise in delivering industry-oriented AR/VR solutions for its clients.









Year Founded: 2009

Core Services: Mobile app development, Web development, AR App development, Blockchain development

Notable Client Projects: https://www.imobdevtech.com/web-mobile-case-studies/

Minimum Project Size: Undisclosed

Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $25 per hour









The augmented reality company has deployed 400+ mobile apps across digital marketplaces to date. Based in Gujarat, India, iMobDev Tech has 120+ experts across the board working on delivering development projects to its clients. The company has expertise in developing both mobile apps and games for AR/VR devices.









Year Founded: 2006

Core Services: CRM Software development, mobile app development, web development, AR app development

Notable Client Projects: https://www.agileinfoways.com/portfolio/

Minimum Project Size: $5,000+

: $5,000+ Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $25 per hour





Agile Infoways is a mobile app development company based in India, having its offices spread across the US as well. The company covers the full gamut of web & mobile app development services. Agile Infoways employs over 200 skilled engineers who have successfully completed 2,000+ projects. The companies diverse portfolio includes projects done for everyone- from small-scale startups to huge enterprises.

Year Founded: 2014

Core Services: Android app development, iOS development, AR app development

Notable Client Projects: https://www.intelivita.co.uk/

Minimum Project Size: $10,000+

$10,000+ Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $25 per hour





Intellivita is a UK-based software development company expert in developing AR apps & VR apps for mobile devices and VR headsets.This augmented reality company has successfully completed 100+ app projects at a 90% client satisfaction rate. Its team of 25+ experts ensures that every project is delivered timely with the highest levels of quality and performance.





Year Founded: 2015

Core Services: AR app development, VR app development

Notable Client Projects: https://www.steamrolleaststudio.com/casestudy

Minimum Project Size: $1,000+

$1,000+ Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $25 per hour





Steam Roll East specializes in AR/VR app development, and in fact, is the only company in this list with a core specialization in the twin technologies. The company has its offices in India and the US and provides customized design & development solutions to clients in the UK, US, and Europe. One of the best things about Steam Roll East is its modest budget requirement of $1,000, the lowest on this list of augmented reality companies.





Conclusion





These were 10 of the best augmented reality companies which perfectly fit the budgets and quality expectations of SMBs and help them build robust AR apps. Development of augmented reality applications is only set to expand further in the near future. With companies such as Google itself setting foray into this space, it’s high time for SMBs to capitalize on the latent potential of AR app development.