We are competing in the marketplace where consumers have diverse mobile app solutions and they wouldn’t think twice before switching to another.





Mobile solutions are becoming extremely vital to business success. Mobile apps are an easier way to spread information about the brand and its services to the target audience. Knowing the importance, every year huge investments are made for developing a successful mobile application to transform traditional business workflows or simplifying the way consumers use technology.





Whether you are a startup, product company, or a large-scale enterprise, mobile application development helps you stand out from your competitors by providing an extra edge required. A reliable mobile app development company in Australia provides genuine advice to modern businesses that are yet to jump on the mobile app bandwagon.





Nowadays, many renowned mobile app development companies have a strong portfolio thus, makes it hard for you to decide which IT firm is apt for your business. Don't worry, to innovate quickly in the mobile industry, we help you partner with the best mobile app development company in Australia that has expertise in delivering exceptional mobile apps for both Android and iOS platforms.





Identifying the right mobile app development company in Australia is not a cakewalk. You need to consider various factors while choosing an IT firm to get impeccable user experience and revenue generation. Here are some considerations to keep in mind before outsourcing mobile app development services.





Customers’ Reviews and Ratings - One of the sure-shot ways to choose the best mobile app development company in Australia for custom app development is by going through its past and current clients’ feedback. Experiences help you get deeper insights into the companies and saves you from making the wrong investment. Signing Non-Disclosure Agreements - Leaking of the app idea is the biggest threat the companies. In recent times, many adverse quality apps hit the app stores before the original app gets launched in the market. So, while choosing the mobile app development company in Australia you must ensure that they follow strict security guidelines to protect your app idea. Follow Agile Methodology for Effective Delivery - Many businesses complain that their development company didn’t keep them posted on the progress and eventually lead to a bad product. For effective and flawless mobile app development, the companies must provide detailed reporting to the client. A robust mobile app development company in Australia follows agile delivery management service guidelines to deliver remarkable products with 100% client satisfaction. Also, it avoids last-minute iterations.





Using these tips helps you gain confidence in your desired mobile app development service provider.

We’ve vetted more than 4,000 companies to select the 10 top mobile app development companies in Australia that are most agile, potent and bring innovations on the table.





1. Clavax Technologies : Intuitive Mobile App Development Company









Clavax is a leading-edge web and mobile app development company known for delivering outstanding business outcomes in a minimum timeframe. Supported by skilled and experienced mobile app developers, the company delivers secure and scalable mobile app solutions to their clients. The company has exquisite collaboration with technology partners including Microsoft, Amazon, Kentico, IBM, and epi thus able to offer technology-driven IT solutions to meet the toughest business challenges. Either you are thinking to build an Android or iPhone app, the company is offering an accurate app cost estimation tool that allows you to find estimates of your next project quickly, have a look:-





Location: Sydney, Australia

Expertise: Mobile App Development (Android & iOS), AR-VR Application Development, Web App Development & CMS

Average Hourly Rate: $25-$49/h

Employees: 50–249

Founded: 2011





2. Launchpad: A Reliable Technology Partner for Mobility









Following an agile development approach, Launchpad is a top-notch app development company that transforms your entrepreneurial ideas into revenue-generating apps. Be it a startup or an enterprise, the development team are focused on creating engaging mobile experiences that have a powerful impact on achieving key business objectives. The company implements best-in-class methodologies across all major platforms (Android & iPhone) to deliver high-quality mobile apps that succeed in the market. Launchpad provides a comprehensive range of services including app development, consulting, commercialization, and ongoing support.

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Expertise: Mobile App Development (Android, iOS, & Web App Development)

Average Hourly Rate: $50-$99/h

Employees: 10–49

Founded: 2015





3. XAM Consulting: End-to-End Mobility Solutions









Whether you are a start-up or top-notch enterprise, XAM Consulting is the most experienced cross-platform app development team in Australia. XAM App development team is focused on building intuitive and efficient apps that drive positive business outcomes. Being a result-focused company, the MVP level developers provide on-site consulting or development, depending on the business’s requirements. From UI/UX designs to cloud solutions, XAM Consulting is a one-stop solution provider who can develop high-performing apps across multiple platforms.

Location: Sydney, Australia

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Custom Software Development, Web Development

Average Hourly Rate: Undisclosed

Employees: 10–49

Founded: 2014





4. Innofied: Award-Winning Mobile and Web App Development Company





With a team of 100+ employees, Innofied is a well-recognized firm providing amazing web and mobile app development services to the global enterprises and SMEs. From product planning to creation and launch, the team takes complete responsibility to help their clients to achieve success in their digital journey. The company has a strong portfolio in developing mobile apps for both iPhone and Android. With years of experience, Innofied is a full-service mobile app development company that dive deep into the customer’s business needs to deliver innovative solutions.

Location: Sydney, Australia

Expertise: Mobile App Development, UX/UI Design, Custom Software Development

Average Hourly Rate: $25 — $49/h

Employees: 50–249

Founded: 2012





5. Mobile Mentor: Enterprise-Grade Mobile Innovation Company









Mobile Mentor is one of renowned mobile app development companies that provide tailored apps with best-in-class support and enterprise-grade security. The company provides comprehensive mobile support service including 24*7 mobile help desk, app management, mobile expense management, hardware life-cycle management, and user training. To provide secure and reliable apps, the company has certified a team of engineers and is successful collaborated with recognized security vendors to deliver HIPAA compliant solutions. The app development team has catered different industries including healthcare, government, transport, forestry, etc.

Location: Sydney, Australia

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Mobile security, Mobility Management

Average Hourly Rate: $100 — $149/h

Employees: 50–249

Founded: 2004





6. Elegant Media: Cutting Edge Mobile App Solutions









With around more than 100 employees, Elegant Media provides full-service mobile app development solutions for both businesses and entrepreneurs. The team comprises of consultants, strategists, app designers, app developers, analysts who are focused on delivering iPhone and Android app development projects. One of the fastest-growing app development companies in Australia, the organization has implemented innovative and reliable strategies to deliver projects at cost-effective prices. Following an end-to-end approach, the team can guide you from the initial app concept design to final release.

Location: Clayton, Australia

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Artificial Intelligence, AR/VR Development

Average Hourly Rate: $25 — $49/h

Employees: 50–249

Founded: 2011





7. Appetiser: Professional Application Development Services









With a track record of proven innovation around the world, Appetiser is a well-known mobile and web development company offering best mobile app solutions. The company has a team of skilled app developers who offer unique mobility solutions to their clients. Appetiser keeps a tap onto trending mobile app development technologies thus delivers amazing customer experiences. This Australian App developers have the expertise to develop mobile apps for Android, iPhone, Windows, and Macintosh desktop applications.

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Web Development, UX/UI Design

Average Hourly Rate: $50-$99/h

Employees: 50–249

Founded: 2016





8. App Boxer: Get User-Friendly and Visually-Appealing Apps









Partner with App Boxer to get high-performing mobile app solutions that come with unmatched design and functionalities. Founded in 2014, the company is providing end-to-end mobile development solutions that bring compelling results in no time. Right from the ideation to UX design and final deployment, the Melbourne based app development company has delivered amazing projects to customers worldwide. Their app developers use the best technologies to beat the best in the mobile app industry.

Location: Sydney, Australia

Expertise: Mobile App Development, AR/VR Development, UX/UI Design

Average Hourly Rate: $50-$99/h

Employees: 10–49

Founded: 2014





9. Atlasopen: Digital Consulting, Technology and Marketing Company









Founded in 2017, Atlasopen has an efficient team of design-oriented entrepreneurs who are capable of building best-in-class mobile apps in a brief time. The company has a powerful and reliable team of passionate mobile app developers that build apps across multiple channels including iOS, Android and Web. Once the app design is finalized, the team of certified app developers develops the application as per client’s needs.

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Custom Software Development, UX/UI Design

Average Hourly Rate: $100-$149/h

Employees: 2–9

Founded: 2017





10. Rocket Lab: Reliable Mobile App Development Service Provider









Rocket Lab has an experienced team of designers, developers, and marketers who are passionate about developing beautiful websites and mobile apps. Although it is the last agency in the list of top Melbourne mobile app development company but not least. With extensive experience in mobile app development, the app developers can seamlessly build exceptional hybrid and native apps. Worked with clients worldwide, the company has a strong portfolio in Android and iPhone mobile app development.

Location: Sydney, Australia

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Web Design, UX/UI Design

Average Hourly Rate: $150-$199/h

Employees: 10–49

Founded: 2014





Above-mentioned is the list of top mobile app development companies in Melbourne Australia that offer innovative solutions worldwide. Depending on your business requirements, you can choose the right app development company and get started with your next project.