These are the foremost needs one should consider while choosing a Custom Software development Company for a project. While choosing the best company, a manager always lacks in identifying many needs which they didn’t even know existed.





Honestly, to making a choice of top custom software development company is really difficult as various IT companies on market meet the most eminent standards of performance like experience, services delivering duration, quality, skilled developers, client retention rate, etc. and most important the diversified set of specializations and advantages.





So it’s kind of hard to nitpick among them and evaluate their flaws which seem non-existent on the surface.





Therefore, I have made a list of top Custom Software Development Companies for all types of businesses, but most importantly for startups, small businesses and mid-scale enterprises.





Do note that this list was made out of comprehensive research as per ratings prepared by various analysts.





How I have managed to make this the most trustworthy list?





Rating of Top Custom Software Development Companies as mentioned by platforms such as Yourstory, Extract, Clutch, GoodFirms, SoftwareFirms, Upcity, ITfirms, and other renowned business observers. I made contact with some of the top clients of over 100 custom software development companies listed on the above-mentioned platforms. Finally, I put my own expertise and experience in the software development industry into practice and cherry-picked the best 12 I could find. Why 12? Well, it was supposed to be a top-10 list, but I couldn’t resist myself mentioning two other custom software development companies which I felt deserved a place.





The shortlisted firms for Top custom software development company's review are :





ValueCoders Intellectsoft Oxagile Softserve Trigent Konverge Kandasoft Frogslayer XB Software Vironit ThinkSys ScienceSoft





I have listed down the companies as per their excellence in the domain like I have listed ValueCoders on top and ScienceSoft in the last. You will get to know why and what makes each custom software development company different from the other.





1. ValueCoders





Top clients: ZenQ, EventDo, Dubai Police, Tekion Cloud, Estel,

Founded: 2004 | Employees: 500+





There are a lot of reasons why ValueCoders makes it to the top. The primary reason is its balance of skill, quality, and cost. It charges one of the lowest rates in the industry, at just $15 per hour for skilled developers with an average 3+ years of expertise.





About ValueCoders: This custom software development company is based in India and has state-of-the-art infrastructural abilities powered with advanced hardware and software. Its agile infrastructure linked with cloud computing and a skilled crop of developers makes it ideal for outsourcing. Being awarded for its work by multiple organizations, they haven't compromised with their values in 14 years since the inception.





Over the years, ValueCoders has collected numerous projects and has a diverse portfolio that perhaps covers every technology, every language you could imagine in the domain.





The company operates separate labs for technologies such as Application Development, Custom Software Development, Web Development, Research & Development, Designing, Testing and other support departments for Admin, HR, Finance, etc. This advanced infrastructure unit helps deliver only the best-in-class services according to diverse business requirements.





2. Intellectsoft





Top Clients: Guinness, EY, Jaguar, Audi, Harley-Davidson, Universal, Nestle

Founded: 2007 | Employees: 50 - 99





About Intellectsoft: It is specialized in various solutions and services. Being one of the top choices among the numerous reviews, this provider also gained the reputation of the most reliable custom software development company. This custom software development company can proudly guarantee its clients the highest emblem of each service and solution designed.





In particular, Intellectsoft managed to turn almost two-thirds of its customers into loyal clients and satisfy almost each of them to the extent of asking for the software assistance again. In this context, the custom software development company is not afraid of working with complicated tasks in software engineering, intelligent consulting, hi-tech solutions, and IoT and AI development.





3. OXAGILE





Top Clients: Vodafone, Discovery, Cardiff University, Stockmusic.net, etc.

Founded: 2005 | Employees: 250–499





About Oxagile: Oxagile pays significant attention to online video management, AdTech, eCommerce, and business intelligence. The level of customer satisfaction with Oxagile justifies its accomplishments.





It is truly impressive: 95% of clients left accurate & positive reviews about the services that this company has delivered through them to a billion end users.





4. SOFTSERVE





Top clients: Atlassian, Cisco, Deutsche Bank, IBM, Panasonic, Coupa

Founded: 1993 | Employees: 1000+





About Softserve: This custom Software development company has become a constant expert in this competitive market, SoftServe aims at spreading innovation among the businesses. The company has built a team of dedicated developers and the set of software services with the passion to fulfill this goal.





Its customers receive advanced products and services that approach the main demands of the competitive market.





5. TRIGENT





Top clients: Navistar, Oracle, HP, Clarks, Emerson

Founded: 1995 | Employees: 1000+





About Trigent: Trigent focus or we can say works on transforming products, effectively utilizing SharePoint, automating testing and QA, and optimizing multiple enterprise operations. With the help of their previous projects and expert opinions this company to manage to be in a list of Top 10 Custom Software development company





The Company is mainly focused on cloud technology. It offers various solutions to optimize the operation of the cloud, from the installation process to fixing various support issues.





6. KONVERGE





Top clients: McDonald’s, KPMG, Sanofi, Bosch, Invesco, Sandwik, Toronto Public Health

Founded: 1994 | Employees: 10–49





About Konverge: It is a Canadian leader in the software development industries with over 20 years of experience. Despite being a relatively not-so-established firm, this custom software development company delivers diversified and quality solutions on the local market. To achieve the goal, the company maintains various technological competencies, including Microsoft technologies, content management systems, and multimedia tool, etc.





7. Kandasoft





Top Clients: SLR Lounge, EatWhatever, FanAngel, Green is Universal, Legitmo App

Founded: 2013 | Employees: 2-10





About KandaSoft: Kanda is a custom software development company focused on building solutions for tech startups and midsize businesses. Besides creating MVPs for new business ideas, the company claims expertise in building easily deployable, scalable, modern RESTful, single-page, responsive web applications which require moderate-low maintenance.





8. Frogslayer





Top Clients: BestBuy, Wrigley, Texas&M University, Microsoft, TEES

Founded: 2005 | Employees: 50- 249





About Frogslayer: Frogslayer is a custom software development company that provides tools to budding companies to help them accelerate growth and become leaders in their respective industries. Since 2011, the Frogslayer team has helped over 60 companies achieve the same. The company boasts of making commercial buildings smarter, oil rigs safer, financial crime harder, education more accessible, healthcare more efficient, and much more through its innovative applications and solutions.





The clients of Frogslayer have generated over $350 Million in ROI- at an average of 23x payback within a span of 2 years or lower, as claimed by the company.





9. XB Software





Top Clients/Partners: Tokbox, Forty-Seven, Nexmo

Founded: 2008 | Employees: 50- 249





About XB Software: XB Software is a full-cycle custom software development company which offers custom, BI Solutions as well as develops and sells few of its own products. The company has a strong and dedicated team of IT professionals engaged in custom web apps development, development services with Webix JavaScript UI Library, Development services with DHTMLX JavaScript UI Library, Hybrid, cross-platform mobile app development among other related services.





10. VironIT





Top Clients: Turkcell, IntelliShopper, AnatomyNext, WaveOrtho

Founded: 2004 | Employees: 10- 49





About VironIT: Viron IT is a Belarus-based custom software development company which offers software services to both businesses and government agencies. The company has successfully completed over 1537 projects for over 4,000 customers to date. Asie from offering high-quality services using state-of-the-art development technologies and methodologies, VironIT also owns a trio of software products, which include Scandy (Online auction software), Sofscript (software marketplace), and TimeSummary (time-tracking software).





11. ThinkSys





Top Clients: Shutterstock, Corbis, Just Pharma

Founded: 2014 | Employees: 150+





About ThinkSys: ThinkSys is a boutique, e-Commerce, web & mobile custom software development company, with its headquarters in the USA. They specialize in delivering end-to-end software development and testing services. The company began with a team of 70-75 QA experts, but with growth, the team expanded to a current headcount of over 150+ skilled individuals working towards the above-mentioned services.





12. ScienceSoft





Top Clients: Viber, eBay, Nestle, T-Mobile, Walmart, Heinz

Founded: 1989 | Employees: 250-500





About ScienceSoft: ScienceSoft is perhaps the largest and the most experienced company in this list of top custom software development firms. However, it is placed in the last position only because of its pricing, which is something I feel could only be affordable to large-scale enterprises. ScienceSoft makes itself stand out from the competition through its 4 core pillars, which include Acknowledged quality, All-encompassing competence, Reliability, and 100% project delivery.





Which custom software development company will you choose for your Next Project?





So this was the list of the top 12 custom software development companies I prepared on the basis of above-mentioned parameters and by my own experience in the industry. For all those hunting for the perfect business partner for their custom software development idea, I’d say their search would end if they choose anyone among them.





But in the end, what actually matters is how good you’re at in conveying your idea and how you and your partner coordinate to build the ultimate software solutions that deliver a sustained competitive advantage.