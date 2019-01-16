India is the hub of IT companies. For a long time, it has been noticed that many aspiring entrepreneurs prefer to hire Indians companies for their website design development work. Less cost and high quality are the primary reasons behind this. In India, you can launch a fully-fledged eCommerce website within a budget of 10 thousand dollars.





The Ecommerce industry is flourishing globally and if you are looking at launching your ecommerce website or mobile apps in 2020 then here's a list of companies in India that provides custom ecommerce solutions for different industries in a small budget.





ecommerce development companies in India





1. FATbit Technologies: FATbit stands first in my list. FATbit engineering digital eCommerce solutions for startups and large enterprises since 2004.





Readymade Solutions: FATbit offers 20 ready to launch ecommerce solutions for different industries i.e food, travel, fitness industry etc. FATbit products are used by aspiring entrepreneurs for launching a multi vendor ecommerce website and mobile app. YoYumm, YoKart, Growcer, Yorent, etc. are some of the popular products that company have launched so far.





Years of experience: FATbit Technologies has over 15+ years of experience in this industry and has delivered 3000+ projects. FATbit has over 100 employees.





Services: Custom web design development, turnkey ecommerce solutions, mobile apps development, UX design, digital marketing, brand building, etc.





Client reviews: For client reviews visit: https://www.fatbit.com/reviews-and-testimonials.html





2. Brainvire Infotech Inc: Brainvire Infotech stands 2nd in my list. Brainvire Infotech is a global information technology company which has presence in the USA, UK, UAE, Dubai, Europe, Canada, Australia, etc. countries.





Readymade Products: Brainvire Infotech offers 20 plus readymade solutions and most of their products are extensions and integrations that have been used for different purposes. Facebook bot is their most popular product.





Years of Experience: Brainvire Infotech has over 16+ years of experience in this industry with more than 1500 clients across the globe.





Services: Web development, ecommerce development, digital marketing, mobile apps development





Client Reviews: https://www.brainvire.com/reviews-on-clutch/





3. Quick eSelling Inc: Quick eSelling is the first company in India that offers fully managed and hosted ecommerce website and app for free. Thus the company is offering an exciting opportunity to budding entrepreneurs who are yet dreaming to launch their own ecommerce startups. Quick eSelling has offices in India and the USA.





Readymade products: Quick eSelling offers readymade eCommerce solutions for different industries such as Jewelry, fashion, Wholesale, Grocery, etc.





Years of Experience: Quick eSelling is started in 2015 and has delivered more than 2000 projects.





Services: Website development, custom ecommere solution, digital marketing.





Client reviews: https://www.quickeselling.com/case-study/nova-distributors/





4. Hidden Brains InfoTech: Hidden Brains Infotech is an award winning IT company based in Gujrat, India.





Readymade Products: As listed on their website, Hidden Brains Infotech offers 3 products. Configure.it is their most popular product that is used for rapid mobile app development without coding.





Years of Experience: Hidden Brains Infotech is established in 2003 and has delivered more than 5000 projects. The company has good experience in mobile apps development.





Services: Web development, mobile app development, Microsoft technology, home appliances, chatbot development, etc.





Client Reviews: https://www.hiddenbrains.com/clients-testimonials.html





5. Contus: Contus is a Chennai based IT company in India. Contus provides the complete eCommerce solutions for all stores, developing fully-loaded marketplace eCommerce website.





Readymade Products: As listed on their website, Contus have 5 ready to launch ecommerce solutions. Contus v Play is their most popular product that is an online video on demand solution. Second most popular product is Contus fly that is a real time chat and IM solution for B2B and B2C mobile apps.





Years of Experience: Contus has 9+ years of experience in web and mobile apps development. The company has clients in 40+ countries.





Services: Full stack development, cloud solutions, Magento development, etc.





Client Reviews: No client reviews are available on the website. Here is a link of case studies: https://www.contus.com/casestudy.php





6. Indglobal: Indiglobal is a Bangalore based IT company in India. Indoglobal provides web design development, UX design & 360 digital marketing services.





Readmade Products: Indoglobal has the number of readymade software’s for different industries that include real estate management, hostel management, inventory management software, etc.





Years of Experience: The company has founded in 2008 and has hundred plus employees.





Services: Mobile apps development, brand consulting, digital marketing, video designing, business cards, etc.





Client Reviews: https://indglobal.in/clients/





7. Redstage: Redstage is a popular ecommerce web development company and has specialization in building websites in Magento, Shopify, & Bigcommerce.





Years of Experience: Redstage has founded in 2008 and has developed 700 plus websites so far. They are also the certified Magento developers.





Products: The company doesn’t offer any ready to launch solutions.





Services: Strategy and consulting, web development, UX design, etc.





Client Reviews: No client reviews are available on Redstage website. https://redstage.com/