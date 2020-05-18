Top 5 online multi-vendor vehicle trading marketplace development companies in 2020

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll over the global economy, running a brick and mortar store for trading used vehicles can look like a futile solution. However, every cloud has a silver lining and building an online vehicle marketplace solution can be one of the silver linings if you want to be back in the game of successful vehicle trading business!





Taking one's business to the online mode is the best way to expand your customer base, operate 24/7 and boost your sales. What's more interesting is that in today's trying times with the Coronavirus on the loose, the contactless vehicle marketplace will possibly be the new normal for the automobile industry in the near future.





As far as 2020 is concerned, there is a high chance of your days of woe to be over as there is an endless number of companies that can guide you to develop an online vehicle trading application. Here is a list of the top companies that offer online multi-vendor vehicle trading marketplace solutions.





Ionixx Technologies









Ionixx Technologies is one of the most prominent companies offering online vehicle trading marketplace platform development services. They are a firm specializing in blockchain app development, web and mobile application design, UI and UX design services, along with product design services.





Working with various industries like supply chain, logistics, fintech, banking, healthcare, gaming, entertainment, etc., they operate from various locations - USA, India, Canada and Singapore. Being one of the leading B2B solution providers, their team of experts are adept in not only building applications as per your requirements but also guide and give you out-of-the-box ideas.





From adding features to deciding on the technology, their team of professionals knows it all.





Autoxloo





Based in Florida, Autoxloo is another leading technology provider having experience in dealer management solutions and automobile dealerships. They majorly specialise in the automotive market and help dealers increase their visibility on online platforms through web-based technological solutions.





With professionals and team of dedicated developers, they focus on streamlining operations and automating the processes of your business. By building responsive websites for their dealers, their internet marketing platform is for digitizing the business of users.





Codica





Codica is an Information Technology & Services Company founded in 2015. They specialize in Technology consulting, development of VP and SaaS, progressive web apps along with UI/UX design. While they focus on working from the initial stages of the client's idea until the final working solution, they develop products by collaborating with their stakeholders closely.





Codica operates out of a wide range of locations and has served clients from various geographies like Israel and Australia. Though they have small teams, they have successfully delivered numerous web products to startups and other businesses from different industries.





Apiko









Apiko is a Ukrainian-based web and mobile development company that focuses on offering custom services to B2B and B2C industries. Their services also comprise of marketplace development, MVP development, integration development and consulting. Apiko focuses on building vehicle marketplace platforms for both web and mobile. Besides, they also work for other industries such as entertainment, finance and healthcare, helping businesses to enhance their online presence.





Sharetribe









Sharetribe is one of the leading companies that focus on building an online marketplace platform for its clients. Founded in 2011, the company helps businesses to achieve their goals through the online mode. Fro customizing the application to integrating additional features and payment systems, Sharetribe has specialized in online marketplace platform development as a whole. The company's headquarters are situated in Helsinki, Finland.





That was a list of the leading multi-vendor online vehicle marketplace development companies one should look out for in the year 2020. While the marketplace development space definitely covers a lot of business niches, the global auto industry will possibly play one of the critical roles.





In the coming days, there will be a growing trend towards taking the business to the internet. Also, there is a better chance for the sale of used vehicles than newly manufactured automobiles because post the times of COVID 19, people would wish to find affordable options to buy a vehicle.





Are you thinking of developing an online used vehicle trading platform? Now is a great time to choose a company that best suits your budget and requirements. Schedule your appointment and get in touch right away!