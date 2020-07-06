Top 5 Programming Languages to learn in 2020

A good programmer or software developer should learn new programming languages every year. Learning new programming languages will boost and grow career rapidly. In this modern digital world there are about 700 programming languages are available. One can not learn each of them. Demand and popularity of programming language are changing each year. If you are new in programming, first question comes in your mind is 'Where to start?' it's a geniune question.

But don't worry, I am suggesting, you should start with learning mainstream and well established programming languages.





So, here are top 5 programming languages you should learn to grow and boost your career as a programmer or software developer.





1. Python





Python was developed by Guido van Rossum in 1990. It is one of the most user friendly programming language. It is a dynamic, high level, open source and general purpose programming language. It has a large active community and support.

Key features

Easy to code

Free and open source

Graphical User Interface (GUI) programming support

Object oriented language

Extensible feature

Main Uses





Data science Data analytics Artificial intelligence Web development Enterprise application





2. Java





Java is owned by Oracle corporation.

It is most innovative programming language to date. It is a general purpose programming language. It is a class-based and object oriented programming language.

Key features

Easy to learn

Portable

High performance

Secure

Multi-threaded

Main uses

Enterprise applications development Android application development Big data Web development





3. JavaScript









JavaScript is also called JS.

It is most popular programming language among developers. A majority of web's popular websites like Facebook, twitter, YouTube etc. for creating interactive pages.

It is also one of most widely used programming language.

Key features

Object-based scripting language

Light weighted

Provides greater control

Platform independent

Generating HTML content

Main uses

Back-end development Web development Mobile app development Browser game development Server less computing





4. C#





C# (pronounced as C Sharp) is a general purpose, object-oriented and component-oriented language. C# is designed by Microsoft corporation.

Key features

Simple

Modern programming language

Scalable and updatable

Component oriented

Structured programming language

Uses

App Development Web development Game development (recommened in 2D and 3D) Software for Windows platform Server side programming





5.C





C is a designed by Dennis Ritchie. It is also called as 'Programming language of the Language' because compilers of many other languages like Ruby, php, python has been written in C language. It is a procedural computer programming language. It supports lexical variable scope, structured programming and recursion.

Key features

Simple

Machine independent

Rich library

Memory management

Fast speed

Uses