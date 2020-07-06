Top 5 Programming Languages to learn in 2020

If you want be a successful programmer in short time you should start with trending and well established programming languages.

By Vikas Kumar Prajapati
6th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

A good programmer or software developer should learn new programming languages every year. Learning new programming languages will boost and grow career rapidly. In this modern digital world there are about 700 programming languages are available. One can not learn each of them. Demand and popularity of programming language are changing each year. If you are new in programming, first question comes in your mind is 'Where to start?' it's a geniune question.

But don't worry, I am suggesting, you should start with learning mainstream and well established programming languages.


So, here are top 5 programming languages you should learn to grow and boost your career as a programmer or software developer.


1. Python


Python logo

Python was developed by Guido van Rossum in 1990. It is one of the most user friendly programming language. It is a dynamic, high level, open source and general purpose programming language. It has a large active community and support.

Key features

  • Easy to code
  • Free and open source
  • Graphical User Interface (GUI) programming support
  • Object oriented language
  • Extensible feature

Main Uses


  1. Data science
  2. Data analytics
  3. Artificial intelligence
  4. Web development
  5. Enterprise application


2. Java


Java

Java is owned by Oracle corporation.

It is most innovative programming language to date. It is a general purpose programming language. It is a class-based and object oriented programming language.

Key features

  • Easy to learn
  • Portable
  • High performance
  • Secure
  • Multi-threaded

Main uses

  1. Enterprise applications development
  2. Android application development
  3. Big data
  4. Web development


3. JavaScript


Javascript


JavaScript is also called JS.

It is most popular programming language among developers. A majority of web's popular websites like Facebook, twitter, YouTube etc. for creating interactive pages.

It is also one of most widely used programming language.

Key features

  • Object-based scripting language
  • Light weighted
  • Provides greater control
  • Platform independent
  • Generating HTML content

Main uses

  1. Back-end development
  2. Web development
  3. Mobile app development
  4. Browser game development
  5. Server less computing


4. C#

C# logo


C# (pronounced as C Sharp) is a general purpose, object-oriented and component-oriented language. C# is designed by Microsoft corporation.

Key features

  • Simple
  • Modern programming language
  • Scalable and updatable
  • Component oriented
  • Structured programming language

Uses

  1. App Development
  2. Web development
  3. Game development (recommened in 2D and 3D)
  4. Software for Windows platform
  5. Server side programming


5.C


C logo

C is a designed by Dennis Ritchie. It is also called as 'Programming language of the Language' because compilers of many other languages like Ruby, php, python has been written in C language. It is a procedural computer programming language. It supports lexical variable scope, structured programming and recursion.

Key features

  • Simple
  • Machine independent
  • Rich library
  • Memory management
  • Fast speed

Uses

  1. System programming
  2. Game development
  3. Machine learning and deep learning
  4. Embedded systems
  5. Intermediate language

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How to Re-Start Online Business Post COVID-19

MageComp

Easy Guide to TDS TRACES Website Register And Login Information

Shiv Kumawat

Top 10 Ayurvedic Companies in India

Agc Consult

Human Resource: Why Being A HR Is Most Underrated Job

Elijah Williams
Daily Capsule
At YS Exclusive Digital India Townhall, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says India's moment is now
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

5 Trends to Transform Business and Management Consultancy

Kedar Joshi

7 Ultimate And Easy Blogging Tips For Beginners in 2020

Dinesh Bhardwaj

10+ Free Punctuation Checker and Corrector Tools (2020)

Shawn Malik

12 Strategies To Make Your Brand Stand Out In A Trillion Dollar Health & Wellness Space In 2020

Pooja Goyal

7 Reasons to Join Digital Marketing Course

Pragathi Guptha

14+ Best Webinar Software Platforms 2020 (Free & Paid)

Shawn Malik

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom