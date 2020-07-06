Top 5 Programming Languages to learn in 2020
If you want be a successful programmer in short time you should start with trending and well established programming languages.
- +0
- +0
A good programmer or software developer should learn new programming languages every year. Learning new programming languages will boost and grow career rapidly. In this modern digital world there are about 700 programming languages are available. One can not learn each of them. Demand and popularity of programming language are changing each year. If you are new in programming, first question comes in your mind is 'Where to start?' it's a geniune question.
But don't worry, I am suggesting, you should start with learning mainstream and well established programming languages.
So, here are top 5 programming languages you should learn to grow and boost your career as a programmer or software developer.
1. Python
Python was developed by Guido van Rossum in 1990. It is one of the most user friendly programming language. It is a dynamic, high level, open source and general purpose programming language. It has a large active community and support.
Key features
- Easy to code
- Free and open source
- Graphical User Interface (GUI) programming support
- Object oriented language
- Extensible feature
Main Uses
- Data science
- Data analytics
- Artificial intelligence
- Web development
- Enterprise application
Java is owned by Oracle corporation.
It is most innovative programming language to date. It is a general purpose programming language. It is a class-based and object oriented programming language.
Key features
- Easy to learn
- Portable
- High performance
- Secure
- Multi-threaded
Main uses
- Enterprise applications development
- Android application development
- Big data
- Web development
3. JavaScript
JavaScript is also called JS.
It is most popular programming language among developers. A majority of web's popular websites like Facebook, twitter, YouTube etc. for creating interactive pages.
It is also one of most widely used programming language.
Key features
- Object-based scripting language
- Light weighted
- Provides greater control
- Platform independent
- Generating HTML content
Main uses
- Back-end development
- Web development
- Mobile app development
- Browser game development
- Server less computing
4. C#
C# (pronounced as C Sharp) is a general purpose, object-oriented and component-oriented language. C# is designed by Microsoft corporation.
Key features
- Simple
- Modern programming language
- Scalable and updatable
- Component oriented
- Structured programming language
Uses
- App Development
- Web development
- Game development (recommened in 2D and 3D)
- Software for Windows platform
- Server side programming
5.C
C is a designed by Dennis Ritchie. It is also called as 'Programming language of the Language' because compilers of many other languages like Ruby, php, python has been written in C language. It is a procedural computer programming language. It supports lexical variable scope, structured programming and recursion.
Key features
- Simple
- Machine independent
- Rich library
- Memory management
- Fast speed
Uses
- System programming
- Game development
- Machine learning and deep learning
- Embedded systems
- Intermediate language
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0