Top iOS App Development Companies for your next iOS App

In this digital age, mobile phones are turning out to be our biggest addictions that have left us with no option but to invest in these digital assets that have been ruling the digital world. It all started back in 2007 when Steve Jobs launched Apple’s first-ever iPhone. Today, despite the prevalence of Android, iOS app developers and businesses working with them still leverage iOS app development to build, deploy and generate substantial revenues from hundreds of apps each year.





Users downloaded over 57.6 Billion apps as of Q3 2018. Over 41.9 billion apps among these were android apps . However, in terms of revenue, iOS App store earned $25.5 Billion, almost twice the revenue of Android apps which were a meagre $14.2 Billion.





Yes, the number of Android apps, the number of android users and the number of app downloads on Google play store far outshine iOS. But despite the fact- an iOS app is still much, much more profitable than an android app.





Why? It’s because of a few simple reasons. The first of which is that there’s simply less competition in the iOS market, as the publishers only accept high quality apps for deployment on app store- they only publish apps that fulfill a purpose! Secondly, iOS users are much more willing to spend a dime or two on their apps compared to android users.





These two reasons are more than enough to justify the importance of iOS app development over android in terms of business profitability. These two above-mentioned reasons are why companies seek to hire expert iOS app developers to build apps that grab the money-spending audience of iPhone users.





So if you’re looking to build an excellent iOS app, you’d need iOS developers skilled in the same. Where do you find the best iOS app developers?





The best option would be to hire expert iOS app developers from one of the top IOS development companies out there. Being an IT Consultant myself for 8+ years, I’ve understood almost everything that goes down in this business.





So by amalgamating my experience with market trends, research and data analytics, I bring out for you the best iOS App Development Companies to look out for in 2019:





As a business owner, you must be incurring several challenges and are confused between choices. Don’t worry, as I've got you covered with the most preferred list of companies to go forward with. The list will cover all the concepts from price to expertise, location and much more.





Founded in 2004, ValueCoders has been delivering IT Outsourcing Services worldwide. An ISO 9001:2008 certified company that has successfully delivered 4,200+ projects with 2,500 of happy customers from across the world. They have a global clientele from Capgemini to Affle and much more. Their expertise in iOS app development is enhanced by the presence of over 50 iOS app developers. This has made them a profound name in developing feature-rich, interactive and secure iOS applications. Services that they are catering in their iOS App Development stack are Custom iOS App Development, Apple Ipad Applications, iPhone App Testing, and Real-Time Chat Apps.









Being pioneers in the IT industry, having an experience of more than 16 Years with 2500+ customers and 180+ employees, Konstant Infosolutions is one of the most preferred and trusted mobile app development company for iOS development. Their client-centric and innovative mobile and web solutions can transform your business through the power of the best enterprise. Ranked as one of the top iOS app development companies worldwide by Clutch, AppFutura, and GoodFirms, they specialize in creating an end to end tailor-made solutions by proficient iOS app developers.









Transforming technology from the last 11 years, Contus is based out of Chennai India, with 300+ Engineers, 80+Mobile & Web products and 40+ Countries with happy clients. The mobile app development has catered industries like automobiles, food, health care, finance, e-commerce and much more. Their client portfolio has names like Mahindra Motors, The World Bank, Bharath Benz, Bank of Palestine, Boston’s Lansdowne Pub and Restaurant chain that adds to their valor.





Explore the section of services to be explored with Contus: Android App Development, iOS, Windows & iPhone Application developer Hiring of iOS app developers for dedicated development teams, Augmented reality App, IOT Application, Wearable Emergency Alert App, Machine-to-Vehicle Innovation App, Shoppable Video & Video Streaming Solution, Mobile Commerce & Enterprise Banking App, Social Platform app & Native Platform App Development.









A renowned name in the mobile app development space. Appinventiv has been garnering eyeballs for all good reasons. With a team of 400+ developers, they have managed to deliver 900+ applications worldwide from small to medium-sized enterprises. They have been accoladed by CIO Review, Clutch, Appfutura, MAD and Business of Apps as one of the leading mobile app development company. For their iOS app development, they have a team of 10+ developers providing services like custom iPhone apps, iPhone/iPad games, Enterprise Phone Apps and much more.









Founded in 2010, Finot has been building customized, customer-centric and robust software applications. Their mobile app development strategy leverages technology to deliver an amazing customer experience. An intuitive mobile app development company with 80+ developers (5+ iOS app developers with 3 years+ experience) and 450+ apps delivered has made Finiot, a household name in the mobile app development. Don’t forget to explore the services provided by Finoit: Custom API Integration, MDM Integration (Mobile device management), Beacon Integration, IoT (Internet of Things), BLE Device Integration, iPhone & Android app development.









An ISO 27001-2015 & 9001-2013 Certified Company, celebrating 11+ years with 600+ projects and 100+ trusted clients with a core focus on delivering solutions that provide productivity, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Their iPhone App Development Services include Business Apps Development, m-Commerce apps, providing dedicated iOS developers, Enterprise mobility apps, Gaming apps, Social media apps, Widget development, App Testing & portability, and App support & maintenance. Consult them for your next top-notch mobile app development app.









Founded in 2010, Arka Softwares is one of the leading mobile app development company. They have an expert and dedicated team of iOS app developers that understand your needs and customize application solutions to take your business to the next level. By incorporating modern technologies like Salesforce, IoT, Artificial





Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and AR/VR technology, they offer future-ready custom application, software and CRM solutions to our clients that help them to increase their productivity while saving both their time and money.









Kickstarted in 2015, Techugo is based out of India with a firm presence in Dubai and the USA. They have a team size of 150+ from developers to designers to marketers and testers. As a team, they offer the quality-laden end-to-end solutions for app development for the responsive web and mobile applications, coupled with the latest technologies. Their clientele in a very short span of time includes top-notch clients like Airtel, BJP, Godfrey, and Philips. Consult them for your next iOS development project for smoother and feature-rich mobile applications built by dedicated iOS app developers.









Techahead is a synonym with the top-rated mobile app development company majorily having expertise for ios app development. Their customer-centric approach and cost-saving mechanism model makes them different from other mobile app development company. Agile methodology, expertise of skilled iOS app developers, robust and scalable feature makes their iOS app stand out from the rest. They have a proven track record for creating complex and critical iOS applications. They have managed to achieve 100% client retention and success rate for their i-store approval.









Touted as one of the fastest growing iOS mobile application development company. With impressive numbers in their clientele of over 100+ global clients. They have expertise in mobile app development with 300+ developers, with over 15 of them being iOS app developers. Rated in Top Tech Firms, Code Brew Team succeeds in delivering quality projects for clients across the world. Put your business in full throttle with industry leading mobile app technologies. Consult them for your next iOS project requirement.





So, now that we have discussed in brief about the top rated iOS application development companies. I have tried to give out the best possible details for you to make your choice. It’s always better to do some market hands-down research before digging into some conclusion and final choice.





