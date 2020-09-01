7 Web Design Tips for Your Business’ Website

· 94% of first impressions for your business will be from your website’s design

· 38% of people won’t engage with an unattractive website

· 39% of people will leave a website if images take too long to load

Having a well-made website can be the difference between a potential customer walking away or making a sale. Everyone has a website for their company these days. It’s hard to find one that doesn’t have at least something available online. This is your chance to shine. It’s your chance to show people why they should choose you over someone else.

While finding the right look for your website is a creative process, it should include some constant practices to keep people interested and engaged enough to make a purchase. Let’s take a look at some of these tips for Miami web design.

What is Web Design?

Web design is the creative process of building a website, including the colors, font, images, and layout. You can have great content to go along with amazing products or services, but if your website doesn’t look appealing, it can turn people away as fast as they arrive.

People expect much creativity from websites to go along with simple user experience, so mastering this for your website, or finding a professional who will make a huge difference.

Don’t Forget About Mobile

Before you get started on your web design, you must remember that it needs to be optimized for mobile viewing. Phones are a lot smaller, and visitors are going to want a more straightforward browsing experience. So, even when your website design is finished, there’s still an extra step that needs to be done to make your site responsive.

Mobile designs will typically keep the same tone and style of your original full website, but simply remove any unnecessary clutter, giving your visitors a basic idea of what the whole site would be like without giving them the entire experience.

Use a Visual Hierarchy

With your Miami web design, it is important to adhere to a visual hierarchy to help direct visitors to the information you want them to see. This is essentially an optimal layout strategy that takes advantage of our natural senses. What are some things that we will usually see first?

· Bold words

· Large text

· Unique colors

· Movement

· Images

Highlighting what’s essential with these design traits can go a long way in optimizing your Miami web design.

Stay Away from Clutter

Adding a creative visual flair to your website is extremely important, but that doesn’t mean you can’t overdo it. If your website feels cluttered, it can overwhelm your visitors as they won’t know how to maneuver through your website quickly. It’s one of the things you should completely stay away from.

Make it Easy to Read

When you’re crafting your website, keep the content in mind at all times. While the design will capture your audience’s attention, it’s the content that they’re really there for. Allowing for an adequate amount of white space will make everything less intimidating to read, meaning more engagement and, hopefully, more sales.

Navigation is Key

Easy navigation is a necessary part of web design. Make the layout as easy and straightforward as possible for everyone to navigate your website because if they get frustrated from not finding what they’re looking for, they’re going to leave and look elsewhere.

Another thing to take note of with your Miami web design is the load time. If it takes more than three seconds for your website to load, you could be losing potential customers. Here are some things you can do to prevent this from happening:

· Reduce redirects

· Optimize images

· Upgrade your hosting

· Use browser caching

Make sure to test your speed regularly to avoid losing valuable traffic on your website!

Give it Your Own Spin

There are many great designs out there, so you might want to take some elements from some of your favorites. This is completely fine, and many designers like to draw inspiration from other websites.

You’ll want to be able to stand on your own, however. Drawing inspiration can lead to some great designs, but don’t let your website be an exact copy of another business’.

Great Web Design Will Set You Apart from Your Competition

You have the product. You have the service. Now it’s time to get the customers! With an incredible Miami web design that loads fast and is easy to navigate, you should expect to see a large number of leads and conversions thanks to all of the traffic looking at what you have to offer.