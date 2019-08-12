What are the top 10 essential features of building an E-commerce website?

If you are planning of doing the marketing of your business online, then you must think of opting for an E-Commerce website as it is one of the important ways of promoting your business online and it is the most powerful tool that is used for converting your visitors into your permanent client.

When you think about building an E-Commerce Website, then apart from staying focused towards its functionality and design, you must pay attention to its features as it plays a vital role in gaining more customers for your business.





Below mentioned is the list of the important features that needs to be considered, while building an E-Commerce Website, that includes:-





Smooth Navigation:-

For the success of any e-commerce website, user experience really matters. Therefore, make sure that your customers won't find any difficulty in searching the desired product and for doing this it's your responsibility to keep the entire layout of your website quite simple. If your website is not capable of navigating a visitor to their desired product, then you will probably lose a huge amount of customers. Thus, make your navigation to different pages as simple as you can.









Quick Loading Time:-

Usually, Search engines prefer those websites that load faster and quick loading time can also help your website to rank higher. Thus, make sure that your website should take the minimum possible time while loading the data for the users.





Provides a Mobile-Friendly User Experience:-

Based on several researches, it has been found that people are increasingly shopping on their phones and about half of the online shoppers buy products using their phone. Hence, make sure that your website is quite compatible with mobile phones as it plays a crucial role in offering a good user-experience to shoppers.





Do Branding:-

With the increase in the level of competition in the e-commerce market, it becomes imminent for any e-commerce business to have a clear and unique branding of their store and your logo reminds your customers of your specific brand. Therefore, choose the logo that is quite attractive and is totally associated with your offerings.





Highlight deals:-

Consumers are always looking for attractive deals and offers, thus, make sure that your home page displays this feature appropriately. The feature of Highlighting deals will also provide more information to your customers that further help them to make better purchases with you. Hence, if you are offering an exclusive discount on your products, then make sure that you have highlighted those deals.





Appropriate Content:-

Appropriate Content plays a very important role in doing the promotion of any product, hence, it is very important for you to place the content in a structured format so that the visitors can easily get accurate information about the products and services that you are offering and by having relevant content, you are also helping your visitors to acquire the right information that is needed by them to make their purchases.





Search and browse features:-

There are many people, who usually prefer to get their products as quickly as they can. Thus, make sure, that your shopping cart is equipped with easy to find search features that further help them to locate their product as quick as they can.





Multiple payment options:-

While designing an e-commerce website, it is very important for you to provide a safe and consistent payment gateway to your customers and for making your website highly reliable, it is equally important for you to provide your customers with multiple payment options.





Secure payment gateways:-

Secure transaction is one of the most important concerns of the consumers. Hence, to determine the success of your website, make sure that you are providing your customers with the feature of smooth and safe payment gateway. Also, by providing your customer with User-friendly, smooth and secure purchasing methods, you are helping your visitors in making a hassle-free purchasing process.





24/7 Customer Care services:-

A well-design e-commerce website must provide their customer with the feature of 24/7 customer services so that if a customer is having difficulty in the overall purchasing process, then he can easily seek their help. Additionally, this feature can go a long way in gaining the trust of the customer that is very important for popularizing your e-commerce website.





Thus, an attractive, trustworthy and easy-to-use e-commerce website plays a major role in determining the success of your online business. And with the increase in demand of an e-commerce platform, it can be said that this platform may result in gaining the attention of most of the people.







