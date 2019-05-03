What is eCommerce Business And How It's Works?

In this blog, I wish to explicit you about what is the eCommerce website? How to get the best eCommerce script? How it's working on the website? How a business Visions earn a profit on this? Now, we dive into the concept...





What is eCommerce website?





Electronic commerce is the platform where people use to perform online shopping (buying and selling) of goods or services. Or simply doing retail business on the online floor. Then the amount was transmitted over to the an admin and then amount through the merchant.





There are many processes going in business transactions such as occur either as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-consumerC2C) or consumer-to-businessC2B), Affiliated marketing, etc... The terms e-commerce and e-business are often used interchangeably.





Now, are you planning to start your business?









Starting an e-commerce business is probably one of the best things you can do right now.





The online industry is booming in almost every field. Whether you want to start a creative fashion store or a simple website to sell your old items, it should all work.





As you can see, almost everything can now be purchased online. People love the convenience of shopping online as well as the offers and discounts being offered by the websites.





What are the products are used in an eCommerce website?





Books, Eco-friendly feminine products, Gadgets, Services, Medical products and etc....





Presently, let’s have a look of the workflow





A customer chooses one of the merchant products and she/he adds it to the cart. All the information is saved in the database. The order manager queries your database to find out if the sweater of that exact color and size is actually in stock. If it’s not in stock, the stock database may order more items from a manufacturer. If it is in stock, the stock database confirms the sweater is available. A merchant system accepts the payment. The bank confirms there’s enough money on your customer’s credit or debit card. When the transaction is successfully processed, the web server is notified. Then the customer gets a message that the transaction is complete. The order manager requests to dispatch the order from the warehouse to the customer. When it’s dispatched, the customer gets an email. The order is delivered to the customer.









Six working aspects of eCommerce websites

Web Hosting- The foundation of a good online store is due to a good web server to host it on. Some shopping carts having packages with a specific hosting provider. Others can run on a variety of web servers and are offered by a wide range of hosting providers. Your web hosting provider will work through some factors like support, reliability, bandwidth, features, and cost. You may already have a web site through a provider where you can put your online store.









Merchant Interface- A merchant interface is a tool you use through which you manage your online store. It's very important to have a merchant interface than having a fancy-looking complex interface. On the other hand, merchant interface should not be so simple because if it is very simple then you have to use flexibility. So you will have to use a good merchant interface which has to strike a balance between these opposing requirements.





























Product Catalog- In an online store, the product catalog is a catalog to which your customers see and they see the description of your product and also see what you are selling. As we know that is consist of pages and products. The pages not only create the structure of but also establish the look of the catalog. More om pages also the main way to present product information to customers. The way you design your pages and how you present your product information will have a significant impact on how potential customers perceive your store.





















Shopping Cart- Through shopping cart customers will place their orders. Customers will add the product to the cart which they want. Just like product catalog, the shopping cart has also a great impact on customers. One of the customers comes from not knowing the final price until they've completed several tedious forms.





































Shipping- Once you get an order, you need to gather the products, prepare them for shipping, then send them to the customer. You will need to plan how you will handle the various costs and effort this involves. It's common practice for online merchants to pass this cost on to the offering free shipping is a great incentive to get customers to buy from you.









































Payment Processing- The main part and the backbone of any online store is the payment process because, without it, customers will not place their orders. If you have a brick-and-mortar store, you probably already have a system for processing credit card payments. Online payment processing is a similar process; customers enter payment information, which gets forwarded to a payment gateway that validates the information and confirms available funds, then transfers the funds to your merchant account.

























The above aspects are the most important keys to uplift your business.





