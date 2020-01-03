Real-time marketing is different from a campaign that is scheduled or a pre-planned publication on Instagram. Real-time marketing deals with followers based on real-time information. Digital Marketing Consultant says that real-time marketing strategy responds quickly and in time for current events such as news, customer actions, and trends.





Examples of Real-Time Marketing?





If you know social networking, you've done real-time marketing without realizing it. These are just some examples of real-time marketing you can use.





Email enabled: When someone is following you or communicating with your web site, you can use marketing tools that enable the automatic response is immediately sent to your inbox. This can be thanks, special offers, or exclusive content. It helps to appreciate the people to follow you and let them know that they are recognized.





Responding to the publication: It may sound obvious, but it is important to respond to your followers, especially if they have a complaint. In response to your followers is one of the most simple and profitable marketing strategy for a real-time show your audience that you are committed to what they say.





Coverage and Response to Breaking News: Allows you to become part of the conversation, including your thoughts on the latest news. This depending on how you respond, you may see a larger number of followers. You can say something meaningful to show people that you know and think about current events. Or, as the famous Superbowl Oreo movie, you can create content that connects with current events and make your followers laugh.





What are the pitfalls of real-time Marketing?





There are benefits to each strategy. Knowing how you will fail will ensure your marketing effective and attractive. Here are some of the pitfalls of marketing.





Be flat with Audience: This is a very common mistake with real marketing. When you respond to current events, there is no place to plan. So, when you publish something, it could go very well, or it will fall on his face. Sometimes, just because you rushed the post. Sometimes, it does not resonate with your audience. If you use a real marketing strategy, you need to be prepared for several publications that have never released.





Too early, too late: Everything for the time for real-time marketing. You need to publish your content at the right time when a lot of people who see and hear a lot of ears. Posting too fast means your content buried under others, but posting means, late no one is watching. Learning when to publish comes with practice, but you can not always do it right.





It's not high quality as scheduled content: You can not use real-time marketing all the time. Otherwise, instead of creating something meaningful to say, your response to what others are doing. Pre-scheduled content is always the higher quality of real-time marketing content, so you can not rely on real-time marketing all the time.





What are the benefits of real-time Marketing?





Instant gratification: Followers are always looking for something that they can relate to. And with the ever-changing nature of social networks, if you can make something relevant and irrelevant at this point, then you have more potential to go viral. People want to share with others, giving them the same instant gratification they receive. And in the meantime, you get followers and views, perhaps in the blink of an eye.





Forcing you to learn your followers: The only way you can effectively carry out real-time marketing is to learn what your followers like. Do you want to hear your thoughts on politics? Or do you want to critique a movie? Deciding how to respond to current events depends on what your audience wants. Like, real-time marketing forces like you to think about your audience; Can meet them and talk to them on their terms.