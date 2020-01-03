What is Real Time Marketing? Benefits of Real Time Marketing

By Azam Iqbal
3rd Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Real-time marketing is different from a campaign that is scheduled or a pre-planned publication on Instagram. Real-time marketing deals with followers based on real-time information. Digital Marketing Consultant says that real-time marketing strategy responds quickly and in time for current events such as news, customer actions, and trends.


Examples of Real-Time Marketing?


If you know social networking, you've done real-time marketing without realizing it. These are just some examples of real-time marketing you can use.


Email enabled: When someone is following you or communicating with your web site, you can use marketing tools that enable the automatic response is immediately sent to your inbox. This can be thanks, special offers, or exclusive content. It helps to appreciate the people to follow you and let them know that they are recognized.


Responding to the publication: It may sound obvious, but it is important to respond to your followers, especially if they have a complaint. In response to your followers is one of the most simple and profitable marketing strategy for a real-time show your audience that you are committed to what they say.


Coverage and Response to Breaking News: Allows you to become part of the conversation, including your thoughts on the latest news. This depending on how you respond, you may see a larger number of followers. You can say something meaningful to show people that you know and think about current events. Or, as the famous Superbowl Oreo movie, you can create content that connects with current events and make your followers laugh.


What are the pitfalls of real-time Marketing?


There are benefits to each strategy. Knowing how you will fail will ensure your marketing effective and attractive. Here are some of the pitfalls of marketing.


Be flat with Audience: This is a very common mistake with real marketing. When you respond to current events, there is no place to plan. So, when you publish something, it could go very well, or it will fall on his face. Sometimes, just because you rushed the post. Sometimes, it does not resonate with your audience. If you use a real marketing strategy, you need to be prepared for several publications that have never released.


Too early, too late: Everything for the time for real-time marketing. You need to publish your content at the right time when a lot of people who see and hear a lot of ears. Posting too fast means your content buried under others, but posting means, late no one is watching. Learning when to publish comes with practice, but you can not always do it right.


It's not high quality as scheduled content: You can not use real-time marketing all the time. Otherwise, instead of creating something meaningful to say, your response to what others are doing. Pre-scheduled content is always the higher quality of real-time marketing content, so you can not rely on real-time marketing all the time.


What are the benefits of real-time Marketing?


Instant gratification: Followers are always looking for something that they can relate to. And with the ever-changing nature of social networks, if you can make something relevant and irrelevant at this point, then you have more potential to go viral. People want to share with others, giving them the same instant gratification they receive. And in the meantime, you get followers and views, perhaps in the blink of an eye.


Forcing you to learn your followers: The only way you can effectively carry out real-time marketing is to learn what your followers like. Do you want to hear your thoughts on politics? Or do you want to critique a movie? Deciding how to respond to current events depends on what your audience wants. Like, real-time marketing forces like you to think about your audience; Can meet them and talk to them on their terms.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Azam Iqbal

I am a Digital Marketing Consultant building online businesses presence with the help of unique Internet Marketing Services.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Top 8 Upcoming Small Business Trends That Will Impact Growth for 2020

How Kya

Best Business Ideas to Start in Delhi with Low Investment [2019]

Anujeet Shivam

Top 10 Young Indian Entrepreneurs | Young Indian Entrepreneurs

Mr.Entrepreneur

5 trends to watch out for in E-Commerce in 2020

Simna Nahas
Daily Capsule
What investors expect from Indian startups in 2020; Tell us what you expect from YourStory in the next decade
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Can Indian Girls Reach Financial Freedom without the help of Men?

Ankita Kamat

Fate of Industry experts who took early retirement from job to venture into Startups but faced huge tax demands for cash deposited during demonetisation

Mehul Shah

5 trends to watch out for in E-Commerce in 2020

Simna Nahas

Top 8 Upcoming Small Business Trends That Will Impact Growth for 2020

How Kya

“Design Your Early Morning”. The Ultimate Manifestation of Morning Routine to Accelerate your Growth and Desire

Dr Paras

Predictions for Top 2020 Trends on Popular Social Media Platforms.

Steve Martin

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore