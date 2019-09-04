Why to Choose React Native For Developing Mobile Applications

Here, we will describe some things to consider that are helpful to build most reliable applications.

Conventionally, creating your mobile app compatible with completely different platforms are often a giant challenge. you’ll ought to develop completely different versions of a similar app for various mobile platforms. This leads to having to put in writing the code in multiple languages.

React Native makes the task non-repetitive. one piece of code are often used for multiple platforms. this implies one piece of code is required to check and run your mobile app on completely different platforms.

This additionally helps when you are testing the app. Usually, if a similar app has to act with itself, however on completely different platforms, there’s no need for that app to active on the different platforms. Since the app are going to be interacting with the selected API that’s common to each (or multiple) platforms, testing and creating changes is quicker and easier. no need to debug, compile and run a similar app repeatedly below completely different environments.

2. Performance:

React Native allows you to work in development cycles and end the project on time. It comes with options like hot reloading that speed upkeep the app running and to inject new versions of the files that you simply emended at runtime.

3. Community-Driven:

The big community is concerned in maintaining and developing the structure of React Native. In fact, it absolutely was started as a hackathon back in 2013 among Facebook offices to make AN advertising platform. Seeing its success, it absolutely was free for the public, but only for iOS. Seeing its additional success, it additionally then become available for Android and other mobile platforms. Just like the Github community and different open supply communities, JavaScript enthusiasts resoundingly adding parts to the repository which will be used by developers everywhere the planet.

4. Convert any web project into mobile easily:

One of the foremost advantages of React Native is intensive code re-usability. you’ll be able to unleash an update for 2 platforms at the same time. It makes detecting bugs easier and easier. Developers who aren’t engaged in a project will comprehend it with none problems. React Native increases the productivity and helps to extend the team’s flexibility. This conjointly ends up in spending less time in Quality Assurance and converts your web project into a mobile call seamlessly.

5. Simplified UI:

When planning a cross-platform mobile app, making an interface that easily works on all mobile devices is usually a huge challenge. this can be where React Native proves to be an enormous asset.

React Native is usually JavaScript, however as compare to different JavaScript frameworks like AngularJS and MeteorJS, the JavaScript in React Native helps developers build a reliable and proficient UI. It’s the largest JavaScript library of user interface components targeting mobile app development.

Due to asynchronous process, the varied components of the mobile app will be one by one loaded without expecting the required elements to activate, creating navigation and transition from one screen to another in no time.

6. Scaling your app across different devices and screen sizes:

If you’re developing an application, you actually want to focus on totally different devices and screen sizes. Here, you have 2 choices — you’ll either have totally different UI/UX depending on the screen size or opt to have the same for all screen sizes. the previous one is maybe the simplest choice for many of the applications whereas the developer sometimes proceeds with the later one once they are working on a game. you’ll establish the screen sizes through the scale API or use a 3rd party package like React Native Responsive UI.

7. Easier Readability

By merely having a look at the code you can understand what it is going to achieve for you rather than having to first render it and then find it out.

8. Server-Side Rendering

Server-side rendering or SSR is the ability to render content on the web page on the server first instead of within the browser. it allows your website to own a quicker initial page load time, that is the key to a good user experience.

How will it facilitate performance? sometimes, the smallest piece of information is initial downloaded and rendered through a hypertext mark-up language page or the interface page of your mobile device then the content is filled in by JavaScript.

But within the case of server-side rendering, no matter what processing needs to be done, the information is displayed on the user’s screen, creating the interface quick and sleek within the process.

Conclusion

Having other benefits of using React Native Framework including its faster development, ability to reuse components and ease to be maintained, React is the most reliable platform for building dynamic, high acting, responsive UI for your internet interfaces, whereas React Native is supposed to give your mobile apps a very native feel.