A
Tech

Why to Choose React Native For Developing Mobile Applications

React Native is a framework used to build mobile applications for iOS and Android by using javaScript. It is ideal for building dynamic, high performing user interfaces, it targets mobile platforms rather than targeting the browser.

By ameotech informatics
4th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Here, we will describe some things to consider that are helpful to build most reliable applications.

  1. Cross-Platform Code Iteration:


Conventionally, creating your mobile app compatible with completely different platforms are often a giant challenge. you’ll ought to develop completely different versions of a similar app for various mobile platforms. This leads to having to put in writing the code in multiple languages.

React Native makes the task non-repetitive. one piece of code are often used for multiple platforms. this implies one piece of code is required to check and run your mobile app on completely different platforms.

This additionally helps when you are testing the app. Usually, if a similar app has to act with itself, however on completely different platforms, there’s no need for that app to active on the different platforms. Since the app are going to be interacting with the selected API that’s common to each (or multiple) platforms, testing and creating changes is quicker and easier. no need to debug, compile and run a similar app repeatedly below completely different environments.

2. Performance:

React Native allows you to work in development cycles and end the project on time. It comes with options like hot reloading that speed upkeep the app running and to inject new versions of the files that you simply emended at runtime.

3. Community-Driven:

The big community is concerned in maintaining and developing the structure of React Native. In fact, it absolutely was started as a hackathon back in 2013 among Facebook offices to make AN advertising platform. Seeing its success, it absolutely was free for the public, but only for iOS. Seeing its additional success, it additionally then become available for Android and other mobile platforms. Just like the Github community and different open supply communities, JavaScript enthusiasts resoundingly adding parts to the repository which will be used by developers everywhere the planet.

4. Convert any web project into mobile easily:

One of the foremost advantages of React Native is intensive code re-usability. you’ll be able to unleash an update for 2 platforms at the same time. It makes detecting bugs easier and easier. Developers who aren’t engaged in a project will comprehend it with none problems. React Native increases the productivity and helps to extend the team’s flexibility. This conjointly ends up in spending less time in Quality Assurance and converts your web project into a mobile call seamlessly.

5. Simplified UI:

When planning a cross-platform mobile app, making an interface that easily works on all mobile devices is usually a huge challenge. this can be where React Native proves to be an enormous asset.

React Native is usually JavaScript, however as compare to different JavaScript frameworks like AngularJS and MeteorJS, the JavaScript in React Native helps developers build a reliable and proficient UI. It’s the largest JavaScript library of user interface components targeting mobile app development.

Due to asynchronous process, the varied components of the mobile app will be one by one loaded without expecting the required elements to activate, creating navigation and transition from one screen to another in no time.

6. Scaling your app across different devices and screen sizes:

If you’re developing an application, you actually want to focus on totally different devices and screen sizes. Here, you have 2 choices — you’ll either have totally different UI/UX depending on the screen size or opt to have the same for all screen sizes. the previous one is maybe the simplest choice for many of the applications whereas the developer sometimes proceeds with the later one once they are working on a game. you’ll establish the screen sizes through the scale API or use a 3rd party package like React Native Responsive UI.

7. Easier Readability

By merely having a look at the code you can understand what it is going to achieve for you rather than having to first render it and then find it out.

By just having a glance at the code you’ll perceive what going to achieve for you instead of having to initial render it then find it out.

8. Server-Side Rendering

Server-side rendering or SSR is the ability to render content on the web page on the server first instead of within the browser. it allows your website to own a quicker initial page load time, that is the key to a good user experience.

How will it facilitate performance? sometimes, the smallest piece of information is initial downloaded and rendered through a hypertext mark-up language page or the interface page of your mobile device then the content is filled in by JavaScript.

But within the case of server-side rendering, no matter what processing needs to be done, the information is displayed on the user’s screen, creating the interface quick and sleek within the process.

Conclusion

Having other benefits of using React Native Framework including its faster development, ability to reuse components and ease to be maintained, React is the most reliable platform for building dynamic, high acting, responsive UI for your internet interfaces, whereas React Native is supposed to give your mobile apps a very native feel.

  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
    Report an issue
    Authors
    ameotech informatics

    Ameotech Informatics, a top web & mobile app development company in India, provides reliable solution for number of business.

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    OYO, Cure.Fit, Dunzo, Razorpay and Udaan figure in LinkedIn's top 25 startups list

    Apurva P

    Reliance Jio launches apartment security app JioGate

    Sohini Mitter

    OnePlus TV specs confirmed via Amazon India listing: look out for 55-inch 4K QLED with Dolby Atmos

    Rashi Varshney

    Hobby to profit: how these 5 entrepreneurs turned their passion into a business

    Rashi Varshney
    Daily Capsule
    Flipkart turns to Hindi to attract users from Bharat (and other top stories of the day)
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    [Funding alert] Smart energy IoT startup 75F raises $18M led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Oil and Gas Climate Initiative

    Sujata Sangwan

    Prince Harry launches eco-friendly travel initiative, partners with Visa, Booking.com

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    Bangkok-based Whizdom Club enters Indian market to build ‘inspiration hubs’ for startups, students and young professionals

    Aditya Kathpalia

    [Funding alert] Deep tech startup Myelin Foundry raises $1M in Seed round led by Endiya Partners

    Sujata Sangwan

    [Funding alert] Home appliance startup Atomberg Technologies raises $10M in Series A round led by A91 Partners

    Tarush Bhalla

    Dawn of the Account Aggregators

    Shripati Acharya

    Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

    Partner Events

    Thu Sep 05 2019

    International Summit on Early Years 2019

    Bengaluru
    Fri Sep 06 2019

    What Mothers Want Conclave

    Chennai
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore