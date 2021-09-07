Amazon India signs MoU with Govt of Gujarat to boost ecommerce exports

Amazon India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Industries and Mines Department, Government of Gujarat, to boost drive ecommerce exports from the state.

As part of this initiative, Amazon India will onboard micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) owners present across various sectors such as gems, jewelleries, textiles, apparel, and more, from the state on its Amazon Global Selling platform. Furthermore, it will train them to sell their products to Amazon customers across more than 200 countries and territories.

In addition, the ecommerce giant will also conduct training programmes, webinars, on-boarding workshops for exporters from various MSME cluster including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch, Rajkot and a few others.

This will help Indian small businesses to expand their customer to international markets and widen their scope of exposure in business.

SAVE Society launches Project SAFAL in partnership with SIDBI; aims to develop micro enterprises in villages

Commenting on this development, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, said, "One of our key priorities has been to boost exports from Gujarat and through this partnership with Amazon, we aim to empower lakhs of MSMEs in Gujarat to embrace ecommerce exports. It will help them leverage Amazon’s global presence to showcase their products to customers across the world."

He also added that Indian MSMEs taking their local products to global customers will play a critical role in supporting the local economy and display the strength of the state’s manufacturing and innovation prowess.

According to Abhijit Kamra, Director of Global Trade at Amazon India, the Amazon Global Selling program has already enabled more than 70,000 Indian exporters to cross $3 billion in cumulative exports. Started in 2015, the aim of this program is to help lower the entry barrier for Indian MSMEs in order for them to start or expand their exports business using the NASDAQ listed company's ecommerce and global outreach capabilities.

In January 2020, Amazon made three important commitments to India – digitally enabling 10 million MSMEs in India, enabling exports worth $10 billion and creating 1 million new jobs – by 2025. During his visit, Amazon's former CEO Jeff Bezos had even told the media, "I predict that the 21st century is going to be the Indian century."

