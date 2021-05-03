Amazon India announces measures to help SMBs amid second wave of COVID-19

By Press Trust of India|3rd May 2021
Amazon India is temporarily relaxing the claim windows for various types of reimbursements that the sellers file for 30 days to help them amid the second wave of COVID-19.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ecommerce major Amazon India announced that it is waiving 50 percent of the 'sell-on-amazon' or 'referral fee' from May 1 to 31 for a section of sellers and will reimburse storage fees and long-term storage fees charged for keeping sellers' products at its warehouses for merchants based out of non-serviceable pin codes. Amazon India has over 8.5 lakh sellers on its platform.

"We understand this situation is impacting small and medium businesses (SMBs) the most, and we are taking a host of measures to help our sellers navigate the economic challenges caused by the pandemic," Amazon India Vice President Manish Tiwary said in a blog post.

ALSO READ

Amazon, Facebook, Vivo, others extend support for COVID relief efforts

It is temporarily relaxing the claim windows for various types of reimbursements that the sellers file for 30 days, the ecommerce firm said.


The company said it is also taking steps across the board to mitigate any negative impact on sellers' performance metrics due to defaults caused by the pandemic and the resulting restrictions, on the sellers' account health.

"We are also working to relax our policies regarding late shipment rate, order cancellation and returns to better support our sellers during this period," the blog said.

The second wave of COVID-19 and rising cases daily has stretched the healthcare infrastructure of the country. Many states have announced lockdowns and curfews to tackle the situation, impacting businesses. Most states have allowed ecommerce companies to operate and allowed delivery of only essential items like groceries and medicines.


ALSO READ

Amazon India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for over 10 lakh people, including employees and sellers

In its SMB Impact Report 2020, Amazon India had noted that it works with more than 10 lakh small and mid-size business (SMBs) including sellers, delivery and logistics partners, neighbourhood stores, enterprises, developers, content creators and authors in the country.


During Amazon Smbhav Summit 2021, the company also announced a $250 million (around Rs 1,873 crore) fund that will focus on digitising small and medium businesses and drive innovation in the areas of agritech and healthtech. A special initiative called Spotlight North East was also announced to boost the local economy, create jobs, and accelerate financial inclusion and empowerment of women and the tribal community across the North-East region of India.  


The programme aims to bring the benefits of ecommerce to 50,000 weavers, artisans, tribal communities, and local small businesses.



(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How these entrepreneurs from Tier II and III towns built multi-crore businesses

At 12, he came to Mumbai with a dream. Now he runs a Rs 100 Cr revenue liquor business

With many ATMs shutting down in the country, these 3 fintech platforms are helping customers with cash withdrawals

He quit a corporate job to build home appliances. Now his business earns Rs 40 Cr monthly revenue

Daily Capsule
United against COVID-19
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How ClearTax’s ClearOne helps SMEs generate e-invoices and become GST-compliant

Brewing the perfect mix: How this D2C coffee brand generates 75pc sales through its website

Solving complex problems in the healthcare industry and manufacturing cosmetics to celebrate beauty; top SMB stories of the week

7 key strategies to sustain online-only SMBs

Connectedness is the first step to enable transformation in the automotive industry, says Nitin Pai of Tata Elxsi

ICICI Bank launches digital banking platform for SMBs