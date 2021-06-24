Amazon announces 'Small Business Days 2021' sale; to help SMBs bounce back from COVID-19

Ecommerce major Amazon is set to host 'Small Business Days 2021' from July 2-4, 2021, as part of its efforts to enable sellers to bounce back from the economic disruption caused by COVID-19 and support the local economy.

According to a statement, the three-day event will see participation from lakhs of manufacturers, small brand owners, over 1,000 startups and brands from Launchpad, 6.8 lakh women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli, more than 12 lakh artisans and weavers from Amazon Karigar, and over 50,000 neighbourhood stores from the Local Shops on Amazon programme.

During the three-day sale event, customers will have the opportunity to discover and purchase, as well as enjoy deals and offers on products across categories, including immunity boosters, monsoon essentials, at-home fitness supplies, regional handicrafts, etc., among many more from the special themed stores on the marketplace, it added.

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari said,

"MSMEs are the backbone of our economy, contributing to nearly 30 percent of the country's GDP and half of its exports. Around six crore MSME units across the country employ over 11 crore persons. MSMEs contribute significantly to the socio-economic growth of the country by fostering entrepreneurship and generating large employment opportunities."

"Technology will play a key role in the success of MSMEs and in increasing the contribution of MSMEs share to the country's GDP," he added.

"It is important to accelerate the growth of MSMEs, especially after the disruptions caused by COVID-19, and I congratulate Amazon for hosting Small Business Day to help generate customer demand for their products and revive the livelihoods of lakhs of MSMEs in the country," Gadkari said.

Amazon India Director (MSME and Selling Partner Experience) Pranav Bhasin highlighted that as India tries to get back on track post the impact of the COVID-19 second wave, the company is prioritising its efforts to help small businesses bounce back from the economic disruption.

"Towards this, we are hosting Amazon Small Business Days to help generate customer demand for offerings from small sellers on the Amazon India marketplace, thus helping them to get their business back on track, he added.

The announcement of the sale came at a time when the Centre has proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (ECommerce) Rules, 2020, and has sought public comments on banning flash sales and mis-selling of goods and services on ecommerce platforms and the appointment of chief compliance officer and resident grievance officer, among other provisions.