Bengal govt to offer land to promote small industrial parks

The West Bengal government is planning to introduce a policy for offering land to facilitate the setting up of small industrial parks in the state, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The step is aimed at easing obstacles faced by private participants while acquiring land to develop such parks under the Scheme for Approved Industrial Parks (SAIP), he said.

According to Special Secretary, MSME and Textiles Department, Meghnad De, the district authorities have earmarked approximately 45 land pieces measuring between five and eight acres each.

Subsequently, these sites will be tendered to prospective industrial estate developers by the West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd (WBSIDCL), he said.

De was speaking at a conclave here organised by WBSIDCL and the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

"Earlier, a minimum of 60% of the industrial park area had to be reserved for manufacturing purposes only. Now, other activities like poultry farming, fishery, and cold stores are also included in the proposed scheme," said De.

At present, around 69 industrial parks are operated by WBSIDCL. While 54 estates are already functioning, construction is ongoing in another 15 units, he said.

There are around 90 lakh MSMEs in Bengal, which employ over 1.36 crore people, officials said.