A

BSE joins hands with FICCI to foster the MSME and startup environment

The BSE and FICCI organised a session to identify gaps in existing policies, promote the Udyam Saathi and Udyam Sakhi initiatives, and foster the micro, small and medium enterprises sector.

By Press Trust of India
9th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The BSE in association with FICCI on Monday organised a brainstorming session to identify gaps in the existing policies and make suggestions for robust policies to enhance the MSME and startup environment.


The session was organised to promote the Udyam Saathi and Udyam Sakhi initiatives to foster the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector.


MSMEs were invited to present their summary of ideas and suggestions as well as discuss their main issues of concern with the ministry. Around 40 stakeholders, including 20 MSMEs, participated at the event.


According to a statement by BSE, "Some of the concerns that were identified were simplifying the MSME definitions, availability of funds which will result in an improved attitude of lenders and borrowers, pull up payment delays, and increasing market access for MSMEs.”


Some of the other suggestions presented at the session were to create a database of businesses that have a chronic habit of issuing cheques that bounce; to increase digitisation of corporate reporting; not allowing GST reporting waivers; digital exchange of documents in the transport industry, and to fix rating agencies incentives linked to job creation.


Speaking at the event, BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan emphasised the need of a vibrant ecosystem comprising debt and equity to address the concerns of MSMEs.


The BSE facilitate SMEs in raising funds through its dedicated platform for such enterprises - BSE SME - where small companies can list and raise capital, enhance visibility, and create brand value. The platform has helped 310 SMEs in raising Rs 3,300 crore.


The exchange further said that it would take all initiatives for the growth of SMEs and the startup ecosystem.


Recently, FICCI President Sandip Somany made a case for the creation of a separate ministry for employment to effectively coordinate efforts to generate jobs.


Addressing the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Trade and the Digital Economy, he supported greater participation of MSMEs in developing countries both in domestic and global trade, as they are crucial for jobs and income generation, on which the livelihood of millions is dependent.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)




  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

“If you dream big, you can overcome failures”- here are top 3 inspiring stories covered this week

Palak Agarwal

5 small business founders who found success after quitting their full-time jobs

Rishabh Mansur

Haldiram emerges sole bidder to buy insolvency-bound Kwality for Rs 130 Cr

Press Trust of India

How this woman entrepreneur survived a Rs 1 Cr loss and led her eco-friendly baby care brand to Rs 3.5 Cr turnover

Palak Agarwal
Daily Capsule
TechSparks 2019: What the doers of the Indian startup ecosystem are up to (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

The entrepreneurial zest of a man behind Delhi’s Junkyard Cafe, Garam Dharam, who came back with a bang after facing an early shutdown

Palak Agarwal

Haldiram emerges sole bidder to buy insolvency-bound Kwality for Rs 130 Cr

Press Trust of India

How this Mumbai entrepreneur built a Rs 1,000 Cr medical devices business from just Rs 1 lakh loan

Rishabh Mansur

How this entrepreneur landed BYJU's, Bira, and Fusion as coworking space clients and made Rs 20 Cr revenue each year

Rishabh Mansur

5 companies that are helping small businesses and MSMEs avail easy credit

Palak Agarwal

How the government is building awareness on Intellectual Property Rights for small businesses

Rishabh Mansur

“If you dream big, you can overcome failures”- here are top 3 inspiring stories covered this week

Palak Agarwal

How this woman entrepreneur survived a Rs 1 Cr loss and led her eco-friendly baby care brand to Rs 3.5 Cr turnover

Palak Agarwal

Gujarat exempts MSMEs from approvals for first three years

Press Trust of India

How a newspaper ad and Rs 5 lakh investment set this entrepreneur on Rs 50 Cr journey in chemicals manufacturing

Dipti Nair

Banks to hold loan melas across 250 districts from Oct 3

Press Trust of India

Clocking Rs 20 Cr turnover, this entrepreneur from small-town Jalore found success in Bengaluru with his agarbatti brand

Palak Agarwal

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore