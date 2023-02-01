Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs through infusion of Rs 9,000 Cr

By Anupriya Pandey
February 01, 2023, Updated on : Sat Feb 04 2023 05:41:00 GMT+0000
Credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs through infusion of Rs 9,000 Cr
The finance minister announced revamping of the credit guarantee scheme, a refund scheme for failed MSMEs, and benefits of presumptive taxation for micro-enterprises.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The revamped credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs will be effective from April 1, through an infusion of Rs 9,000 crore, said the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. This will enable additional collateral-free loans of Rs 2 lakh, with the cost of credit to be reduced by 1%, she said.

“To support MSMEs in timely receipt of payments, I propose to allow deduction for expenditure incurred on payments made to them only when payment is actually made,” she said.

With respect to taxation benefits, the finance minister announced that micro enterprises with a turnover of Rs 2 crore and certain professionals with a turnover of Rs 50 lakh could avail themselves of the benefit of presumptive taxation. She proposed enhanced limits of Rs 3 crore and Rs 75 lakh, respectively, to taxpayers whose cash receipts are no more than 5%.  

The finance minister announced a package to assist traditional artisans and craftsmen through the PM VIKAS (Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman) scheme. It is the first time a scheme has been conceptualised for them, according to the minister. Traditional artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands represent the true spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, she said.

A refund scheme for failed MSMEs was also announced under Vivad se Vishwas; 95% of the forfeited amount will be returned to them by the government and government undertakings. 

(The copy was updated to correct details on the Vivad se Vishwas scheme.)

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this entrepreneur quit his high-paying job in Canada to start an Ayurveda company

This entrepreneur from Noida rebuilt his paper bag business, grew 10X amid the pandemic

These 5 brands are reviving Indian handicrafts and crafting a livelihood for rural artisans

5 Indian innerwear brands that are growing year on year, and making crores in revenue

Daily Capsule
Budget opens up digital for kiranas
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

This founder wants to make wearables accessible to everyone with Gizmore

MSMEs welcome revamped credit guarantee scheme, call Budget well-balanced

Union Budget 2023: Wish list from MSMEs

How Exotic India put Indian arts and crafts on the global map

Meet the Indian companies eyeing global expansion and other top SMB stories of the week

What will drive Kiranas and MSMEs growth in India?