Dun & Bradstreet India, BSE sign MOU to boost MSME growth

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India, a global provider of B2B data, insights, and AI-driven platforms, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BSE to create an ecosystem for promoting, aiding, and fostering the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country, it said in a statement.

It added that the partnership will help SMEs in India to increase their visibility, expand access to global markets, find potential customers, uncover new suppliers and channel partners, manage risk, and identify growth opportunities.

Avinash Gupta, Managing Director and CEO – India, Dun & Bradstreet, said:

“Our recent survey conducted in the last quarter of 2020 reveals that the three topmost challenges that might impede SMEs to scale up their businesses are Market Access (42 percent), Improving the Overall Productivity (37 percent) and Having Access to More Finance (34 percent). By working with BSE, we expect to play a pivotal role in enabling the eco-system required to accelerate SME growth and help achieve the government GDP contribution target of 50 percent of GDP by FY 2025.”

The partnership will provide Indian SMEs with access to Dun & Bradstreet’s suite of data and analytics solutions via BSE SME & Startup Platform, such as its products for solutions and credibility reports, improving access to potential buyers and business partners around the world, and more.

Image Source: Unsplash

Ajay Thakur, Head-BSE SME & Startups, said, “This collaborative effort will enable SMEs and startups who are currently listed on BSE SME & Startups platform, or expected to be listed, to avail of Dun & Bradstreet business information services at a special price, that will not only strengthen their credibility but will also expand the scope of business opportunities for them."

Dun & Bradstreet India will also partner with BSE to provide customised training and certification programmes to help SMEs navigate the changing global business environment. Further, it will share its SME database and clients with BSE so that it can approach these SMEs and create awareness about the benefits of listing on the BSE SME Platform.

As a combined effort, BSE and Dun & Bradstreet India will also jointly organise events to create awareness about their respective products and services among SMEs.