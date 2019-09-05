A
Stories

Edelweiss and SBI team up for co-origination of loans to MSMEs

Following Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines on co-origination of loans by banks and NBFCs, Edelweiss and SBI alliance aims to leverage combined reach in Tier II and III markets to ensure timely disbursal of credit to MSMEs.

By Palak Agarwal
5th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
MSME lending

ECL Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, and India’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI), have signed a co-origination agreement to increase access to credit for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). 

 

Pursuant to Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines on co-origination of loans by banks and NBFCs, the alliance aims to leverage combined reach in Tier II and III markets to ensure timely disbursal of credit to MSMEs. 

 

This collaboration involves the sharing of risks and rewards between Banks and NBFCs, MSME customers, Banks and Edelweiss, creating a lending environment that truly democratises credit flows to an important socio-economic segment. 

 

The partnership between SBI and Edelweiss comes close on the heels of SBI setting up a special NBFC Alliance department to step up lending to the priority sector.

 

For Edelweiss, co-origination represents an alternate model of disbursals that is asset-light and creates a sound revenue model through fee income. SBI brings capital flows at low costs, which when combined with Edelweiss’ expertise, would be able to meet the credit needs of MSME customers.


For MSME customers, this translates into easy access to credit at lower rates, given a specialised blended rate of interest.

 

Speaking on the development, Rashesh Shah, Chairman & CEO of Edelweiss Group, said,


We are delighted to partner with the prestigious State Bank of India and be a part of this priority sector lending initiative for MSMEs. We believe that revival is possible only by making credit available to this vital contributor to the Indian economy. Edelweiss and SBI are collaborating to make reasonably priced credit accessible for the priority sector segment.’’

 

PK Gupta, Managing Director, Retail & Digital Banking, SBI, said, “The partnership will boost the credit availability to the MSME community, which contributes substantially to the GDP. The wide reach of SBI will give access to cost-effective loans to the MSME sector in non-metros.”    

 

Earlier this week, Edelweiss Financial Services and Central Bank of India also signed an agreement for priority sector lending to MSMEs. The partnership aims to facilitate speedy disbursal of credit across a bouquet of products, including machinery and business loans.


Co-origination is a new system introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the wake of the liquidity crisis at non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to enhance credit flow to productive sectors. Fresh credit flow can help both the troubled NBFCs and also help prop up the sagging growth.

Also Read

Edelweiss Group, Central Bank of India join hands to co-lend to MSMEs

Also Read

In midst of NBFC crisis, SBI launches co-origination pact for MSME lending



1+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 1+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Palak Agarwal

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    419 mn phone numbers and IDs linked to Facebook compromised

    Rashi Varshney

    This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

    Athira Nair

    How two 21-year-olds made Rs 20 crore in 2 years selling t-shirts

    Athira Nair

    5 guru mantras that helped me build Rs 500 Cr business

    Dinesh Agarwal
    Daily Capsule
    Apply for YourStory Tech30; Amazon's partnership with kiranas
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    Facebook Dating launches in more countries, now with Instagram integration

    Sohini Mitter

    Nasscom initiative sees 26 tech startups from India pitch to Japanese investors

    Thimmaya Poojary

    RBI seeks dismissal of PIL, which challenged Paytm Payments Bank’s licence

    Press Trust of India

    Alibaba Group to launch first fully-owned ecommerce business in India

    Press Trust of India

    419 mn phone numbers and IDs linked to Facebook compromised

    Rashi Varshney

    Bigbasket to introduce more EVs for last-mile delivery by 2020

    Debolina Biswas

    Partner Events

    Fri Sep 06 2019

    What Mothers Want Conclave

    Chennai
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Tech-A-Thon

    Bangalore